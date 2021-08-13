Summer’s almost over, don’t miss these deals on back-to-school essentials for K-12

For a smoother transition into the hustle and bustle of the back-to-school season, time management can be an important part of preparing for a successful school year. Prior to the first day of class, consider sitting down with kids to discuss the semester ahead.

What to buy for back-to-school season

t’s time to come back from summer vacation, put away those swimsuits and close up your grills. That’s right — it’s the start of a new school year. While going back to school should be exciting, the seemingly endless shopping lists can quickly overwhelm your enthusiasm and your wallet. Thankfully, with this list of the best deals of back-to-school essentials for K-12, you’ll be able to make the transition back to school as seamless as possible while saving money.

Electronics

Apple Airpods Pro: $189.99 (was $249)

With all the Zoom calls and group projects you’ll be participating in, it’s time to upgrade your old headphones with Apple Airpods Pro. Use the active noise cancellation to block out distractions or turn on transparency mode to connect with the world around you. Snag them fast while they’re still discounted over $50.

Sold by Amazon

Noot Products Kids’ Foldable Wired Headphones: $18.99 (was $19.99)

In this technological world, chances are even your kindergartener is going to spend some time learning on their Chromebook or listening to an audiobook. The adjustable headband on these headphones provides the perfect fit and will grow with your child. Thanks to their foldable design, squeezing these headphones into any backpack is a breeze.

Sold by Amazon

SZELAM Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock: $21.95 (was $32.98)

Not only will this mirrored alarm clock make sure you’re up in time for school, but it also looks stylish in any room. Turn off the time and use it as a mirror while you’re getting ready, and plug in your devices to charge with its dual USB ports. It has three brightness settings to ensure a comfortable level of light while you’re sleeping.

Sold by Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro: $1,099.99 (was $1,299)

Whether you’re writing papers or streaming videos, the Apple MacBook Pro can handle it all thanks to its Apple M1 chip. Even though this MacBook is extremely fast and powerful, you’ll still get up to 20 hours of battery life. In addition, the 13-inch screen is the ideal size for any project, and you can easily unlock it with the Touch ID.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB: $529.99 (was $649.99)

Get the performance of a PC and the portability of a tablet with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Use it on its own or with the optional keyboard with an expanded trackpad. In addition, the redesigned S Pen can control presentations and take notes effortlessly. It comes in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Classroom must-haves

Mead College Ruled Spiral Notebooks, 6-Pack: $9.70 (was $14.19)

Never run out of paper when you get this six-pack of college-ruled spiral notebooks. With multiple colors and designs, you can have a different notebook for every subject. Clean-tear perforation reduces the mess and keeps edges straight when ripping out pages, and these notebooks can be clipped into a binder with the 3-hole punch.

Sold by Amazon

Angoobaby Boba Tea Standing Pencil Case: $9.99 (was $15.99)

Little and big kids will love taking this standing pencil case to school and using it for their crayons, glue sticks or pens. It comes in several fun colors, and the zipper makes it effortless to open and close. Pull up the top or fold it down to perfectly adjust to the size of your items.

Sold by Amazon

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Color Graphing Calculator: $134.95 (was $149)

A full color backlit display allows for enhanced graphing with the TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculator, making challenging math problems a little simpler. The battery is rechargeable, and it comes preloaded with apps and images. Choose from over 10 colors so you can match your calculator to your school supplies.

Sold by Amazon

Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle: $20.33 (was $24.99)

From group projects to sports practices, it’s essential to stay hydrated all day. The Thermoflask double stainless steel insulated water bottle not only keeps your drinks cold for 24 hours, but it also won’t sweat or rust. Choose between the leak-proof chug lid or the new and improved straw lid.

Sold by Amazon

JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack: $26.99 (was $36)

JanSport is a favorite amongst the back-to-school crowd, and the SuperBreak One Backpack is the perfect option for everyday use. It keeps their classic silhouette and makes it even lighter. Water-repellent and durable, it’s a great backpack for any age.

Sold by Amazon

Clothing and shoes

Cole Haan GrandPro Stitchlite Men’s Running Shoes: $80 (was $140)

Enjoy the comfort of running shoes and the style of a sneaker with these Cole Haan running shoes. Put them on in the morning and wear them all day, whether you’re sitting in class or running around the track. At over 40% off, now is the perfect time to buy.

Sold by Kohl’s

Champion Performance Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: $17.29 (was $32)

Whether you’re sitting in class or playing basketball, this Champion performance tech tee is a perfect choice. Champion’s tech fabric is quick-drying, has four-way stretch and feels similar to athletic shirts instead of most cotton T-shirts. The anti-odor technology also prevents the growth and spread of odors, so you can be sure you smell great all day long.

Sold by Amazon

Raisevern Girl’s Short-Sleeve Swing Dress: $15.99 (was $20.99)

With this swing dress, girls can feel comfortable whether they’re reading a book or having fun on the playground. The thick, durable material is wrinkle-free, so you never have to take out an iron. Pick from over 15 fun designs like dinosaurs, planets or mermaids.

Sold by Amazon

Almost Famous Juniors’ Distressed Straight Leg Jeans: $19.99 (was $49)

A mix of cotton and spandex makes these jeans comfortable enough to wear all day and night, regardless of activity. The high-rise waist is flattering on any person, while the rips and distressing add a touch of style. They’re machine-washable for easy maintenance.

Sold by Macy’s

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals: $81.90 (was $92.99)

Birkenstocks are the ultimate shoe, allowing you to be comfortable whether you’re sitting in class or walking the halls.

Sold by Amazon

Chaps Girls’ School Uniform Jeggings: $19.04 (was $32)

Whether you have a school uniform or not, these pants are stylish enough for any student. They’re available in navy, black or khaki and come in sizes four through 16. The jegging material makes them comfortable enough to wear all day.

Sold by Kohl’s

Adidas Grand Court Kids’ Sneakers: $35 (was $50)

White sneakers are super trendy right now, and it’s not hard to see why. They go with every outfit and are comfortable enough for almost any activity. The rainbow logo adds a touch of color. Get them quick while they’re on sale.

Sold by Kohl’s

Urban Pipeline Men’s MaxFlex Twill Jogger Pants: $14.96 (was $44)

With durable, stretchy fabric and a drawstring waistband, these Urban Pipeline jogger pants will make you feel like you’re wearing sweatpants. The slim fit and tapered leg give a stylish look that you can’t pass up.

Sold by Kohl’s

Columbia Women’s Arcadia II Jacket: $53.31 (was $90)

Waterproof and breathable, the Columbia Arcadia II jacket will shield you from the rain and keep you at the perfect temperature. It’s lightweight and small enough to fit in your backpack and comes in over 25 colors. Snag it now while it’s on sale.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.