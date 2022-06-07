Which Coleman sleeping bag is best?

Coleman is one of the most recognized brands in camping gear. From tents to outdoor cooking equipment, they have made a name for themselves by offering super high-quality products at affordable prices. Coleman is also a very popular brand because they are so widely available in brick-and-mortar stores.

Their product variety extends to sleeping bags, which are built for all varieties of temperatures and always focus on comfort first. The best one is the Coleman Cool Weather Sleeping Bag, which will keep you warm in temperatures as low as 30 degrees, thanks to the soft tricot lining on the interior.

What to know before you buy a Coleman sleeping bag

Temperatures

Keeping warm while you’re sleeping outside is of the utmost importance. For this reason, most sleeping bags are measured by what temperatures they can withstand. They are also often designated by what season they are best for. All-season sleeping bags should be able to keep you comfortable when it’s as low as 30 degrees. If you’re specifically camping in winter temperatures, you want to ensure your bag can withstand at least 15 degrees.

Packable sleeping bags

Any sleeping bag you find today will come with a carrying case that is meant to house your bag when it’s not in use. Of course, experienced campers know that this is sometimes easier said than done. Most sleeping bags aren’t that easy to compress into a bag that’s barely large enough to hold it. But Coleman uses a set of tools that make packing away your sleeping bag easy. Their Roll Control system uses loops and toggles to keep the bag straight while rolling it up. Also, the Quick Cord feature allows you to fasten the bag instead of fumbling with strings.

ZipPlow

Another innovative feature of Coleman sleeping bags is the ZipPlow. Camping always brings some unique challenges, but the last thing you want to deal with is a snagging zipper on your sleeping bag. If you’re camping in colder temperatures, you’ll certainly be sleeping in several layers of clothing in a tightly fitting sleeping bag. This can lead to snagging your zipper on your clothes — not to mention the bag fabric itself. Coleman’s ZipPlow is a specialized zipper mechanism that pushes away fabric from the zipper’s teeth to allow for a smooth opening and closing motion.

What to look for in a quality Coleman sleeping bag

Camping for two

Most camping product companies don’t consider what it’s like to camp with a partner. Coleman, however, has created special zippers that can connect from one sleeping bag to another. If you purchase two of these bags separately, they can connect their zippers and create one large sleeping bag. This way, you can cuddle with your partner when the temperatures get a little too cool. If you don’t want to spend money on two separate sleeping bags, you can opt for Coleman’s Tandem Sleeping bag, which is wide enough for two full-sized adults.

Inner pocket

Campers know the issues of keeping track of your belongings out in the wilderness. This is especially true when you settle down in your tent at the end of a long day of hiking. You want to safely stow away your eyeglasses, smartphone or other small items without worrying about rolling over on them in the night. Coleman has inner pockets built into most of their sleeping bags that are up by the head area. They also include a zipper to keep things in place.

Crossbody zippers

Most sleeping bags only zip on the edges. This can often expose your body too much, leaving plenty of open space for cold air to get in. One of Coleman’s most unique products is their Adjustable Comfort Sleeping Bag, which features crossbody zippers. These zippers go across your body instead of just on the outer edges. Furthermore, they have an inner lining that stays intact when you unzip one of the sections. Think of it like a regular bed where you can remove the duvet and still use the flat sheet when it gets too warm.

How much you can expect to spend on Coleman sleeping bag

Coleman sleeping bags cost $18-$70.

Coleman sleeping bag FAQ

Do Coleman sleeping bags make a loud rustling sound?

A. Coleman uses a polyester material in its sleeping bags, so you will hear a slight rustling sound when you adjust your position. However, many of its bags use a tricot blend material on the interior, which is much quieter than polyester.

How big are Coleman sleeping bags when rolled up?

A. The Coleman Tandem sleeping bag, which is one of its largest, is around 20 inches long and 15 inches wide when rolled up. Its standard sleeping bags are much more compact at around 16 inches long and 9 inches wide in their packed form.

What’s the best Coleman sleeping bag to buy?

Top Coleman sleeping bag

Coleman Cool Weather Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This sleeping bag works best in mild temperatures, making it one of Coleman’s best overall camping products.

What you’ll love: With a sleek polyester outer lining and a super soft tricot fiber inner lining, the Cool Weather Sleeping Bag is great for comfort. It can keep you warm in temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it has an inner pocket for storing your phone or glasses and a ZipPlow system to keep the zipper from snagging on your clothes.

What you should consider: This sleeping bag won’t fit someone taller than 5 feet 11 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Coleman sleeping bag for the money

Coleman Tandem Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: The Tandem Sleeping Bag from Coleman offers twice the sleeping space for an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Not only can this bag hold two full-size adults, but it can also unzip into two separate bags if you’re on a solo trip. In addition, there’s a thermal insulation layer that keeps you warm in temperatures as low as 45 degrees. If you’re over 6 feet tall, this sleeping bag can accommodate you very comfortably.

What you should consider: It’s best for summer camping as the interior lining won’t protect against super cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Coleman Adjustable Comfort Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This uniquely shaped sleeping bag is built to keep you comfortable with frequent temperature changes.

What you’ll love: Camping can often be uncomfortable when it comes to temperatures. This bag features crossbody zippers that let you open up your bag in the center as well as the edges. There’s also an inner lining that keeps you covered even when the outer layer is unzipped.

What you should consider: The angle of the zippers can sometimes be difficult to unzip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

