Which ‘Football for Dummies’ book is best?

You can learn a lot from watching football on the television, but the commentary usually doesn’t explain all the intricacies. You could watch some videos that go into more detail, but the best would be to have a football guide next to you.

So, if you are new to football, you need the official “Football For Dummies” book. From making sense of the snap to why wide receivers seemingly run away in all directions and everything else in between.

What to know before you buy a ‘Football for Dummies’ book

Paperback or Kindle version?

Technology has thankfully given us a choice when it comes to consuming books. While the paperback version is excellent for physically paging through the content, an electronic edition is compact and portable. Books on football are usually available in both versions, but just keep in mind that illustrations and photos won’t be as clear on a Kindle e-reader.

How well do you know the sport?

You might think you need a “Football for Dummies” book, but don’t sell yourself short. The books cover all aspects of football, and if you already have a good grasp of the tactics and techniques, a more advanced edition might be better suited. On the other hand, a book like this is the perfect starting point for anybody who wants to know more or just brush up on existing knowledge.

Updated versions for correct information

Before you blurt out your newfound knowledge about football, make sure about your facts. While some fundamental football basics won’t change, plenty of records, facts, stats and even stadiums will change annually. Keep in mind the version of the book, taking care to get the latest version with the most up-to-date information.

What to look for in a quality ‘Football for Dummies’ book

Good explanations in simple terms

When you read through a book to better understand the subject, you expect the content to be presented simplistically. A good-quality football reference book will have a lot of explanations with simple terms. The goal, after all, is to make sense of the sport. It is only through simple terms that you can understand complex moves or regulations.

Graphs and graphics for better understanding

Words can only explain things up to a point. Then the best way to visualize a tactic or maneuver is through illustrations and photos. A quality resource will be packed with photos. From describing the huddle to different positions on the field, only illustrations or photos will do the job.

Knowledgeable authors with a flair for language

Together with a great writing style, the author of a “Football for Dummies” book needs to be knowledgeable on the subject. Only a few authors can combine what they know with their excellent writing style. A great edition typically is written by Howie Long. He’s a retired professional football defensive end with numerous career awards under his belt, including a Super Bowl championship and an eight-time Pro Bowl winner.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Football for Dummies’ book

The average price for these books depends on the format and the publisher. Paperback versions usually retail for $15-$20, while the Kindle version can cost around $16. On some occasions, an audio CD will also be available, which can retail for around $25.

‘Football for Dummies’ book FAQ

Will non-Americans understand a book about football?

A. Well, that will depend on their knowledge and interest in the sport. For most non-Americans, simple terms and positions will be unknown. Without a basic understanding, they might find it hard to follow if the text doesn’t go into the finer details.

How often are the books updated?

A. It is essential to have the correct information available at all times. With that said, the book is not updated annually. In most cases, newer versions are published when significant changes in the game must be mentioned to readers.

What are the best ‘Football for Dummies’ books to buy?

Top ‘Football for Dummies’ book

“Football For Dummies” – Kindle Edition

What you need to know: This is the latest edition in the popular series and is written by a knowledgeable author.

What you’ll love: This is a great option if you need to up your football game by knowing exactly what is happening and when. Written by former pro player Howie Long, it aims to break down all the aspects of football into bite-size chunks. It details all of the positions, on-field strategies and touches on the rules.

What you should consider: Some readers of this book felt that it focused too much on football history.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Football for Dummies’ book for the money

“Football Rules and Positions In A Day For Dummies”

What you need to know: Skip the fluff and get down to the nuts and bolts of how football works.

What you’ll love: Also written by Howie Long with the help of John Czarnecki, this football book focuses on the many rules of the sport and delves into the different positions. It aims to explain the difference between a touchback and a touchdown and more, all in a single day. The book also features online components that take you beyond the pages.

What you should consider: Currently, it is only available in Kindle edition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Fantasy Football For Dummies”

What you need to know: Take your game knowledge online and learn all about fantasy football.

What you’ll love: Getting into the swing of things with real football is excellent, but what if you want to get into fantasy football? Well, this book explains everything that you ever wanted to know about a very addictive hobby. Gain extra knowledge on scouting and drafting and how to build the ultimate team to bring home the championship.

What you should consider: Some of the information can be gathered through a quick online search.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

