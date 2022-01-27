Best mastectomy pillow

Mastectomy pillows are helpful items that provide support and comfort throughout the recovery process.

Which mastectomy pillows are best?

Whether you’ve recently undergone a mastectomy or are about to have the surgery, you’re probably looking for products that can help you recover quickly while making you feel more comfortable. Mastectomy pillows are helpful accessories that offer you support and comfort during the recovery process. The Moyoama Post-Mastectomy Pillow is a premium-quality cotton mastectomy support pillow that offers comfort when you need it the most.

What to know before you buy a mastectomy pillow

Purpose

Mastectomy pillows aren’t simple or traditional bed pillows. Instead, they’re pillows that are specifically designed to accommodate and support people who have recently gone through major breast surgery. These pillows come in various sizes and shapes, but they provide a number of useful purposes and benefits.

Benefits

Some of the biggest benefits that mastectomy pillows offer include:

Keeping pressure away from your incisions: Small pillows can help you prop your arms up and keep pressure away from your chest.

Small pillows can help you prop your arms up and keep pressure away from your chest. Keeping you comfortable while riding in a car or driving: Seat belts often dig into the tender surgical site on your chest. A small pillow helps create a buffer between the seat belt and your incision when you’re coming home from the hospital.

Seat belts often dig into the tender surgical site on your chest. A small pillow helps create a buffer between the seat belt and your incision when you’re coming home from the hospital. Propping you up when you’re sitting in a chair with no support or laying in a bed that’s too flat: Pillows can help prop you up and support you when you’re in an uncomfortable laying or sitting position.

Types

There are multiple types of mastectomy pillows available, including breast, arm, knee, lower back, neck and wedge pillows.

Breast: Putting a small rectangular pillow in between your breasts can relieve pressure on your muscles and give you some additional support.

Putting a small rectangular pillow in between your breasts can relieve pressure on your muscles and give you some additional support. Arm: A small pillow props your arm and keeps it away from lymph node incisions and other tender areas.

A small pillow props your arm and keeps it away from lymph node incisions and other tender areas. Knee: Putting a pillow in between your knees when you’re sleeping on your side keeps your hips aligned and your back pain-free.

Putting a pillow in between your knees when you’re sleeping on your side keeps your hips aligned and your back pain-free. Lower back: Putting a small pillow behind your lower back provides lumbar support and relieves muscle tension.

Putting a small pillow behind your lower back provides lumbar support and relieves muscle tension. Neck: Neck pillows are perfect for providing comfort and neck support wherever you go.

Neck pillows are perfect for providing comfort and neck support wherever you go. Wedge: Wedge pillows prop you up at an incline while you’re sitting up in bed.

What to look for in a quality mastectomy pillow

Comfort

The most important feature to look for in a top-notch mastectomy pillow is comfort. Make sure the pillow feels comfortable, especially as your incisions are healing.

Protection

Your pillow should prop up your arms and keep them away from any tender areas or incision sites for protection.

Ease of cleaning

Make sure the pillow you purchase is simple to clean in the washing machine, since you’ll likely need to wash it after using it on a daily basis following your surgery.

How much you can expect to spend on a mastectomy pillow

Mastectomy pillows range in price from about $15-$40, depending on their quality, construction, features and materials.

Mastectomy pillow FAQ

Where can you find mastectomy pillows?

A. You can find mastectomy pillows, as well as other post-surgery support pillows, at many online retailers and stores. Just make sure to speak to your surgeon or physician before using heat or ice around your surgical area.

Even if your doctor suggests keeping ice packs away from the surgical area, you can benefit from the cooling relief of many mastectomy pillows when you experience hot flashes, which many people go through after breast cancer treatment.

Mastectomy tips

Mastectomy pillows are crucial for your recovery, but you should also order a few other items before you undergo surgery, including:

Robe: You’ll be sore and have little range of motion following your surgery, which means you need to think about what to wear after the mastectomy. Most people love simple and soft post-surgical robes, especially those that are specifically meant for people who have recently undergone breast surgery.

You’ll be sore and have little range of motion following your surgery, which means you need to think about what to wear after the mastectomy. Most people love simple and soft post-surgical robes, especially those that are specifically meant for people who have recently undergone breast surgery. Front-closure bra: Your surgeon might recommend wearing a compression bra for some time after surgery. A front-closure bra is an excellent option, since you won’t be able to reach around to clasp a traditional back-closure bra or pull a sports bra over your head.

Your surgeon might recommend wearing a compression bra for some time after surgery. A front-closure bra is an excellent option, since you won’t be able to reach around to clasp a traditional back-closure bra or pull a sports bra over your head. Drain belt: Your drains can lead to some big headaches following surgery since they often get caught on things and you’ll likely want to conceal them when you’re out in public. Drain belts help keep your drains hidden and tucked away.

Your drains can lead to some big headaches following surgery since they often get caught on things and you’ll likely want to conceal them when you’re out in public. Drain belts help keep your drains hidden and tucked away. Prepared meals: Prepping a few nutritious frozen meals ahead of your surgery is helpful, since you’ll likely feel tired and weak in the weeks after your procedure.

Prepping a few nutritious frozen meals ahead of your surgery is helpful, since you’ll likely feel tired and weak in the weeks after your procedure. Bendable straws: Lifting a water bottle or cup to your mouth can be difficult following surgery, and bendable straws reduce the distance your arm needs to travel to hydrate yourself.

What’s the best mastectomy pillow to buy?

Top mastectomy pillow

Moyoama Post-Mastectomy Pillow

What you need to know: This premium cotton mastectomy support pillow offers comfort when you need it the most.

What you’ll love: This pillow features simple-to-open buckles to help you hold the pillow in place, as well as ice pack pockets that you can hold against your chest for relief and healing. It’s lightweight, convenient to carry around and composed of plush cotton material for optimal support and softness.

What you should consider: This pillow might not be the best fit for those with bigger frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mastectomy pillow for the money

Renova Medical Wear Mastectomy Pillow

What you need to know: This pillow offers underarm support and protects your chest at the same time.

What you’ll love: This pillow includes Velcro elastics to hold it in place, as well as a pocket for holding small items, such as a cell phone. It’s machine-washable, and you can use it while you’re driving, lounging or working.

What you should consider: There are some reports of the zipper breaking quickly with this pillow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RainbowStar Chest Healing Mastectomy Pillow

What you need to know: This pillow protects and comforts your sensitive areas from the impact of seat belts while you’re riding in the car or driving.

What you’ll love: This pillow includes a zipper that lets you add more filling if necessary, as well as a front pocket to help you store small items. It keeps your arms away from the incisions during the healing process and supports your chest while you’re laying down or sitting.

What you should consider: Some customers find the fabric on this pillow to be too thin with seams that come apart too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

