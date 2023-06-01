What do you need for beach volleyball?

There are many ways to enjoy the beach. If you’d rather something a little more active than working on your tan, volleyball may be just the thing. You can burn off a few extra calories while having fun with friends and relieving stress.

Of course, you can’t show up at the beach empty-handed and expect to get a game going. You’ll need to get yourself a few things first.

What you need to play beach volleyball

There are many nice-to-haves when playing volleyball, but besides willing players there are only two true necessities: a net and a ball.

Best beach volleyball net

Park & Sun Sports Spectrum Portable Outdoor Volleyball Net

This durable volleyball set is both easy to set up and highly portable, two important features when selecting a beach volleyball net. It features telescoping aluminum poles so you can adjust its height to fit the players’ needs, and the net is made from a sturdy nylon that can stand up to constant exposure to the elements.

Best beach volleyball

Mikasa VLS300 Beach Champ

This ball was used in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, which speaks to its quality. It has reinforced panels and a water-resistant exterior to stand up to plenty of use. The bright colors make it easy to keep track of in the air, too, so you’ll have no excuse to miss that spike.

Best beach volleyball set

Baden Champions Volleyball Badminton Combo Set

If you prefer to buy everything in one purchase, this combo set is for you. In addition to the net and volleyball, it comes with badminton equipment and an air pump. You get all of this for a nice low price that makes it ideal for those on a budget. It’s best for those who only play periodically, though, as some of the components aren’t the highest quality.

What you need to protect yourself

There are few things better than enjoying a day at the beach playing volleyball. You’ll be spending a lot of time in the sun, though, so you’ll need to protect yourself. This means wearing sunscreen and reapplying it regularly. But your skin isn’t the only thing susceptible to damage from ultraviolet rays, so don’t forget a pair of sporty polarized sunglasses — and something to keep your feet safe will help, too.

Best sunscreen

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Lotion

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport is lightweight, dries quickly and doesn’t leave you feeling greasy. The sunscreen lotion is also water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about sweating it off, and the 50 SPF rating offers plenty of protection against sunburns.

Best sunglasses for beach volleyball

Oakley Men’s Oo9188 Flak 2.0 XL Rectangular Sunglasses

You’ll likely be sweating a lot when playing beach volleyball, and you need a pair of sunglasses that can stay put through intense matches. The Flak 2.0 are made with those needs in mind. They feature comfortable high-traction material on the nose pads, and their ear socks produce a better grip the more you perspire.

Best sand socks for beach volleyball

Sand Socks Vincere Sprite Low-Top

These slip-on neoprene booties are a great way to protect your feet from scorching hot sand when playing volleyball. They are made with a combination of Lycra and neoprene to offer a snug fit that won’t restrict your movement.

What you need to enjoy the day

Heading to the beach to play volleyball shouldn’t be only about the game. There are several things that can help you enjoy the day, including chairs and an umbrella to lounge under so you can get out of the sun for a bit. Make sure to bring along a cooler, too, with plenty of beverages to keep you hydrated.

Best beach chair

Tommy Bahama 5-Position Folding Beach Chair

When it’s time to kick back and lounge between matches, this beach chair is just the ticket. It sits nice and low to the ground, can recline to a completely flat position and features a cup holder to keep a beverage close. Plus, it has backpack straps for hands-free carrying.

Best beach umbrella

Aoxun Beach 7.5-Foot UPF 50+ Beach Umbrella

This affordably priced beach umbrella is large enough to provide two people with full shade. You can angle it as needed to track the sun across the sky and it comes at an affordable price.

Best beach cooler

Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless Hardbody Cooler

The Arctic Zone Hardbody cooler comes in several sizes, so there is one that should be just right for your needs no matter how many people in your group. It has a patented flip-open lid, so you can access your drinks quickly without having to mess around with a zipper, and features an easy-to-clean, stain-resistant interior and exterior.

Best way to lug it all

Mac Sports Heavy Duty All-Terrain Utility Wagon

You’ll likely have your hands full trying to lug all your volleyball stuff to the beach. This collapsible wagon can make your job easier. It has large wheels specifically designed to roll through sand and can support up to 150 pounds of gear.

