Which Breville coffee maker is best?

There are quite a few ways to prepare coffee and a home coffee machine is one of the most consistently effective. Out of a huge number of great brands, Breville is often brought up as one of the top manufacturers of high-end coffee machines. While they don’t really make any entry-level or inexpensive coffee makers, their espresso machines are on par with the best made for home use. Our top pick is the Breville Barista Express.

What to know before you buy a Breville coffee maker

They’re expensive, but built to last

Breville coffee makers are a far cry from the many budget-friendly options thanks to their premium design and advanced features. They’re precision-engineered to deliver consistent performance and they’re widely praised, but all the quality comes at a relatively high price.

The upside of having to make such a large investment, though, is that you can be certain you’re getting a high-quality machine. Breville’s espresso machines, in particular, have a very low failure rate and can see years of regular use before needing maintenance and repairs. In the unfortunate event that you do need to fix something with yours, there are plenty of professionals who can help, largely because Breville coffee makers are so popular.

They look great, but take up space

All of Breville’s coffee makers look great. Most of their offerings sport a classy brushed-metal exterior and their espresso machines strongly resemble the ones used in nice coffee shops. You’d be hard-pressed to find a kitchen where they didn’t fit in. While they aren’t as big as commercial espresso machines, Breville’s coffee makers (aside from the more compact Nespresso machines) can have a pretty large footprint, especially if they have a built-in grinder.

What to look for in a quality Breville coffee maker

Automatic grinder

For the most part, espresso calls for a fine grind that should be pretty much the same every time you pull a shot. To make that especially easy, the best Breville coffee makers have built-in burr grinders. Hold the portafilter under the grinder, push the button, and then use the tamper that’s fixed conveniently to the body of the machine, and you’re ready to go. Having the grinder attached like this ensures you get a fine grind that can produce a high volume of crema every time.

Milk frother attachment

Lots of people like straight espresso, but it is very bitter. To better mimic cafe-style drinks like the classic cappuccino, make sure that your chosen Breville espresso machine has a frother built in. Keep in mind, though, that while the brewing process is practically automated for some models, you’ll still need to practice your technique to get the milk just the way you like it.

Advanced brewing settings

If your heart is set on a Breville drip coffee maker, know that they’re packed with custom settings. You can adjust the water temperature, nozzle flow rate and specify the bloom time, which helps remove bitterness and open up subtle flavors.

How much you can expect to spend on a Breville coffee maker

You can spend over $2,000 on a premium Breville espresso machine, but they start around $300 and the best overall values are in the $700 range. Meanwhile, the Nespresso machines run $150-$800 and the drip coffee makers are right around $300.

Breville coffee maker FAQ

Are Breville drip coffee makers worth it?

A. Breville does make a couple of drip coffee machines and they’re equipped with a powerful control system. They’re good coffee machines in their own right, but they’re still pretty expensive and a decent number of users run into leaks, cracked plastic pieces or a faulty carafe over time.

Since Breville’s espresso machines are so widely renowned, they’re far better investments even though they’re also more costly than the drip coffee machines. If you’re set on a Breville drip coffee maker, though, the Breville BDC450 Precision Brewer is the most reliable one. Just make sure to keep it clean and be very careful with the carafe.

Does Breville make any Nespresso machines?

A. Breville does make a good number of machines that use the popular single-serving Nespresso pods. In particular, the Nespresso VertuoPlus is a great choice because it’s simple to use, delivers consistently strong results, takes no time to clean and comes with a milk frother. In fact, it’s notably superior in most ways to its main competitor, the Keurig system.

However, there are conflicting reports as to which specific models in the Nespresso Vertuo lineup work safely with reusable pods, and you might not want to risk using that kind of third-party accessory. Unfortunately, brand-name Nespresso pods get pretty expensive in the long run and don’t let you use your own specialty coffees. For those reasons, most users should consider a more traditional coffee maker. With that said, though, there are good uses for pod coffee makers, such as if you have a guest room that you frequently rent out.

What are the best Breville coffee makers to buy?

Top Breville coffee maker

Breville Barista Express

What you need to know: This is a high-performance espresso machine capable of making cafe-quality coffee drinks.

What you’ll love: It’s packed with advanced features like adjustable grind, single and double filter sizes, an analog pressure gauge and built-in frother and tamper. It’s engineered to last for many years of heavy use as long as you take good care of it.

What you should consider: While it makes great coffee, it’s both expensive and relatively large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

Top Breville coffee maker for the money

Breville Duo-Temp Pro

What you need to know: It’s almost as simple as they get, and still very effective.

What you’ll love: It offers a fine temperature adjustment that lets you get the best flavor out of your most delicate coffees. Since there’s not much to this one, a lot of people find it easier to use than the more premium models.

What you should consider: Advanced espresso connoisseurs might miss the lack of advanced programming, and there’s no built-in grinder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Breville Bambino Plus

What you need to know: The Bambino Plus delivers Breville’s famous high performance in a highly sleek package.

What you’ll love: Quite the contrast to the more costly options, this one has a decidedly small footprint for a quality espresso machine. Not only is it great for small kitchens, its simple operation makes it perfect for new espresso fans.

What you should consider: You’ll have to supply your own grinder and make sure to brace the machine when inserting or removing the portafilter, because the unit’s not very heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

