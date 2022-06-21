When setting up a dehumidifier, try to place it in an area free from obstructions and blockages that could affect air intake.

Which high-end dehumidifiers are best?

Unless you live in an exceptionally dry climate, high humidity levels can be a major problem for your home and health. Having a high-end dehumidifier can help alleviate many of the problems associated with an overly humid space, from mold reduction to allergy improvement to reducing bad odors, providing consistent high-quality performance for years.

However, before purchasing a high-end dehumidifier, you’ll want to consider a few key factors, such as capacity and control settings. The Frigidaire High Efficiency 50-Pint Dehumidifier is a top choice for home use, due to its overall power and abundance of useful features.

What to know before you buy a high-end dehumidifier

Who needs a dehumidifier?

The best high-end dehumidifiers can be pricey, but well worth it for several reasons.

The reduction of mold and mildew is by far the most common use of a dehumidifier. Homes dealing with excess mold growth will benefit from lower humidity levels.

Due to their ability to reduce mold and mildew, dehumidifiers will also reduce musty odors and unpleasant smells associated with damp areas.

High humidity levels are ideal for the growth of dust mites and other allergens that can cause chronic allergic reactions. Dehumidifiers are known to help improve these conditions, leading to a more allergy-free home.

Many foods, especially dry goods, will have a significantly longer shelf life in drier environments.

Dehumidifiers are essential when trying to dry out a home after unexpected flooding or water damage.

How does a dehumidifier work?

Dehumidifiers operate using a relatively simple process that is safe and efficient. First, the dehumidifier uses a fan to draw warm and moist air into the machine. That air is then passed over cooling coils, which causes the air to condense and allows the moisture to return to a liquid state. The water is then collected in a tray, and the dry air is reheated and blown back out into the room.

What to look for in a quality high-end dehumidifier

Capacity

Depending on the size of your area, you’ll want to choose a model with an appropriate capacity. Mini and small-capacity dehumidifiers can remove anywhere from 12 ounces to 30 pints of water per day, depending on the model. These are best for small damp areas.

Medium to large-capacity dehumidifiers are designed for larger spaces and more serious moisture issues, as they can remove 40-70 pints of moisture from the air.

Tank

The tank size relates to the capacity, as more powerful dehumidifiers will need an accompanying tank to hold the moisture they collect. Larger tanks will be able to hold more water at a time, but they can be tricky to empty when full. Smaller tanks will be lighter and easier to handle, but will likely need to be emptied more often.

Pump

Some high-end dehumidifiers may include a continuous pump option, which will eliminate the need to change the tank, as the collected water will drain from the pump through a hose and into an appropriate area, be it a sink or outdoor space.

Settings

Many high-end dehumidifiers may have multiple settings, which include variable fan speeds, automatic shut off and even the ability to set precise humidity levels, depending on your needs. The best dehumidifiers will feature easy-to-use buttons or dials and may even sport a useful digital screen so you can have maximum control over your device.

Noise

Depending on the size and power of your dehumidifier, it can produce some significant background noise. Averaging around 60 decibels for many models, the noise level is something you should consider. Smaller humidifiers may be quieter, but they might not be suitable for larger spaces. Look for a quiet model if noise is something that may impact your decision.

Extra Features

Timer

A convenient timer function will allow you to decide when exactly you want your dehumidifier to run, saving you time and lowering energy usage.

Automatic defrosting

As your dehumidifier continuously cools the air it takes in, the interior coils are likely to develop frost. An auto-defrost feature will keep the coils frost-free and your dehumidifier running properly.

Air filter

Some high-end dehumidifier models will come equipped with an integrated air filter that can filter out dust and other airborne particles, providing you with cleaner air in addition to ideal humidity levels.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end dehumidifier

The cost of high-end dehumidifiers will vary according to size, brand and model. You can usually find smaller options for $150, medium-sized models ranging up to $350 and large-capacity machines with a price tag upwards of $500.

High-end dehumidifier FAQ

Are dehumidifiers hard to maintain?

A. No. In general, dehumidifiers are relatively easy to care for and maintain. Common maintenance includes periodically cleaning the air filter, emptying the water tank, cleaning the tank and potentially defrosting your humidifier for models without an automatic feature.

How long do dehumidifiers last?

A. A well-built dehumidifier can easily last 5-10 years. Those that are cleaned often and properly cared for will likely provide many years of high-quality performance.

What’s the best high-end dehumidifier to buy?

Top high-end dehumidifier

Frigidaire High Efficiency 50-pint Dehumidifier

What you need to know: A decent size dehumidifier for most homes with the functionality users desire.

What you’ll love: With the ability to remove up to 50 pints of moisture in a single day, you’ll be guaranteed a comfortable humidity level. Plus, if you don’t feel like emptying the tank often, you’ll appreciate the built-in pump that will continuously drain the water on it’s own.

What you should consider: There have been a few rare cases of leakage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end dehumidifier for the money

Ivation 70-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier

What you need to know: With a 4,500 square foot capacity, this model is best for those with large spaces.

What you’ll love: Users will love the built-in humidistat, which will allow you to set your humidity level to preferred percentage. Utilizing a 1.3 gallon water tank, easy-to-use settings and a low maintenance design, you can expect a quality device at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: The occasional leak has been reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Honeywell 30-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier

What you need to know: A mid-sized model perfect for basements and home use.

What you’ll love: The automatic sensor can detect high humidity levels so you can achieve a consistent and comfortable home atmosphere. Featuring a built-in timer, room temperature display and a compact design, this dehumidifier is a must for hot and humid climates.

What you should consider: Some users wish it had a larger water tank.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

