Which Dash egg cooker is best?

It’s deceptively difficult to properly boil an egg. Just pulling the eggs from the water a minute early or late can be the difference between a delicious snack or fodder for your trash can. And things only get more complex when you’re poaching, scrambling or making an omelet.

Using an egg cooker, such as the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, lets you cook your eggs to the exact level of doneness you prefer.

What to know before you buy a Dash egg cooker

How it works

Dash egg cookers, like most egg cookers, use a heating element to turn water into steam that then cooks the eggs. Just follow the steps to enjoy your preferred style of egg.

Prepare your eggs. This means scrambling them, poking holes in the top of the shell, etc. Then place them in the proper accessory inside the unit. Add the exact amount of water you need to cook your eggs to the level of doneness you prefer. Most Dash egg cookers have fill lines or an included measuring cup and accompanying recipe book to guide you toward the proper amount. Switch the unit on and wait. Once all the water has evaporated, the eggs are done and the cooker switches off for safety and to prevent overcooking. Better Dash egg cookers use bright LEDs or sound alerts to grab your attention once they’re done cooking.

Capacity

Dash has two egg cookers, one with a six-egg capacity and one with a 12-egg capacity. That said, these capacities are only for hard- and soft-boiling eggs. Using any potentially included accessories to cook poached eggs, for example, lowers the effective capacity.

Bundles

Dash offers many bundles that include an egg cooker and one of its many appliances. The more common bundles include a miniature griddle or waffle maker to play up the breakfast aspect. Other bundles include a miniature slow cooker.

What to look for in a quality Dash egg cooker

Accessories

Most Dash egg cookers — especially those sold individually, rather than in bundles — include the accessories needed to cook more than just boiled eggs. Popular inclusions are poaching cups and omelet pans.

Piercing pin

In order to properly boil an egg in an egg cooker, you need to pierce the top end of the egg to prevent the shell from cracking while it cooks. To this end, Dash egg cookers typically include a piercer. In case they don’t, they can also be purchased separately for a few dollars.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dash egg cooker

Dash’s small-size egg cooker typically costs $20 while its large-size egg cooker typically costs $30. Dash also bundles its egg cookers with other Dash-brand appliances for up to $50.

Dash egg cooker FAQ

What’s the difference between soft- and hard-boiled eggs?

A. Hard-boiled eggs have a white that’s completely cooked and a yolk that’s either completely cooked or still slightly moist. Soft-boiled eggs have a wider range of acceptable cooking levels for both the white and the yolk, entirely depending on your preference. Many people find properly cooking a soft-boiled egg difficult without an egg cooker.

How do I clean a Dash egg cooker?

A. There are three sections of a Dash egg cooker to clean, all with their own cleaning requirements. Before washing any of them, ensure the cooker is unplugged from its power source.

Exterior: Carefully wipe the exterior clean of any splatters or leaks with a slightly damp towel.

Carefully wipe the exterior clean of any splatters or leaks with a slightly damp towel. Interior: Carefully wipe the interior — including the heating element — clean with a damp towel soaked in water with a splash of white vinegar. Then dry it.

Carefully wipe the interior — including the heating element — clean with a damp towel soaked in water with a splash of white vinegar. Then dry it. Accessories: Dash’s egg cooker accessories are almost always dishwasher-safe, including the lid of the egg cooker. Always make sure they are dishwasher-safe by checking the user manual. Should they need to be hand-washed, do so with hot, soapy water and either dry them by hand or let them air dry.

What’s the best Dash egg cooker to buy?

Top Dash egg cooker

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker

What you need to know: This deluxe version is perfect for large households.

What you’ll love: It can cook up to 12 hard-boiled eggs at once and includes the accessories necessary to cook omelets and poached, scrambled or soft-boiled eggs. It’s also large enough to steam other foods, such as dumplings and vegetables. All the accessories are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: There’s no easy storage system for all the included accessories, so they may get lost. Some consumers had issues with the heating element breaking down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Dash egg cooker for the money

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

What you need to know: This is great for small households.

What you’ll love: It can cook up to six hard-boiled eggs at once and includes the accessories necessary to cook omelets and poached, scrambled or soft-boiled eggs. It comes in seven colors and can be purchased with a miniature one-pancake griddle. It also includes a recipe book.

What you should consider: Some customers reported the timer being finicky and leading to undercooked eggs, especially if the water level isn’t perfect. They also thought the timer was too loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dash Egg Cooker And Mini Rice Cooker

What you need to know: This package includes everything you need to make a healthy, well-rounded meal.

What you’ll love: The rice cooker can make 2 cups worth of various foods, including oatmeal, soup and pasta, and the egg cooker can make up to six eggs. Both devices take up little kitchen counter space and are easy to store inside your cabinets.

What you should consider: Some purchasers said the rice cooker’s measurements are off — you’ll want to use less water than it suggests. Neither device is large enough for more than two people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

