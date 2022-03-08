Which countertop blender is best?

From soups to smoothies to snacks, a blender is a kitchen workhorse that every cook should have. In just a few minutes, you can have a delicious meal on the table (or out the door), but choosing the best countertop blender for you can be tricky.

If you only want to buy one blender in your lifetime, make it the Vitamix Professional Series Blender.

What to know before you buy countertop blenders

From personal blenders to commercial blenders, you’ll have some choices to make before you find the one that’s best for you.

Power

A blender’s power is sometimes noted in watts and sometimes in horsepower. The higher the wattage and the horsepower, the more powerful the blender.

For example, the wattage of most blenders is:

Immersion blenders: 250 watts

250 watts Personal blenders: 300 to 600 watts

300 to 600 watts Standard countertop blenders: 500 to 750 watts

500 to 750 watts Professional blenders: 1200 to 1500 watts

If you need a blender that can crush ice and make short work of tough vegetables, you’ll need a higher wattage than if you’re simply blending cooked veggies or chilled fruit.

Confused and just want to know what the HP (horsepower) is? Multiple the wattage by 0.00134 to get a good idea (e.g., 750 watts x .00134 = just over 1 HP).

Size

The size you select depends on your intended use and the number of people you are serving. If your primary use is morning smoothies, you won’t need a blender with a 64-ounce capacity (14 to 20 ounces should be fine).

On the other hand, if you routinely entertain or like to whip up large batches of soups and sauces, you’ll want a blender to accommodate that.

Functions

Simple blenders for smoothies may come with just three functions or speeds: low, high and pulse. If you’re looking for a blender that can do more, look for the following functions:

Puree

Mix

Ice crush

Chop

Liquefy

What to look for in quality countertop blenders

BPA-free plastic

While some countertop blenders come with sturdy glass jugs, all others should be clearly labeled as utilizing BPA-free, food-safe plastic. This type of plastic is sturdy and resists scratching, plus it will not leach dangerous chemicals into your food.

Easy controls

You should not need a degree in engineering to utilize your blender. Skip the complicated language and fancy screens and go for easy controls that are easy to understand and operate. These can be dials, switches or knobs, as long as they are straightforward.

Pre-sets

Many of the high-end blenders come with presets. For example, if you want a perfect, silky- smooth puree, a preset will operate the blender at the perfect speed and duration.

Accessories

Accessories for your blender might include things like:

Travel mugs

Lids

Food processing attachments and blades

Additional blades

These are not required, but they can expand the repertoire of your blender and make it easier to use for a variety of kitchen tasks.

How much you can expect to spend on countertop blenders

A high-quality countertop blender is a worthwhile kitchen investment. Expect to spend from $20 to well over $500.

Countertop blenders FAQ

Does a blender perform the same functions as a stand mixer?

A. Blenders and stand mixers perform some of the same functions. Both can mix up a batch of cake or pancake batter, and both can whip cooked fruits and vegetables.

But that’s about all they have in common. Stand mixers are the best choice for things like kneading bread dough, whipping egg whites and mixing cookies, but blenders are best for breaking down more substantial foods to create beautifully smooth purees.

Blenders can also:

Crush ice

Chop nuts

Prepare your morning smoothie

Emulsify dressing and sauces

Make hollandaise

Create nut butters and nut milks

Make gazpacho

How do you use a blender to get the best results?

A. Using a blender is simple, but there are a few tips to make everything go smoothly (pun intended).

Cut food into uniform chunks .

. Make sure the lid is on tightly (hold it down at first).

(hold it down at first). Start at a low speed then gradually add speed as needed.

then gradually add speed as needed. Only fill your blender ⅔ full .

. Use caution when blending hot liquids , and take the lid off slowly as they can splatter.

, and take the lid off slowly as they can splatter. If your mixture is thick, add liquid in small amounts until it loosens and blends.

You should also layer your ingredients for better blending. This is different for small- and large-capacity blenders.

Blenders of less than 20 ounces: Start with frozen ingredients, then add fresh fruits/veggies, greens, any powders and liquids.

Start with frozen ingredients, then add fresh fruits/veggies, greens, any powders and liquids. Blenders over 20 ounces: Reverse the order, starting with liquids and working up to frozen ingredients (including ice).

What are the best countertop blenders to buy?

Top countertop blender

Vitamix Professional Series Blender

What you need to know: This is the best blender on the market today.

What you’ll love: It has five programmable settings for smoothies, desserts, soups and more. If you prefer more control, it has variable speed controls plus a pulse feature. It is self-cleaning — simply add some dish soap and warm water, press the button and blend for 30 seconds. The jug is 64 ounces, which is large enough for a family.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, but it’s going to last for decades.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top countertop blender for money

Hamilton Beach Shakes and Smoothies Personal Blender

What you need to know: This is perfect for singles or couples who want a morning smoothie on a budget.

What you’ll love: It’s small and lightweight, perfect for whipping up just under 2 cups of smoothies, soups and dressings. The stainless steel blade is sharp and efficient, and this blender is small enough to travel well. It’s available in five colors and comes with a lid.

What you should consider: It’s not strong enough for ice cubes and can overheat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Trio Blender

What you need to know: This blender comes with accessories that turn it into a small food processor.

What you’ll love: This has a strong motor than can handle crushing ice. It comes with two travel mugs and lids, plus a food processing attachment. It holds 56 ounces of liquid and works well for families.

What you should consider: The container lids screw on backwards and can be hard to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.