Crayola crayons were first introduced to the public by the Pennsylvania-based Binney & Smith Co. in 1903. Since then, Crayola has become one of the most popular, known and trusted names in art supplies. Crayons, colored pencils, paint, sidewalk chalk, modeling clay and craft kits: Crayola does it all. That said, there are a ton of Crayola products out there and it can be hard to figure out which ones are really worth your time.

Best basic Crayola art supplies

Crayola Blunt Tip Scissors

These small, reliable scissors have blunt tips for safe usage. The blades cut well and the handle is designed for small hands. It’s also left-handed and right-handed friendly, which is a plus.

Crayola Outdoor Glitter Sidewalk Chalk

This pack comes with five glitter chalk sticks that will add a beautiful shimmer to sidewalk art. The colors are beautiful and the glitter doesn’t make too much of a mess, as it washes away with minimal sparkle left over.

Crayola Ultra-Clean Washable Markers

This package comes with ten skinny markers that are only 6.7 inches in length, which makes them easy to store. They are washable and come in bright colors.

Crayola Washable Kids Paint

This 12-count paint set is a great starter set for younger kids but also paints smoothly for older ones. It comes with six classic colors and six glitter paint colors. All paint is non-toxic and incredibly easy to clean even if someone makes a major mess.

Crayola Ultimate Crayon Collection Coloring Set

There are 152 crayons in this box, including some glitter and metallic colors. The crayons are all non-toxic and double-wrapped to prevent breakage. The pack includes a carrying case and sharpener.

Best advanced Crayola art supplies

Crayola Pearlescent Acrylic Paints with Decorative Storage Tin

This set comes with 16 glossy acrylic paints and three mixing trays all packed into a decorative tin. These paints provide rich, beautiful color and are great for blending and working on darker surfaces.

Crayola Air Dry Natural White Modeling Clay

Here is a 5-pound bucket of air-dry modeling clay that is easy to sculpt and reseals easily in the container when it’s not in use. Creations harden naturally, so no kiln or bake time is required.

Crayola Fine Line Markers

There are 40 fine-tip markers in this set, each of which provides vibrant and long-lasting color. All the markers are slim, easy to store away and non-toxic.

Crayola Blending Marker Kit with Decorative Case

This kit comes with 14 markers plus two colorless markers for blending, in a convenient storage case. The colors are vibrant and blend beautifully, though be prepared for some bleeding through the paper.

Crayola Inspiration Art Case

Here is an art set with a little bit of everything. There are 64 crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 washable markers plus 15 sheets of paper, all in a 15.56-inch by 11.63-inch carrying case with a convenient handle. A pencil sharpener is not included.

Best Crayola drawing and coloring sheets

Crayola Optical Illusions Coloring Book

This 40-page coloring book is great for teens and adults. It features fun and mind-bending black and white line art optical illusions that can be filled in using colored pencils or markers.

Crayola Mandala Coloring Book

This is a relaxing and beautifully detailed 40-page Mandala coloring book for all ages. The pages are perforated which makes pulling them out to frame or hang on the fridge easy.

Crayola Sugar Skulls Coloring Book

This 40-page coloring book features fun skull line drawings for teens and adults. It’s a great blend of cute and creepy for those looking for something a little different from flowers and rainbows.

Best Crayola craft kits

Crayola DIY Hanging Planter Kit

Here is a great little faux succulent kit at a great price. It comes with three packages of air-dry clay, three acrylic paints and three faux succulents plus string and a paintbrush so you can make your own hanging planters. Recommended for teens and adults.

Crayola Paper Making DIY Craft Kit

Designed for kids 8+ this paper-making machine comes with a screen, pressure plate, drainage blanket and everything you need to make 20 unique and colorful sheets of paper. Adult assistance might be required.

Crayola Paper Flower Science Kit

Here is a science STEAM kit for hands-on educational fun. It comes with everything required to make 12 wicking paper flowers that bloom with color over time. It is recommended for children ages 7 and up and is a great blend of art and science.

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Mega Pack

This animal toy set allows kids ages 3 and up to color 12 washable animal figurines with 12 washable markers. The great thing here is that the set comes with a little tub and scrub brushes so children can wash the figurines off and color them all over again.

