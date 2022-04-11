Which Chromebook for kids is best?

Having a laptop is necessary for many children in school, and Chromebook comes in several affordable options. Google created Chromebooks to provide a basic laptop computer without the expensive bells and whistles you might find in a gaming computer. Choosing a Chromebook for kids requires a few considerations, such as added durability for accidents, expected usage and what kinds of additional features they may need.

The HP Chromebook 2-In-1 Laptop has a bright, vivid touchscreen that kids love, and it easily flips to create a traditional laptop configuration.

What to know before you buy a Chromebook for kids

Use

If you have a specific use in mind for your child’s Chromebook, such as schoolwork or playing games, some laptops may fit their needs better than others. For example, if they need to store lots of video files, they may prefer computers with more storage. If they want to play games, they may need other hardware like the processor, random access memory (RAM) and a touchscreen for compatibility with Google Play Store games.

Chromebook basics

You can find a range of Chromebooks, and while they’re all different, there are some qualities Chromebooks share. For starters, Chromebooks are considered netbooks, which means they feature a basic configuration geared towards web-based tasks. They aren’t meant for playing extensive games because the hardware isn’t powerful enough for AAA game titles.

Two-in-one vs. traditional laptops

Many children prefer a two-in-one laptop, which means the computer includes a touchscreen. This feature lets you use the computer as a tablet or as a traditional laptop. Many kids love two-in-one laptops for their versatility and access to touch-based games from the Google Play Store. In addition, two-in-one laptop touchscreens can be used as a powerful tactile educational tool when paired with programs that help kids learn through touch-related activities.

What to look for in a quality Chromebook for kids

Durability

Whenever you buy something for a child, durability is key. Spending a few hundred dollars can be a little scary, especially if you can’t guarantee the device will stay intact after a few weeks. Try looking for a laptop with a thick, metal housing or extra-sturdy casing. Also, look for Chromebooks that have keyboards with water-resistant qualities, so they won’t become damaged if your child accidentally spills something on them.

Size

Chromebook usually advertises their models based on screen size. Chromebooks come in configurations as small as 10 inches or as large as 17 inches, but most fall between the 13-15-inch range. If your child transports their laptop to and from school, it may be worth considering a Chromebook that’s small enough to fit into their bag. However, larger Chromebooks may be ideal for at-home learning thanks to their huge, vivid displays.

Battery life

A Chromebook’s battery life varies depending on which one you get and how much your child uses it. You can buy Chromebooks with a battery that lasts as long as 15 hours, but this may vary if your child uses the laptop a great deal. It’s also essential to note that battery life varies depending on the software you’re using. Performance-heavy tasks such as video editing or gaming will drain the battery faster than word processing, as one example.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chromebook for kids

Affordable Chromebooks for kids can cost as little as $60, though most mid-tier options will cost $200-$400, depending on how much storage they have. They may cost a bit more if they have a touchscreen. You can expect to spend $500 or more on a high-end Chromebook.

Chromebook for kids FAQ

Are there Chromebooks for kids that are good for gaming?

A. While Chromebooks aren’t known for their games, buyers can still play games online and download games from the Google Play Store. Some kids particularly like having a touchscreen for mobile-style games that require more than just a keyboard and mouse interface.

Do Chromebooks have parental controls?

A. There are a few different methods for parental controls on a Chromebook, but the most commonly used one is Google’s Family Link program. Family Link lets parents set up what programs and features their kids can use when on their Chromebook or web browser.

What’s the best Chromebook for kids to buy?

Top Chromebook for kids

HP Chromebook X360 14-Inch 2-In-1 Laptop With Touchscreen

What you need to know: This Chromebook is a great option for those who want a two-in-one configuration. You can use it as a touchscreen or in a traditional laptop format.

What you’ll love: This laptop has up to 12 hours of battery life and takes just an hour and a half to charge. It also has a 14-inch screen and offers 4GB of RAM, making it suitable for simple schoolwork tasks or web browsing. The purchase comes with a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have as many USB-A ports as some buyers hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Chromebook for kids for the money

Asus Chromebook C423 14-Inch Laptop

What you need to know: This budget-friendly laptop features all the basic hardware most kids need. It also has a vivid 14-inch screen with an anti-glare coating.

What you’ll love: This laptop has 4GB of RAM, which likely isn’t enough for playing games or running several applications at once.

What you should consider: This only has 32GB of storage. It’s also not as durable as some higher-end Chromebooks, and it doesn’t have a touchscreen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung 13.3-Inch Galaxy Chromebook 2 With Full HD Screen

What you need to know: This powerful Chromebook features a 13-inch HD screen. It’s great for basic tasks such as schoolwork or games from the Google Play Store.

What you’ll love: This laptop has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of file storage. The display offers 1920 by 1080p resolution and measures 13.3 inches. The laptop’s housing comes in either bright red or mercury gray.

What you should consider: At this price point, This option may be best suited for older kids. It also doesn’t include a touchscreen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

