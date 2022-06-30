Guinea pigs are such social creatures that in 2008, Sweden made it illegal to own just one because they can become lonely and isolated without a friend.

Which guinea pig toys are best?

Guinea pigs love to play, and the right toys will help keep them from boredom. Pet stores often have hundreds of toys in various sizes or colors, so it’s essential to know what to look for in a quality guinea pig toy.

Your guinea pig is smart, so toys like the Kaytee Nut Knot Nibbler, which provides both mental and physical stimulation, are the top choice for your pet guinea pig.

What to know before you buy guinea pig toys

They are social

Guinea pigs are naturally social creatures, so they are prone to boredom and loneliness. That’s why it’s recommended to have a pair of guinea pigs or spend a lot of quality time with your piggie. They will play with a variety of toys and even show off by throwing them around. Toys help keep your pet entertained when you aren’t around to play with them.

They can learn tricks

Like a dog, your guinea pig can learn to perform a few tricks, and having some toys around can help. Your pet can push around a small ball or a small car and even learn to jump through toy hoops. It just takes patience, the right toy, and the best treats for rewards.

Maintain your toys

As your pet uses their favorite toy, it gets worn down and dirty. Be sure to inspect the toys frequently to make sure they are still safe for your pet to use. A great time to inspect and clean your guinea pig toys is during cage cleaning time.

No hamster balls or wheels

Guinea pigs don’t need balls or wheels to stay in shape, and they prefer to have the space to run wild. Even wheels and balls marketed for guinea pigs aren’t the best choice for them, and it all comes down to their longer spine. Think of how a hamster looks in a ball or wheel, and then imagine your guinea pig’s longer body in that same position. The prolonged “U” shape these toys force your piggie into can possibly injure your pet.

What to look for in quality guinea pig toys

Made for chewing

Toys that are safe for chewing keep your guinea pig occupied and help your pet stay healthy. Guinea pigs have two long incisors on both their upper and bottom jaws, as well as four teeth in the back of their mouths. Their teeth never stop growing and are prone to plaque and dental diseases like elongated teeth. Natural materials like twigs or wood are perfect examples of what to look for in a chew toy.

Allows them to hide

Guinea pigs love to feel safe, and not having a place to hide can cause them stress. Some items combine both hiding and chewing, making for a great toy that your piggie can use to satisfy their urge to nibble and hide.

Safety factor

Your piggie pet will chew just about anything that gets put into their cage. Never give your guinea pig anything you don’t want them to destroy. A great guinea pig toy isn’t made with harmful materials like paint, plastics, certain metals, glue, and staples. Also, make sure any hideaway toys are large enough for your guinea pig, so they don’t get stuck.

How much you can expect to spend on guinea pig toys

Depending on the size of your guinea pig toy, they can be inexpensive, costing as little as $5. They can also go up to $30 for much larger toys.

Guinea pig toys FAQ

What kinds of wood are safe for guinea pig toys?

A. Wood types that are safe for guinea pigs are aspen, basswood, poplar, and white pine. Avoid any soft, aromatic woods like cedar, eucalyptus, and redwood.

Can guinea pigs play with children’s wooden blocks?

A. While children’s wooden blocks are typically made of materials that are safe for children, they may not be for your pet. If the blocks are plain, natural wood with no sealants and dyes, they can be considered safe for your pet.

What’s the best guinea pig toy to buy?

Top guinea pig toy

Kaytee Nut Knot Nibbler

What you need to know: This is a fun, interactive toy that encourages your pet to chew and play at the same time.

What you’ll love: The toy features all-natural wood dyed with safe food coloring. It satisfies the instinct your pet has to both gnaw and chew.

What you should consider: The smaller pieces of wood that hold this toy together may cause a choking hazard as the toy wears down.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Top guinea pig toy for the money

eCOTRITION Snak Shak Guinea Pig Activity Log

What you need to know: This 3-in-1 activity log provides a chew toy, treat, and hideout for your guinea pig.

What you’ll love: The entire log is made of edible alfalfa and honey and it’s realistically designed as a wooden log to hide inside. It helps satisfy all the natural instincts your guinea pig has to chew and hide.

What you should consider: It’s a larger item that can crowd your cage. Your pet can also soil inside the log, which can be difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Worth checking out

Wheeky Treat Ball Toy for Guinea Pigs

What you need to know: The Wheeky treat ball is an interactive toy that dispenses treats when your pet pushes it or rolls on it.

What you’ll love: The opening is fully adjustable, allowing you to use a variety of treats, kibble, and vegetables as a reward. This is a great toy to stimulate your pet’s natural instinct to forage.

What you should consider: Your guinea pig may get bored with this toy if they can’t dispense the treats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

