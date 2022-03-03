Which glass measuring cups are best?

A great glass measuring cup can make it easier to be precise when cooking and baking. While they’re straightforward as products, it can be worth it to spend a few extra minutes choosing the glass measuring cup with the best graduations, size and overall style to get the most out of your purchase.

A flagship product from a trusted brand, this Pyrex 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set offers most buyers what they need in a measuring cup set, with high-quality tempered glass that’s microwave and dishwasher safe.

What to know before you buy a glass measuring cup

Use

The best liquid measuring cups can be used for a variety of cooking, baking and other kitchen needs, but if you prefer one or two specific activities, you may want to purchase the measuring cup that best suits those needs.

Spouts

A spout can make it easier to pour liquids accurately, so having one that works well can really make or break the experience. While a glass measuring cup’s spout can be difficult to judge prior to use, expect narrower, taller spouts to pour a more thin, focused stream, while wider, shorter spouts pour streams that are a bit more spread out.

Bulk bundles

Like some other kitchen products, glass measuring cups often come in sets that offer multiple sizes. While it’s not a necessity, some buyers prefer spending a few extra dollars to get multiple sizes in one purchase, for use in a variety of recipes.

What to look for in a quality glass measuring cup

Easy-to-read graduations

A measuring cup is only as good as its graduations, or the lines and figures detailing the volume of liquid in the glass. If you prefer larger text, you can find multiple graduated glass measuring cups with clear, large-print text lines, along with unit conversions that can be useful for cooking and baking.

Size and shape

The overall size and shape of a given glass measuring cup is largely left to the preference of the buyer, although measuring cups usually include 1-cup, 2-cup, 4-cup or 8-cup volumes. The shape of a glass measuring cup may impact your decision, with some users preferring models with a wider or narrower opening and spout.

Dishwasher and microwave safe

Most glass measuring cups now include a high-quality glass of some sort, either in borosilicate or tempered makeups that allow the user to use the glass in dishwashers, microwaves, ovens and/or freezers – sometimes allowing all of the above. It’s important to check a given measuring cup’s product description to ensure you can use it in the temperatures and environments you want, since not every glass is safe for all uses.

How much you can expect to spend on a glass measuring cup

Glass measuring cups come in sets that include different-sized measuring cups or you can purchase an individual cup. For a single cheap glass measuring cup, expect to spend $6-$11, with larger volume configurations and bulk packs usually ranging $15-$30.

Glass measuring cup FAQ

Are glass measuring cups for liquid only?

A. While they’re not called “liquid measuring cups” for nothing, liquids aren’t the only thing you can use glass measuring cups for. If you plan to use high volumes of solids, or mix with liquids you can later pour, glass measuring cups are great options.

Are there glass measuring cups with sealable lids?

A. Some find it useful to have sealable lids on their glass measuring cups for storage and overall added versatility. You can find a number of glass measuring cups with lids from different companies and online retailers.

What’s the best glass measuring cup to buy?

Top glass measuring cup

Pyrex Three-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set

What you need to know: This three-piece glass measuring cup set comes from a trusted brand, with 1-, 2- and 4-cup measuring cups.

What you’ll love: For those wanting a simple set of measuring glasses, this set is dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe. They can also be purchased in a four-glass bundle with an 8-cup measuring glass.

What you should consider: Being a name-brand option, this Pyrex measuring cup set is a little pricier than some other models with similar options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass measuring cup for the money

BOVADO U.S.A. 2-Cup Borosilicate Glass Measuring Cup

What you need to know: If you just need a single measuring cup, this glass model from Bovado has a 2-cup measurement and heat-resistant borosilicate glass that’s great for all kinds of kitchen applications.

What you’ll love: This simple glass measuring cup features easy-to-read markings for accurate measurements, as well as thick, durable glass with a convenient handle. It’s oven and freezer safe.

What you should consider: A few who bought this measuring cup didn’t like the way the spout poured because of how wide the cup is.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anchor Hocking 3-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set

What you need to know: This tempered-glass measuring cup set includes a 1-, 2- and 4-cup measuring cup, each of which is microwave, oven and dishwasher safe.

What you’ll love: The numbers on this model are very easy to read and they feature multiple variants of each measurement for quick conversions. The spouts on these glass measuring cups pour at a perfect speed, giving the user control.

What you should consider: Buyers found this glass a little less durable than other glasses they had.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

