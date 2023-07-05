Get ahead on Prime Day with these early Prime Video discounts

Prime Day is creeping closer. In the run-up to one of the most significant sales events of the year have come many smaller-scale deals, such as an extensive free trial of Audible. Now, starting today and running until the end of Prime Day on July 12, a series of discounts on Prime Video channels are available. These channels are a great way to access all kinds of content, from classic TV shows and movies to lesser-known independent flicks to top-notch educational shows for kids.

Prime Video channel deals

Amazon

There are 16 total channel deals available until July 12.

Acorn TV normally costs $6.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content focuses on British mysteries and dramas, with comedies for good measure.

normally costs $6.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content focuses on British mysteries and dramas, with comedies for good measure. A&E Crime Central normally costs $4.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content focuses on true crime series and documentaries.

normally costs $4.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content focuses on true crime series and documentaries. Allblk normally costs $5.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its focus is on content made by and for African Americans.

normally costs $5.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its focus is on content made by and for African Americans. AMC+ normally costs $8.99 a month but is currently $4.49 a month for two months. It’s the streaming arm of the AMC TV channel, containing most of its current and legacy content, plus movies.

normally costs $8.99 a month but is currently $4.49 a month for two months. It’s the streaming arm of the AMC TV channel, containing most of its current and legacy content, plus movies. Britbox normally costs $7.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. It’s another British-content-focused channel, having series and movies not found on other similar channels.

normally costs $7.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. It’s another British-content-focused channel, having series and movies not found on other similar channels. Cinemax normally costs $9.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. It’s the streaming arm of the Cinemax TV channel, known for its, ahem, “adult” content.

normally costs $9.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. It’s the streaming arm of the Cinemax TV channel, known for its, ahem, “adult” content. Hallmark Movies Now normally costs $5.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. You’ve likely heard of Hallmark movies before because of their ubiquitousness during the holiday season. This channel gives you access year-round.

normally costs $5.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. You’ve likely heard of Hallmark movies before because of their ubiquitousness during the holiday season. This channel gives you access year-round. Lifetime Movie Club normally costs $4.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Like Hallmark Movies Now, this channel gives access to well-known Lifetime movies and other Lifetime content.

normally costs $4.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Like Hallmark Movies Now, this channel gives access to well-known Lifetime movies and other Lifetime content. Noggin normally costs $7.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content focuses on interactive educational material for kids.

normally costs $7.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content focuses on interactive educational material for kids. Paramount+ normally costs $11.99 a month but is currently $5.99 a month for two months. It’s most known for “Yellowstone” and its various spinoffs, but it has plenty other shows and movies.

normally costs $11.99 a month but is currently $5.99 a month for two months. It’s most known for “Yellowstone” and its various spinoffs, but it has plenty other shows and movies. PBS Documentaries normally costs $3.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. As the name suggests, its content is mainly documentaries and other educational programming.

normally costs $3.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. As the name suggests, its content is mainly documentaries and other educational programming. PBS Kids normally costs $4.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content is aimed at children, though it isn’t all educational.

normally costs $4.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content is aimed at children, though it isn’t all educational. PBS Masterpiece normally costs $5.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content focuses on British period pieces. It was the original U.S. home of “Downton Abbey.”

normally costs $5.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content focuses on British period pieces. It was the original U.S. home of “Downton Abbey.” ScreenPix normally costs $2.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content mainly includes older, lesser-known shows and movies.

normally costs $2.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. Its content mainly includes older, lesser-known shows and movies. Starz normally costs $9.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. It’s the streaming arm of the Starz TV channel, home of shows such as “Party Down” and “Outlander.”

normally costs $9.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. It’s the streaming arm of the Starz TV channel, home of shows such as “Party Down” and “Outlander.” Vix Premium normally costs $6.99 a month but is currently 99 cents a month for two months. It’s a well-known Spanish-language streaming channel with content such as movies, telenovelas and live soccer games.

Best TVs

Of course, all these excellent channels don’t do you much good without something to watch them on. Here are some top TV options, and remember to keep a look out for TV deals come Prime Day.

Samsung 55-Inch QLED Smart TV

This ultra-thin TV has intense colors and visuals using Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology. It also has dedicated LEDs for warm and cool colors. Non-4K content is automatically upscaled to 4K.

Sold by Amazon

Sony 65-Inch Bravia XR OLED TV

This high-end TV is designed to give movie lovers the best possible theaterlike experience. It does this with several pieces of technology such as a processor to create the highest contrast and a top-notch sound system.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 50-Inch The Frame TV

This unique TV is meant to hang on the wall as if it were a picture frame, hence the name. It even has an “art mode” that displays your chosen collection of images.

Sold by Amazon

TCL 65-Inch Smart TV

This TV is a good mix of higher-end technology and lower-end cost. It has individually contrasted zones for sharper images, a game mode and is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch

This budget TV has all the basics for a great-quality image, including 4K resolution and high dynamic range colors. It can sync up with Alexa and your Amazon account, plus it has four HDMI ports.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.