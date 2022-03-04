Here’s my review after I used products from Shark and Black+Decker side-by-side

As a parent of two toddlers, I spend most of my time cleaning up messes, and that’s not taking into consideration the shedding hair and tracked-in dirt from my golden retriever. While my house requires frequent deep cleaning from top to bottom thanks to curious little hands and paws, hefting a large upright vacuum up and down a flight of stairs is not my idea of fun.

To keep up with small messes like crumbs or an entire overturned bottle of glitter, I turn to my favorite handheld vacuum to save me a lot of time and backaches. Plus, my toddlers think it’s amusing to make stray Cheerios disappear with a tiny vacuum, so it’s really a win-win situation.

To find out which handheld vacuums are worth buying, I tested two popular options — the Shark WV201 WandVac Handheld Vacuum and the Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Handheld Vacuum. Here’s what I found.

Key features to consider when shopping for a handheld vacuum

Corded vs. cordless

One of the key features of a handheld vacuum is whether it’s operated with or without a cord. Of course, there are pros and cons to each.

Corded: With a corded handheld vacuum, you don’t have to worry about grabbing it to clean up a mess and realizing you forgot to charge it, since a corded vacuum is always ready to go. However, the areas you can clean up are limited to the space around an outlet.

Cordless: Most handheld vacuums are cordless, making them convenient to use anywhere in your house, in your car or on the go. The only downside is remembering to charge the battery.

Dry vs. wet/dry

While most handheld vacuums are designed to pick up dry debris, there are many options capable of handling wet and dry messes. Wet/dry handheld vacuums make it a breeze to clean up any mess, from Cheerios to pet hair to juice. The main downside of a wet/dry handheld vacuum is the emptying and maintenance process, which is more time-consuming than just emptying a bin like most dry handheld vacuums.

Weight and size

The main attraction of a handheld vacuum is to have a compact and lightweight way to clean up messes, so determine the weight and size before purchasing a handheld vacuum.

Suction power

A handheld vacuum is not designed to be as powerful as an upright vacuum or have the same suction level. However, some handheld vacuums have more suction power than others and may even have several speeds to pick up stubborn messes.

Attachments

Some handheld vacuums come with attachments that make it easier to clean pet hair, tight crevices or furniture. One thing to consider is where to store the attachments. Does the unit have an area to keep the attachments, or will you need to store them elsewhere?

Sound

If you plan to use the handheld vacuum at night or when children are napping, the sound is likely to be an essential feature. It’s also possible that you simply dislike loud noises. If that’s the case, look for a handheld vacuum that you can try out or listen to before buying.

Run and charge time

For cordless vacuums, the run time and charge time are both vital factors. Handheld vacuums tend to have a runtime anywhere from 15 minutes to 2 hours before needing to be charged. An average charge time is 2-4 hours.

Handheld vacuums worth considering

My experience with the Shark WV201 WandVac handheld vacuum

Overall, the Shark WandVac handheld vacuum is my top choice when it comes to design and durability. The compact vacuum and charging dock not only look elegant while sitting on your counter, but the machine feels heavy-duty and built to last, even though it’s lightweight and effortless to maneuver. I appreciate the absence of a cumbersome battery pack and think it’s straightforward and quick to empty the debris.

Why I recommend the Shark WV201 WandVac handheld vacuum

Based on my experience, I recommend the Shark WandVac handheld vacuum to anyone who values a nice-looking unit and only requires a handheld vacuum to clean small surfaces and messes. Since it weighs under 1.4 pounds, the WandVac is suited for anyone unable to lift a heavy vacuum. Pet owners will also appreciate this handheld vacuum since it comes with a multisurface pet tool to clean pet hair.

Shark WV201 WandVac handheld vacuum drawbacks

I don’t think the Shark WandVac handheld vacuum is powerful enough to gather stuck-on debris or large items, which is why I feel it’s best for lighter messes. The dirt bin also has a small capacity and may need to be emptied in the middle of cleaning.

What is the Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean handheld vacuum?

If you’re looking for a powerful handheld vacuum, the Black + Decker Dustbuster is a smart choice. The suction is extremely powerful, and it was able to tackle every job with ease. The feature I appreciate most is that all the attachments are built-in, including an extendable nozzle and flip-down brush attachment, leaving no stray pieces floating around the house. Overall, I think it’s a powerful, lightweight and easy-to-use handheld vacuum.

Why I recommend the Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean handheld vacuum

I think the Black + Decker Dustbuster would most benefit someone looking for a powerful and user-friendly handheld vacuum. The lack of external accessories is appealing, making this option intuitive and hassle-free. Also, the dust bin is clear, which lets you know exactly when to empty it, but thanks to its large capacity, that shouldn’t need to happen very often.

Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean handheld vacuum drawbacks

While I thought the Black + Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum performed well at its primary function, sucking up debris, I wasn’t impressed with the low-quality design, which felt awkward at times. Additionally, the noise could be an issue for some people. I feel the sound could rival a full-size vacuum, which hopefully is just indicative of power.

