Is the reign of Apple’s Lightning port over?

Although rumors have been circulating for some time that Apple was moving away from its proprietary Lightning ports, a recent proposal may force the change. On June 7, 2022, lawmakers and countries in the EU agreed that the industry needs a standardized port so that all devices could use the same type of charging/data cable: a USB-C cable.

If these rules are approved by the European Council and European Parliament after the summer recess, it is expected that by fall 2024 all manufacturers of mobile devices will have to comply. The exception is laptops, which will have roughly till the beginning of 2026 to make the change.

What is USB?

USB is short for universal serial bus. It is how devices communicate, exchange data and receive power. For instance, if you want to import photos and videos from your digital camera to your computer, the cable you use to connect your camera to your desktop computer is a USB cable. However, that cable will likely have different connectors (or plugs) at each end. Also, the USB cable you use for your camera will have different plugs than the USB cable you use to charge your phone.

Why move to a standardized USB?

There are three types of USB connectors: USB-A, USB-B and USB-C. Each type is a different shape. There are also three sizes: regular, mini and micro. Plus, there are different USB versions, which each offer different speeds and functionality. Lastly, companies such as Apple have their own proprietary USB connectors, which may not accept other manufacturers’ cables.

All of this makes for a significant amount of confusion and waste. To streamline communication between devices, the EU has proposed that retailers and manufacturers cannot sell a product unless it has a USB-C port. This type of cable will handle every wired connection, whether it is for power or data. The move will greatly simplify wired connectivity between all devices.

Why is USB-C the best?

There are several reasons why the chosen standard is USB-C. First and foremost, it’s already well on its way to being the standard. Unless you’re buying an Apple product, finding a device that doesn’t already have a USB-C port is becoming difficult.

There are three primary reasons why USB-C has become so popular. The first is that the plug is smaller, thinner and it doesn’t have a top or bottom. It will fit and work no matter how you plug it in, which reduces frustration. Second, USB-C offers a larger power delivery to charge even large devices quickly, such as a laptop. Third, it is backward compatible with a variety of connection types. This is important for moving forward because it means there is less chance of losing everything that has come before.

Will my older devices become obsolete?

The good news is that while USB-C will be the only device option in the near future, your old devices will still work. In fact, current speculation is that Apple won’t even switch over until the deadline. So you will probably be able to purchase new, noncompliant devices for the next year or so.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

