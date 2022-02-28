Which maca powders are best?

Health is at the top of a long list of priorities and responsibilities, although many often prioritize other things. This is especially true because the result of doing certain activities is usually imminent, unlike the benefit of taking care of your body and health, which takes a bit of time to show. Therefore, taking care of your health should be number one on your to-do list. In doing so, maca powder is a good place to start. Maca is a rooted vegetable turned into powder and used in smoothies and various recipes to supplement key vitamins and minerals. When purchasing the best maca powder, it is important to consider buying sustainably sourced and organic products and maca’s various types of products and colors.

What is maca powder?

Maca is a root vegetable that resembles a turnip and grows in the high altitudes of the Peruvian Andes Mountains. When dried and ground, the root of this vegetable provides nutritional benefits, such as essential amino acids, iron, copper, magnesium and zinc. Maca root also contains vitamins B1, B2, C, E and is rich in omega-3 acids to support brain function.

What to know before you buy maca powder

Type

There are two different types of maca powder that you can consume, both of which contain different benefits.

Raw maca powder: This product is sourced directly from a maca root that has been dried or dehydrated and ground to a powder. This form contains all nutrients previously listed, including sugars and starches. The raw powder is higher in essential nutrients, such as enzymes and vitamin C. It is not recommended to consume this type of powder if you have sensitive stomach or bowel issues. Buyers should consider consulting their doctor to discuss the benefits if they have a medical condition or are pregnant and nursing.

This product is sourced directly from a maca root that has been dried or dehydrated and ground to a powder. This form contains all nutrients previously listed, including sugars and starches. The raw powder is higher in essential nutrients, such as enzymes and vitamin C. It is not recommended to consume this type of powder if you have sensitive stomach or bowel issues. Buyers should consider consulting their doctor to discuss the benefits if they have a medical condition or are pregnant and nursing. Gelatinized maca powder: This product is boiled to remove all of the starch. Gelatinized maca powder does not contain gelatin and is still able to be enjoyed by people who avoid gelatin for humane, religious or food allergy reasons. This type of maca is easier to digest, so it is preferred by those with sensitive stomachs. However, since it is not in its natural form, it contains less vitamins and minerals. In addition, gelatinized maca powder is more bioavailable, meaning it has an active effect on the body.

Color

The color of the maca powder has a lot to do with helping different parts of the body. All contain a number of essential vitamins and minerals to help build up a healthy defense in different parts of the body. Maca can also be pink, but this form is very rare.

Yellow maca powder : This is the most common type of maca, and it makes up 60 percent of all of the maca harvested. This color provides the body with energy and added ability to focus.

: This is the most common type of maca, and it makes up 60 percent of all of the maca harvested. This color provides the body with energy and added ability to focus. Red maca powder : This is the second most common type of maca powder that is harvested. This color is said to balance hormones and promote fertility.

: This is the second most common type of maca powder that is harvested. This color is said to balance hormones and promote fertility. Black maca powder: The remaining maca crops are made up of black maca powder. This color works to build muscle mass and boost endurance when the user is active.

Source

Maca powder is only grown naturally in the Peru portion of the Andes Mountains at high elevations. Purchasing maca powder grown anywhere else risks the chance of the product being a non-organic imitation with possibilities of contamination to get the product to resemble the real Peruvian maca powder. For this reason, when purchasing sustainable and organic maca powder, consider buying a product sourced from Peru.

What to look for in a quality maca powder

Organic

A good maca powder will be certified organic and made without the use of harmful pesticides and herbicides. Crops are often sprayed with these chemicals, and it is not an environmentally friendly process. Regardless of the health issues, these chemicals may cause, organic food naturally tastes fresher due to the lack of preservatives used in the packaging process.

Energy

Maca is adaptogenic. This means that it gives the body certain immunity to stress, anxiety and depression factors. Some users consider it a jitter-free replacement to coffee as it provides them with a similar type of energy boost without being a stimulant.

How much you can expect to spend on maca powder

Maca powder is available in a variety of price ranges. Buyers will find cheaply produced maca between $6-$10. Mid-range maca powder in the $15-$18 price range provides customers with all-natural, organic elements and a variety of types to choose from. Premium maca powder that includes all of the best sustainable health features is between $20-$30.

It is important to consider the ounces of the specific product you are purchasing when determining its value. A maca product that contains less ounces will be less expensive.

Maca powder FAQ

Does maca powder contain lead?

A. Maca powder does contain traces of lead and other metals. If lead has been found in the specific product you are purchasing, a warning label will detail this on the packaging. Those who have health issues or are pregnant and nursing should reach out to their doctor for more information before consuming.

Is maca powder a stimulant?

A. Maca acts as a stimulant, but it does not contain any actual stimulants like coffee does. Maca has been reported to stabilize blood glucose levels, which is why consumer’s energy can increase after consuming the product.

What’s the best maca powder to buy?

Top maca powder

Navitas Organics Maca Powder

What you need to know: This maca powder is a super root used for added energy and vitality. It balances stress levels in the body.

What you’ll love: Navitas Organics Maca Powder energizes naturally, without the jitters and crashes of caffeine. It tastes sweet and is vegan and gluten-free.

What you should consider: People with IBS may experience adverse symptoms and should consult a doctor before consuming maca in its raw form.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top maca for the money

Gaia Herbs Gelatinized Peruvian Maca Powder

What you need to know: This plant-based product is caffeine-free and works to balance hormone levels and boost energy.

What you’ll love: This product is a mix of all three black maca colors and is gelatinized through a process of cooking maca roots with hot water and air to mimic the way native Peruvians cooked them. It is safe for those with sensitive stomachs and is sustainably harvested.

What you should consider: During the summer months, this product may arrive warm when shipped.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Healthworks Raw Peruvian Maca Powder

What you need to know: This product is sustainably grown and harvested in Peru. It is keto-friendly, vegan, non-GMO and certified organic. There are no added preservatives or artificial ingredients.

What you’ll love: It is high in essential Amino Acids, protein, fiber, vitamin C, B vitamins, calcium, iron, potassium, copper and more. This specific brand is sugar-free.

What you should consider: The product description on the bag does not clearly say how much liquid should be used to mix it. Since it is raw, it could cause stomach issues for those with IBS or sensitive stomachs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

