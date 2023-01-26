Always wear new hiking shoes for a couple of hours to ensure they won’t rub or chafe your feet or ankles once you’re on an adventure.

Which hiking sandals are best?

Hiking is an incredible pastime for your health and overall happiness. In fact, according to the Mayo Clinic, hiking is ideal for relieving stress.

Hiking sandals let you enjoy an outdoor adventure on a warm day no matter the elements or obstacles. Mud, puddles and shallow rivers become manageable challenges instead of barriers. The exercising element combined with exposure to nature lets your body reduce stress mentally and physically in a natural way.

The top hiking sandals keep your feet dry and comfortable. They’re durable, secure, water-resistant and anti-slip for the best results on a hike.

What should I look for in a hiking sandal?

Durability: Hiking sandals should be able to handle long treks without breaking or deteriorating.

What are the benefits of hiking sandals?

Improved foot health: Allowing your feet to breathe prevents your feet (and the sweat in your shoes) from collecting moisture and creating bacteria. Sandals also cover less surface area for blisters to develop on the foot and ankle.

Best women’s hiking sandals

Although women’s sandals can be worn by anyone, they are generally made for thinner, smaller feet. This style of hiking sandal is well equipped for outside terrain of any kind while being stylish enough to match any outdoor outfit. They often have more vibrant colors such as yellow and pink.

Teva Women’s Verra Sandal

These are made from recycled polyester. They are an eco-friendly option with a curved design to hug your foot and a Velcro strap to secure it.

Camel Crown Women’s Hiking Sandals

You can use these for hiking on a trail or through a shallow stream. They have a thick anti-skid sole that dries quickly after getting wet.

Viakix Acadia Women’s Hiking Sandal

If you’re more focused on comfort and style, this is the pair of sandals for you. These have a hook-and-loop Velcro strap at the heel for quick removal.

Atika Women’s Athena Outdoor Sandals

If you’re going through thicker brush or unknown terrain, these are a great option. They hug your foot using an elastic hook-and-lace system.

Chaco Women’s Zcloud X2 Sandal

These are curved to the foot arch and have adjustable straps for a custom fit. This pair comes in regular and wide styles.

Merrell Women’s Terran Lattice II

These are made of mesh and leather with a hook-and-loop clasp. They are comfortable, breathable and come in 11 colors.

Men’s top hiking sandals

Like women’s sandals, men’s hiking sandals can be worn by any gender. The style is identified by its formation to larger feet and usually has thicker soles and straps to ensure proper protection. Due to this thicker, denser design, men’s hiking sandals are also typically heavier than women’s.

Dream Pairs Men’s Outdoor Sandals

These sandals are nearly full coverage and close snugly around the foot using an elastic hook-and-lace system. They’re excellent for new trails, rocky trails or ones with thicker brushes.

Ecco Men’s Multisport Sandals

This pair is thick and built for hiking, but lightweight. They have three-point holes to adjust the fit and a microfiber cover for cushioning.

Atika Men’s Outdoor Sandals

These are lightweight, but fit around the whole foot with maximum coverage for a sandal. You can hike in them in any terrain, whether it’s wet or dry.

Tiva Men’s Ankle-Strap

This pair has mesh and microfiber for a breathable, soft feel. They keep feet dry, cool and comfortable while protecting you from scrapes caused by trail debris.

Keen Men’s Targhee 3 Sandal

These are perfect for minimal impact on the environment. The soles are designed to leave little trace, and they are water-resistant with high traction.

Nortiv 8 Men’s Hiking Sandals

This pair of sandals are minimal coverage and made for all terrain on the hottest days. The cushioning is designed for maximum comfort in hiking, fishing, kayaking or any other outdoor trek.

