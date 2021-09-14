Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
67°
Indianapolis
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Crime in Indianapolis
Remarkable Women
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
NewsNation Now
National and World
CBS4 Digital Exclusives
Viral
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Links on CBS4
Press Releases
Automotive News
CBS4 Investigates
Weather
Indianapolis Weather Forecast
School Closings and Delays
Indiana Weather Radar
Watches & Warnings
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
Sports
NCAA Basketball Tournament
Indiana Pacers
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet the CBS4 Team
TV Schedule
Advertise with Us
Send a News Tip
Sign up for Email Newsletter
Closed Captioning
Community Calendar
Work for us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hockey & Ice Skating
Best women’s ice skates
Top Hockey & Ice Skating Headlines
Best Riedell speed skates
Best figure skates
Best ice hockey goalie stick
Best ice hockey stick
Figure skates vs. hockey skates: What’s the difference?
How to choose the best ice hockey puck
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
More Hockey & Ice Skating
How to choose the best field hockey stick
How to choose a hockey pad
Elite skates vs. performance skates: Which is best …
The best ice hockey skates
Best ice hockey skate
Best youth hockey shoulder pads
Everything you need for a successful hockey season
6,600 sex assault kits to be tested in Marion Co.
State to investigate Ellettsville police finances
Vroom faces thousands of complaints from car buyers
BBB warns of woman’s picture used in potential scam
CBS4 Investigates: Stopping hackers during tax season
Customers ‘heated’ after installing solar panels
Vets face long waits and more at Indy VA hospital
Hoosiers experience insurance rate hikes
CBS4 investigates delay in unemployment payments
Major shoplifting rings target Indiana
View All CBS4 Investigates
Popular
3 dead in Indy shooting
Death of missing Indiana woman ruled accidental
Gunshots shatter windows of state rep’s SUV
IMPD officer sentenced in obstruction of justice …
OK mom fights for name to stay on birth certificate
Police search Georgia river for missing Carmel mom
Indiana ranked in top half of US for gonorrhea