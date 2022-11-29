When storing Christmas ornaments, try using a tackle or tool box. These often come with built-in slots, making them perfect for delicate ornaments.

Which Christmas tree storage boxes are best?

For many, Christmas trees are holiday necessities. However, finding a reliable storage option for your beloved artificial Christmas tree can be difficult once the holiday season has passed. With so many different sizes of trees on the market, it’s important to find a storage box with the space you need without being overly heavy, expensive or hard to store.

Finding a storage box that can protect your tree from pests, dust and moisture is even more important. If you are looking for a Christmas tree storage container that is protective, lightweight and easy to store, our top choice is the Rubbermaid Roughneck 50-gallon Storage Box.

What to know before you buy a Christmas tree storage box

Size

With so many artificial Christmas trees on the market, there are a variety of height, width and weight dimensions you need to consider before choosing a Christmas tree storage box.

While figuring out the dimensions of your tree, know whether you can take apart your tree. If so, a Christmas storage box with a larger depth capacity may be ideal. If your tree can’t be taken apart, opt for a Christmas tree container that can accommodate the tree’s height.

The vast majority of artificial trees can be separated into sections, so boxes only need to accommodate the length of the longest section, as long as they’re deep enough.

Construction

While most Christmas tree containers utilize a hard plastic construction, some options have a sturdy metal frame under a durable canvas fabric. It’s up to you to decide which is the best option for you.

Plastic: While hard plastic Christmas tree storage boxes are the best option for protecting your tree, they can be harder to move. They’re more durable than canvas and easier to stack in your garage or attic until the next festive season.

Durability

Whether you are planning on storing your box in an attic, basement or closet, you need to feel confident your box can last under potential exposure to pests, dust or moisture. Typically, hard-plastic storage boxes with lockable lids are the most durable.

While checking the durability, check the weight capacity of the box. While your box needs to be durable enough to handle outside elements, you also need to ensure your box can handle a large amount of weight without breaking. Most Christmas tree containers can hold 25-40 pounds of weight.

What to look for in a quality Christmas tree storage box

Sealable lid

With a variety of options on the market, there are Christmas tree storage boxes that come with perfect-fit lock-in lids, latches or lockable lids. Choosing a box with a sturdy, sealable lid is the best way to ensure your tree is protected year-round.

Wheels

While finding a sturdy Christmas tree container is important, consider how easy your box is to move before purchasing. Since Christmas tree storage boxes are made to carry a lot of weight, they can get pretty heavy. When it comes to ease of transport, the best models are ones that have built-in wheels or handles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas tree storage box

Expect to spend $50-$200 dollars on a Christmas tree container. Wheeled, high-durability options are more expensive.

Christmas tree storage box FAQ

How can you store an artificial Christmas tree without taking it apart?

A. If you are looking to store your Christmas tree without taking it apart, the best route is to wrap your tree in trash bags, tie the bags securely, then place the tree in a sealable Christmas tree storage box. Using this trick is the best way to keep your tree safe from pests, dust or moisture.

However, if you have an average or large Christmas tree, it may be hard to find a box that will accommodate it without taking it apart. In this case, you might have more luck with a tree bag than a storage box.

Are Christmas storage boxes or bags better for artificial trees?

A. While the choice comes down to your personal preference and storage space, storage boxes have a variety of benefits over tree bags as Christmas tree containers. Christmas tree storage boxes are more rigid than tree bags, making them easier to pack and transport. With sealed tops, Christmas tree storage boxes offer more protection from pests, dust and moisture, making them the worthwhile choice for people looking to keep one tree for multiple years.

That said, some people prefer the lightweight design of tree bags and prefer them for their affordability. Using a tree bag for Christmas tree storage is fine as long as you know they’re not as durable.

How long should you keep a fake Christmas tree?

A. From an environmental perspective, if you want your artificial Christmas tree to have less of an impact on emissions than buying a real tree each year, aim to keep it for at least 10 years. Of course, it’s up to you how long you keep your fake tree, but a quality one is a considerable expense, so it makes sense to keep it for as long as possible.

If you take care of your artificial tree and store it carefully between uses, it can easily last 10-20 years in good condition. This is where it pays to buy a quality Christmas tree container.

What are the best Christmas tree storage boxes to buy?

Top Christmas tree storage box

Rubbermaid Roughneck 50-Gallon Storage Box

What you need to know: These durable storage boxes come in a two-pack, ensuring plenty of storage for all your Christmas necessities.

What you’ll love: Constructed using a hard plastic that can withstand temperature changes from bitter cold to harsh heat, these boxes are designed to protect your necessities year-round. The sturdy lids boast a molded, lock-in fit for added security from pests or moisture. These boxes are stable, making it easy to store them in any closet, attic or basement, making them great Christmas tree containers.

What you should consider: While these boxes are incredibly durable and come in a two-pack, they do have a high price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas tree storage box for the money

Plano Storage Trunk

What you need to know: This rollable storage trunk has a durable construction and large capacity without a high price tag.

What you’ll love: Made with thick, hard plastic and a metal latching system, this rollable storage box is incredibly durable. This box boasts incredible protection with a water-sealed lid and reinforced latch system. The large capacity of this box offers plenty of room for all your Christmas necessities, while the built-in wheels and handles make it easy to move. This box can easily stack for convenient storage.

What you should consider: While this box does come with wheels and molded handles along the side, the handles are not extendable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elf Stor Rolling Christmas Tree Storage

What you need to know: The sturdy frame, wheels and extendable handle make this the perfect option for convenient storage.

What you’ll love: This product utilizes a sturdy metal frame underneath a tear-proof Oxford canvas, ensuring protection. With a large capacity, you can break down your tree and store it in the different storage sections, or slide your original Christmas box right into this storage bag. The zipper lid makes it easy to pack your holiday necessities without fear of pests or moisture. With large wheels and extendable handles, this product is easy to move no matter how much you store in it.

What you should consider: While this product is durable, the canvas construction means it does not have rigid sides, so it may not be the best option for anyone who is looking for stackable storage options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Whitmor Upright Christmas Tree Bag

What you need to know: If you want to store your tree in one piece or you’d prefer to try a bag over a box for Christmas tree storage, this tree bag is ideal.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its generous size, you can store a tree up to 9 feet tall in this tree bag. It has a handy pocket that you can use to store lights, a tree skirt or other essentials. Since it has wheels, it’s easy to transport your tree in this bag.

What you should consider: You can store trees up to 7 feet in one piece, but you’ll need to partially disassemble larger trees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

