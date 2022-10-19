Is the new Apple iPad Pro worth it?

This has been a big year for Apple. There have been dramatic upgrades to almost every facet of the company, ranging from the OS to devices, such as Apple Watches and MacBooks. But nothing compares to the excitement that fans have regarding the new iPad Pro, which will be available on Oct. 26 and features the company’s revolutionary M2 chip.

What’s so special about the new iPad?

Yesterday, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing announced via a press release that the new iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on an iPad. He said, “Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, super-fast wireless connectivity and powerful iPadOS 16 features.”

M2 chip

Rather than get bogged down in too many technical aspects, it’s easier to focus on what the M2 chip upgrade means to the user. The CPU operates 15% faster than the M1 chip. It processes graphics up to 35% faster. However, when combined with Apple’s revolutionary Neural Engine, the iPad can process 15.8 trillion operations per second. This is 40% more than the M1. Basically, the upgrade means everything runs better on the new iPad Pro.

Apple Pencil hover

When you use a second-generation Apple Pencil with the new iPad Pro, the machine can detect the tip up to 12 millimeters away. This means that artists can see where the pencil will land before making a mark. While this allows the artist to be more precise, the feature is also used in Scribble to automatically increase the size of text fields as the pencil approaches the iPad. Since this is a new feature, Apple anticipates third-party apps will also take advantage of this new dimension of operation.

ProRes video capture

By utilizing the advanced wide and ultra-wide cameras along with the new support for Apple’s ProRes video capture, an iPad Pro can become a complete mobile video studio.

Wi-Fi 6E

For users who have a high workflow demand, the new iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, while cellular models support more 5G networks. This means no matter where you work, you’ll have access to the best connection possible.

iPadOS 16

Besides the updates to Messages, Mail, Safari and more, iPadOS 16 features a new multitasking experience called Stage Manager. Not only does Stage Manager make it easier to switch between tasks, in the future, but it will also allow you to work on four apps at once on the iPad as well as four apps at once on an external monitor. The new iPad Pro will also be able to run desktop-class apps and have a Reference Mode that allows professional photographers, videographers and cinematographers to achieve better results.

Pricing

When the new iPad Pro becomes available on Oct. 26, the 11-inch Wi-Fi model will start at $799, while the Wi-Fi and cellular model will start at $999. The 12.9-inch Wi-Fi iPad Pro will start at $1,099 and the Wi-Fi and cellular model will start at $1,299.

