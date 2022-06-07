Which Planet Dog toy is best?

A Planet Dog toy is one of the best ways to keep your pet mentally stimulated, slow down a fast eater and even help with separation anxiety. The non-toxic, American-made brand offers toys designed to be durable, made with peppermint oil for added flavor and comes with a 100% guarantee. If you are looking for “the world’s best dog ball,” the Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Ball is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Planet Dog toy

Helps with separation anxiety

If your dog has separation anxiety, you should consider giving them a dog toy that doubles as a treat dispenser. Not only will it satisfy your pet’s need to chew, but it will also keep them busy as they try to dislodge the treats from inside the toy.

Provides mental stimulation

A dog toy is one of the best ways to ensure your four-legged friend gets enough exercise. They provide a fun game of fetch, but they can also provide the mental stimulation needed for a healthy dog. A dog toy is a great way to keep your pet busy for hours as your pet chases a ball, tries to release some treats embedded in the toy or enjoys it as a chew toy.

Slows down a fast eater

If your dog is a fast eater, a dog toy stuffed with their food is a great way to slow them down. Opt for one that has multiple areas on the ball for you to fill with their favorite food or afternoon snack. When your dog has uncovered all of their pet food, you can continue to add more kibble until they meet their daily allowance.

What to look for in a quality Planet Dog toy

Stuffed toy

A Planet Dog toy can double as a treat dispenser. If you want to keep your pet busy when you are not at home or provide some mental stimulation during interactive playtime, a stuffed toy will provide hours of enjoyment.

Chew toy

Dogs have an innate need to chew, so to satisfy their urge, a chew toy will help to keep your pet busy and allow them to chew on something designed specifically for them. It is always best to supervise your dog to ensure small pieces do not break off, posing a potential choking hazard with every chew toy.

Fetch toy

There is nothing quite like a fun game of fetch between you and your pooch. You should find a durable ball that will be soft on their gums and teeth while playing catch and can clean their teeth of food and plaque buildup when they enjoy chewing time on their own.

How much you can expect to spend on a Planet Dog toy

The cost of a Planet Dog toy varies with size and type of toy. You can find one for as cheap as $5 for a chew dog toy to one that is nearly $20 that can double as a treat dispenser.

Planet Dog toy FAQ

Are Planet Dog toys durable?

A. Planet Dog toys are extremely durable even for the most aggressive chewers, but it is always important to supervise playtime with your pet to ensure no pieces break off that they could ingest.

What can I use to stuff my dog toy?

A. You can fill your dog’s toy with everything from kibble and treats to peanut butter and spray cheese. You can give the toy to your dog to enjoy for solo playtime, or you can hide it for interactive play. Whatever you choose to fill your dog toy with, be sure it is stuffed loosely with a treat sticking out to pique their interest.

What’s the best Planet Dog toy to buy?

Top Planet Dog toy

Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Ball

What you need to know: This dog toy is made of durable, recycled material that you can use for a fun game of fetch as well as solo playtime as your dog tries to release their favorite treats that can be stuffed into the hole.

What you’ll love: The natural mint flavor offers an appealing taste for your dog, and the ball is available in three different sizes. Made with food-safe material, Planet Dog’s toys are also BPA-free.

What you should consider: While it is durable, this dog ball comes at a higher price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top Planet Dog toy for the money

Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Diamond Plate Double-Tuff Ball

What you need to know: Whether you want to enjoy a game of toss or tug-of-war with your four-legged friend, this rugged ball will keep your pet busy for hours.

What you’ll love: This durable toy comes in two different sizes and is available in two different colors. Made with non-toxic material, this bouncy toy is designed not only for mental stimulation but the durable material is geared for aggressive chewers.

What you should consider: Some reviewers have said their dog was able to destroy the ball.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Guru Treat Dispensing Dog Chew Toy

What you need to know: Designed for light to medium chewing small breed dogs, this durable chew toy is gentle on your pet’s gums and made to last.

What you’ll love: There are two different colors available for this dog ball that doubles as a treat dispenser. You can stuff treats in the five different openings for fun, interactive play that is mentally stimulating for your pet.

What you should consider: This dog toy is not designed for large dogs or aggressive chewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

