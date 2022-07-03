Simple rubberized, roll-top dry bags are the most dependable because they have the fewest seams, zippers and closures that could fail.

Storage to keep your belongings safe near the water

Summertime means fun in the sand and surf or lounging around the pool with fruity drinks. While shoving an unsuspecting friend into the pool was once a harmless, fun prank, the mainstream adoption of smartphones makes that kind of fun a dangerous prospect.

Fans of kayaking, boating and swimming are no strangers to rugged, waterproof bags. You can find many resilient roll-top bags that can keep electronics safe from complete submersion. There are plenty of other varieties, too, some of which are considerably more stylish and convenient than what you’d normally see tied to an ocean kayak.

Best waterproof bags

Watershed Goforth 10.5L Dry Bag

This transparent 10.5-liter option uses a system of rugged buckles and nylon straps to turn into a tiny duffel bag impervious to leaks. It comes in four colors and has a removable waist belt for the ultimate convenience.

Fjallraven High Coast Hip Pack

If you only need to store a few essentials, you won’t find anything more compact than this. It comes from one of today’s most popular fashion-forward bag companies and has four understated colors available.

Dakine Cyclone II Dry Pack

Hawaii-founded, Oregon-based Dakine makes some of the slickest surf equipment in the world, and this 36-liter backpack is no exception. It’s comfortable, versatile and engineered to carry surfboards up to 15 pounds.

Earth Pak Dry Bag

This rugged roll-top bag offers impressive water resistance, and you’ll often see it or similar ones on nearly every canoeing and kayaking trip. It comes in a wide array of bright colors and five sizes from 10 to 55 liters.

Matador Freerain22 Packable Backpack

It has no frame and minimal padding, making it perfect for stashing in a larger pack or suitcase, only to bust it out for a day hike in the rain. It holds 22 liters and is as lightweight as any day pack you’ll find.

Syncwire Pouch Bag

It’s the most affordable choice for packing sensitive belongings such as smartphones, identification and earbuds without the worry of water damage. You can even use your device’s touch screen while it’s stored away.

Dagger On-Tap Duffel

Available in either 15 or 30 liters, this premium dry bag is the perfect size for an excursion on a boat or in a torrential downpour. Its straps are relatively adjustable and it’s about as rugged as they come.

NRS DriDuffel HighRoll

With up to 105 liters of storage space and a surprisingly reasonable price for such a premium piece of gear, this is a great long-term investment for people who regularly travel on or around the water.

Frelaxy 5-Pack Dry Sack

As long as you won’t be subjecting them to overly harsh conditions or heavy usage, these affordable dry bags do a great job of keeping electronics safe during summer fun. This pack of five includes various sizes from three to 20 liters.

Fjallraven Ulvo Large Hip Pack

It offers a surprisingly high capacity and is great for everyday use as well as special trips. It’s a touch expensive, but it looks great and is especially well-made.

Body Glove Costa Hip Pack

Storing your sensitive devices, cash and identification away from damaging moisture doesn’t get any easier than with this rugged and stylish hip pack. While it is waterproof, it’s not meant for long-term submersion).

Watershed Chattooga 22L Dry Bag

It’s transparent, reasonably sized and has only a single large compartment that’s great for holding oddly shaped devices. The only drawback is that it’s pretty expensive, but you can rest assured that it should last for years with proper care.

Skog A Kust BackSak

If efficient use of space is your thing, look no further than this streamlined option from a Swedish-inspired designer equipment outfit. It’s especially versatile since you can close it from the top or the side without compromising the protection, and there are various colors and patterns available.

Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil Compression Dry Sack

If you want to maximize the amount of gear you can keep dry while minimizing the space it takes up, this premium choice from respected backpacking manufacturer Sea to Summit has you covered. Its reliable seams and material prevent water ingress while compacting your stuff as much as possible.

NRS Expedition DriDuffel

If you’re headed out to sea and need to keep all your belongings safe from salty spray, there are few better options than this one. At 70 liters, it’s great for long trips, and there’s a 105-liter option if you need it.

Watershed Salmon 23L Dry Bag

In addition to a 23-L capacity and top-of-the-line construction quality and consistency, this one sports an adjustable air bladder that keeps it from sinking. It’s the perfect piece of gear storage for frequent canoe and rafting trips.

KastKing Dry Bags

There are a few sizes of this no-nonsense, dependable dry bag available, and they offer the best value when bundled with a matching waterproof phone pouch. It comes in black, blue orange or yellow, and there’s a clear window on the side for easy access and organization.

Black Diamond Creek Transit 22 Backpack

From a renowned manufacturer of hiking equipment, this reliable backpack offers the quality suspension and high capacity needed for a fun day hike. But it also doesn’t look too far off from a normal backpack, so it’s great for everyday use when you’re not in the great outdoors.

