Best stoneware dinner set 

A good-looking set of stoneware dinner plates, salad plates and soup bowls is a pleasant way to share most meals with friends and family.

Which stoneware dinner set is best?

Stoneware is a favorite kind of dinnerware for both casual occasions and daily use. It’s thicker than porcelain and china, and can be finished in a variety of glazes, so the best stoneware dinner sets combine style and utility.

If you are looking for a set with artisanal touches, take a look at the Corelle Stoneware Dinnerware Set for Four.

What to know before you buy a stoneware dinner set

Most dinnerware is ceramic, made of clay fired in kilns.

Stoneware is non-porous, made with glass-like materials, and fired at high temperatures. It’s easy to use and maintain.

Earthenware is less expensive than stoneware and has a thick, heavy look and feel. It is prone to chipping, so it’s used in rustic environments where beauty takes a back seat to functionality.

Porcelain is china made of finer clay particles that let the dinnerware be thinner, more delicate and shaped into fine details. Porcelain dinnerware says elegance and fine dining.

Glazes

Reactive glazes are also known as mottled or variegated glazes because the color and character of the glaze is not uniform. When applied in layers, reactive glazes create unique artistic looks highly prized by ceramicists.

Solid glazes are meant to match colors consistently.

Glossy glazes reflect the most light and make for the shiniest ceramic surfaces.

Matte glazes create a muted effect that has little or no shine.

What to look for in a quality stoneware dinner set

How many people will you serve?

Most dinnerware sets have four or six place settings and rarely more than eight. The upper limit is generally set by how many people will be seated for meals at one time.

What kind of place setting do you want?

A place setting is table service for one person and includes dishware, flatware and glassware. There is little agreement on what constitutes a dishware place setting, but all agree on a few things:

Dinner plates are meant for entrees, the focal point of the menu. All other pieces should complement the dinner plate.

Small plates may be referred to as salad plates, bread plates or dessert plates. They sit to the side and are meant for holding fewer food items and smaller portions.

Bowls are usually called soup bowls but may also be referred to as cereal bowls.

Cups and saucers were once a part of every place setting. Because so many people now use mugs for their coffee and tea, saucer and cup sets are less likely to be included in standard place settings.

Mood

Those with a sense of style enjoy creating a mood when serving meals, from casual to formal and classical to modern. Most of today’s stoneware is great for everyday purposes but also has enough style to be used when you have something to celebrate or when company comes. The mood should not only fit the occasion but also complement your flatware, glassware and table linens.

How does it stack?

Look for stoneware that stacks from rim to rim — it’s less likely to get scratched. When the unglazed bottom of one piece sits on top of the glazed surface beneath it, it damages the finish.

How much you can expect to spend on a stoneware dinner set

Most stoneware dinner sets cost from $40-$200. Prices vary by the number of place settings and the number of pieces per setting.

Best stoneware dinner set FAQ

Does stoneware resist chipping?

A. All stoneware is made of ceramics and will chip if mishandled or abused. Stoneware with a double-beaded edge is less likely to chip.

Is stoneware safe to put in the oven?

A. Most is, and safe for the microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher, too. Avoid putting a dish directly into the oven from the refrigerator, though, because stoneware can crack when exposed to sudden extreme temperature changes.

Can I leave my stoneware soaking in water to loosen hardened foods?

A. No. Extended submersion will increase the chances of it chipping and breaking. Instead, rub the surface with a cloth dampened in a paste of vinegar and baking soda.

What’s the best stoneware dinner set to buy?

Best stoneware dinner set

Corelle Stoneware Dinnerware Set for Four

What you need to know: This 12-piece set has higher rims and deeper bowls for casual meals and eating on the go.

What you’ll love: The double-bead edge design adds strength and durability to these handcrafted dishes and bowls. The slight variations in color add to the artisanal effect. These 10.5- and 8.5-inch plates and 21-ounce bowls are microwavable and safe to put in the oven, freezer and dishwasher.

What you should consider: This set includes only plates and bowls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best stoneware dinner set for the money

Amazon Basics 18-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set

What you need to know: Choose from nine colors of this everyday dinnerware collection with place settings for six people.

What you’ll love: Each place setting consists of an 11-inch dinner plate, an 8-inch salad plate and a 7-ounce bowl. Safe to use in the microwave, these ceramics can withstand heat up to 572 degrees and stack nicely in the dishwasher, too.

What you should consider: Some customers said there are too many irregularities in the coloring and finish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Market Finds 16-Piece Round Stoneware Dinnerware Set

What you need to know: This chic dinnerware set makes your table look elegant.

What you’ll love: You get four each of 11.5-inch dinner plates, 8.5-inch dessert plates, 20-ounce bowls and 10-ounce mugs. The embossed ridges around the plates and on the cups and bowls add a creative and contemporary touch. This dinnerware is safe to use in the oven, microwave and dishwasher.

What you should consider: Some don’t like how heavy the plates are.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

