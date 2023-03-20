Which patio umbrella stand is best?

Outdoor umbrellas add a stylish flair to your patio or garden oasis. They also are designed to block out the sun on hot summer days, keeping you and your guests protected and cool. Finding the right umbrella stand is an important consideration to keep your investment in an umbrella protected for the future.

You need the right size and weight of umbrella stand to keep your umbrella in place when strong winds blow. For its catchy style and easy installation, the best patio umbrella stand is the TropiShade 30-Pound Cast-Iron Umbrella Stand.

What to know before you buy a patio umbrella stand

How heavy does your patio umbrella stand need to be?

To maximize your umbrella’s chances against high winds, look for a patio umbrella stand that weighs 10 times the size of your umbrella. For example, an 8-foot umbrella would need an 80-pound stand. If the stand is positioned underneath a table, you won’t need as heavy of a base. You also can use a lighter stand if you live in a climate with low winds. Just keep an eye on any storms that blow into the area.

What is the best filler for my patio umbrella stand?

Water and sand are the two most common fillers for patio umbrella stands.

Water weighs less than sand but is easier to fill and drain throughout the season. Most stands that are labeled with a specific poundage are referencing the weight when filled with water. Keep in mind that some stands can become wobbly when filled with water.

Sand is heavier than water and unaffected by temperature. It can be more challenging to fill and drain a base with it. It also costs more than water, which is typically free from your spigot.

How wide is your umbrella pole?

The width of your umbrella pole is important to know when buying a stand. Taller umbrellas don’t always have wider poles. It depends on the style and weight of the materials. Know the width of your umbrella pole in advance since stands vary in the diameter they can hold, ranging from 1.375 to 3 inches.

What to look for in a quality patio umbrella stand

Material

Plastic and resin bases don’t rust or crack, and they can be filled with sand or water.

don’t rust or crack, and they can be filled with sand or water. Cast-iron and powder-coated steel bases are heavy but can rust over time and may leave orange markings on your patio or deck.

are heavy but can rust over time and may leave orange markings on your patio or deck. Concrete bases don’t rust or crack, but they are limited in the amount of filler you can add.

Wheels

Wheels make moving umbrellas a breeze. If you plan to move your umbrella around, a wheeled stand with locking casters can hold it in place.

Pole sleeve

Some umbrella stands have a locking pole sleeve that extends from the base to provide additional support. It is often secured with a thumbscrew.

Water plug

The water plug in an umbrella stand should blend in with the design and be easy to access when it is time to drain the water or sand for storage or refill.

How much you can expect to spend on a patio umbrella stand

Basic patio umbrella stands, which cost $15-$35, are designed for smaller umbrellas that are 2 inches or less in diameter and made from fillable plastic. For $35-$85, you can find stands with bases that have intricate designs and are made from plastic or cast iron; they have features such as built-in handles and wheels. Stands for over $85 are equipped for larger umbrellas and may have a locking pole sleeve.

Patio umbrella stand FAQ

Should I change the water in my stand?

A. To prevent mildew buildup, drain the water in your stand periodically and rinse out the base with soapy water.

What are other ways to keep my umbrella in place?

A. Umbrellas with metal poles are heavier than wood and plastic poles. Consider umbrellas with air vents that allow the wind to blow through instead of against the panels. You should close the umbrella when you aren’t using it.

Can I mix water and sand in my stand?

A. It is best to use water or sand separately as a filler. While mixing water and sand together will make a heavier composite, it will be challenging to drain the mixture from the stand for cleaning or refilling.

What is the best patio umbrella stand to buy?

Top patio umbrella stand

TropiShade 30-Pound Cast-Iron Umbrella Stand

What you need to know: This stylish cast-iron umbrella stand weighs 30 pounds and is easy to install.

What you’ll love: This umbrella stand has a Euro-deco-styled pattern. It is 20 inches in diameter and fits umbrellas with poles between 1.375 to 1.5 inches wide. It comes in black or bronze finish.

What you should consider: It may not be heavy enough to withstand high winds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top patio umbrella stand for the money

EasyGo 50-Pound Round Water Umbrella Stand

What you need to know: This durable stand can be used on the patio, deck or outside even in high winds.

What you’ll love: The base is sturdy and weighs 50 pounds filled with water and 74 pounds filled with sand. It fits umbrellas with poles between 1.5 to 2.75 inches wide. It comes with a satisfaction guarantee.

What you should consider: Some users felt the stand wobbled when filled with water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Abba Patio 50-Pound Round Patio Umbrella Stand

What you need to know: This sturdy base is designed for large umbrellas up to 11 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds when filled with water.

What you’ll love: The base is 23 inches in diameter and is made from weather-resistant recycled plastic with a powder-coated steel tube. It holds umbrellas with poles 1.5 to 2 inches wide. It is easy to clean and does not require tools to assemble.

What you should consider: The base may be too large for small patios and decks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

