Which crystal decanter sets are best?

If you have a bar cart or cocktail station at home, adding a crystal decanter set is an easy and elegant way to step up your setup. Despite their similar appearance, crystal is a different form of glass from your everyday pints and flutes. It’s heavier and stronger due to its lead content, and it’s usually more expensive than standard glass. But if you take your imbibing seriously, nothing sets you apart like a crystal decanter and some brilliant matching glasses. Our favorite is the

What to know before you buy a crystal decanter set

A crystal decanter set includes a large plastic or glass-corked decanter bottle and two or more drinking glasses, usually matching in style.

Crystal decanter size

Crystal decanters come in several sizes. Most use larger sizes for everyday spirits while reserving smaller decanters for rare spirits. Larger decanter bottles typically have the volume to store a standard bottle of liquor, 750 milliliters. They come in tall and slender, short and stout and other distinctive shapes and sizes. Extra-large decanters could hold anywhere between 1,000-1,500 milliliters of liquid.

As far as glasses are concerned, most crystal sets come with two or more traditional rocks glasses with an average volume of 8 ounces, although some sets feature smaller shooter-style glasses. As always, personal preference is a great deciding factor.

Crystal decanter uses

Depending on your preferred methods of imbibing and favorite spirits, you might find certain decanters more fitting for your bar cart than others. For example, wine decanters create aeration, so they are usually taller, capless and more fragile. Whiskey decanters, on the other hand, are built with more stability and durability in mind. Glassware included in a set can vary in volume, with larger glasses designed for cocktails, mixed drinks and spirits over ice and smaller glasses designed for sipping neat spirits.

Crystal decanter set pieces

While your decanter is the centerpiece of your set, the number of glassware included could be a make-or-break factor. Of course, the more glasses in the set, the more likely it is expensive. If a set has too many glasses for the price, it’s probably not worth consideration. Most commonly, crystal decanter sets come with two or four rocks glasses.

What to look for in a quality crystal decanter set

This section should detail the primary features available in different models of this product, both fundamental features and optional features. On average, expect to have three to six features.

Crystal decanter shapes

The visual appeal of a decanter set is the first consideration for most buyers, and the number of variants seems countless. The size and shape of your space are a primary consideration since the shape of your decanter should not be too large for your bar area. Once you know you have the right fit, there are enough elegant and striking glass designs to keep you browsing until you find the perfect match for your aesthetic.

Crystal set accessories

It’s always great to get some bonus material. Many crystal decanter sets come with extras like glass coasters, personalized engraving, stainless steel chilling spheres or recipe books. Others feature distinctly-shaped decanters with custom wood stands in various shapes and sizes, adding even more visual distinction.

Crystal gift sets

Crystal decanter sets make great gifts for the drinkers in your social circle, and many come with ornate packaging that will wow your recipient.

How much you can expect to spend on a crystal decanter set

Affordable crystal decanter sets can run as low as $30, mid-range about $100-$200, and high-end upwards of $300.

Crystal decanter set FAQ

Is crystal glassware dishwasher safe?

A. Some crystal glassware is considered dishwasher-safe, but most manufacturers and users recommend hand washing. Due to their unwieldy shape, crystal decanters are hard to situate securely in a dishwasher, and rocks glasses are tough but fragile.

What is the difference between Scotch, whiskey and bourbon?

A. Whiskey is a distilled spirit made from fermented grain mash, typically aged in oak barrels. The whiskey’s mash must contain at least 51% corn and aged in new charred oak barrels to qualify as bourbon. This is the style most familiar to the United States. Bourbon is usually distinctly smoother or sweeter than other whiskies, including rye. Scotch whisky is produced in Scotland under strict regulation and oversight, and it must contain malted barley and mature in oak casks for at least 3 years. Some distillers dry the malted barley over a peat fire, giving it a distinctly smoky aroma and taste.

What’s the best crystal decanter set to buy?

Top crystal decanter set

FineDine 5-Piece European-Style Whiskey Decanter and Glasses

What you need to know: Sleek and curvy, this set is visually distinct and has the best blend of quality and price.

What you’ll love: It’s sturdy and durable, has a generous capacity and has a rolled rim for pouring.

What you should consider: The glasses are a bit fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon

Top crystal decanter set for the money

James Scott 5-Piece Irish-Cut Crystal Decanter & Whiskey Glasses Set

What you need to know: This elegant set provides everything you need for a tasting party, including a decanter that can fit an entire 750 milliliter bottle of your favorite brown spirit.

What you’ll love: The striking appearance and handcrafted quality create a great value.

What you should consider: It may look cheaper than more expensive sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Godinger Dublin 7-Piece Spirits Set

What you need to know: For those who sip their spirits neat, this set is a unique and attractive alternative to standard sets.

What you’ll love: It has a vivid and intricate design and is lead-free.

What you should consider: The set and glasses are smaller than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Marquis by Waterford Markham 3-Piece Decanter Set

What you need to know: With roots going back more than 200 years, this Waterford crystal glassware set is a cut above the rest.

What you’ll love: It’s lead-free and has an attractive design but traditional design.

What you should consider: The set is on the expensive side, with only two rocks glasses.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Maketh the Man Premium Art Deco Whiskey Decanter Set

What you need to know: This timeless design will impress your guests with its sophistication and brilliance.

What you’ll love: It includes heavy bases, is shatter-proof and has a generous capacity.

What you should consider: It’s dishwasher-safe but not recommended.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matt Fleming writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.