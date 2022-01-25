Which Clam ice fishing gear is best?

Between skiing and snowboarding, winter is an exciting season. Another fun activity is fishing. From jackets, fishing poles, tents, lures, gloves, and other accessories, Clam is the go-to brand for everything ice fishing.

Jackets, bibs and gloves are designed for extreme warmth, comfort and breathability. The Clam Outdoors EdgeX Cold Weather Parka is a great choice if you’re looking for a durable parka. However, if you can spend extra money, the IceArmor by Clam clothing line is ideal. These items have adjustable inseams, weatherproof fabric and the ability to withstand extremely harsh temperatures.

What are the best Clam ice fishing gears to buy?

Top jackets / bibs

Clam Outdoors EdgeX Cold Weather Parka

Due to insulation, this jacket keeps you warm in all weather conditions. It features a detachable hood and has weatherproof pockets, one specifically for mobile devices. For nighttime, the 3D reflective piping makes it easy to see.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

IceArmor by Clam Ascent Float Parka

Designed with insulation, lining and a shell layer, this Clam ice fishing jacket provides ultimate warmth and comfort. It’s machine washable and windproof. The lining can be removed which also makes it easy to clean. Additionally, it features vents that help your body adjust to appropriate temperatures but still keep you warm.

Sold by Amazon

IceArmor by Clam Ascent Float Bib

Available in two colors, it features two zipper closures. Padding around the knees makes it comfortable when kneeling on ice. It also has a 100% polyester lining and insulation as well as a 100% nylon shell. Trapped water drains easily due to the Rapid Drainage System.

Sold by Amazon

Top tents

Clam 14469 X-400 Portable 8 Foot Pop Up Ice Fishing Angler Thermal Hub Shelter Tent

Suitable for four to six people, this tent has plenty of space and measures 8 feet long. It’s easy to carry and is designed with storage pockets for gear. The Full Thermal trap ensures ultimate warmth and reduces moisture buildup. It’s also equipped with a snow banking skirt and four anchors so it doesn’t move in (extremely) windy conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Clam 12564 Legend XL Thermal 1 Person Angler Ice Fishing Shelter Tent

While this tent only fits one person, it’s extremely lightweight. The design is very durable and ensures heat is trapped. The padded swivel seat is a nice touch and slides back and forth smoothly to make ice fishing easy and comfortable. Underneath the seat is a hammock which can be used for additional storage.

Sold by Amazon

Clam 15497 C-720 2-6 Person Portable 6 x 12 Foot Pop-Up Ice Fishing Angler

This tent can fit up to six people and is highly durable. Its design compacts easily, making it easy to carry. It has three corner storage pockets that are suitable for snow banking. There are also anchors and 11-millimeter poles for easy setup.

Sold by Amazon

Clam Quick-Set Wind and Sun Panel Attachment

These wind panels are easy to attach to any tent because of the Velcro straps. It’s durable and protects against UV rays, wind, rain and snow thanks to Poly Oxford fabric. It also comes with a bag, making it easy to transport and store.

Sold by Amazon

Clam Corporation 9879 Quick-Set Escape Shelter

This tent is perfect for keeping bugs and other insects out. Its airy design is easy to carry and set up/fold up in under 1 minute. Additionally, ropes and stakes are included to weigh it down and secure for all weather conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Top gloves

Clam Outdoors IceArmor Dry Skinz Gloves

These gloves are tight fitting, flexible and waterproof. They are made with a thermal liner to keep hands warm while the waterproof material prevents moisture buildup and additional weight. The extra-long cuff is great because it keeps snow, water and ice from entering.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

IceAmor by Clam Extreme Gloves

Available in five sizes, these waterproof gloves are perfect if you’re looking for extra warmth. The 100% polyester shell and insulation provides ultimate warmth and the precurved finger design makes it easy to grab fish and ice fishing items.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Clam IceArmor Edge Mittens

Windproof, waterproof and breathable, these mittens protect against all weather conditions. Hands are kept warm due to the 3M Thinsulate material. These are also designed with a long cuff that has adjustable straps to ensure snow, water or ice doesn’t get in.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Clam Outdoors Neoprene Fishing Gloves

Clam’s newest gloves are 100% waterproof with the closed-cell neoprene. Hands are kept extra warm due to the fleece lining. They also have a rubber palm so it’s easy to grip items and hold heavy/tough fish. The attached elastic wrist strap also helps trap warmth.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top bucket

Clam 1 ¼ Gallon Bait Bucket With Insulated Carrying Case

Designed with a screw-on lid, the watertight seal prevents spillage, especially when traveling. The insulation ensures a suitable temperature for all bait and fish. It also makes sure to keep items cold in warm temperatures. The shoulder strap is adjustable so it’s easy to carry.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top lures

Clam Dingle Drop Jig

Sold in six colors and patterns, each weighs 1/16 ounces. The bright colors make it easy for fish to see in all water, murky or not. The hook size is 12 and easily goes through thick seaweed and other vegetation. Its design is also meant for all weather conditions.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Clam Caviar Drop Jig

This lure is meant to catch crappie, bluegill, perch and trout due to the egg-like design and 45-degree flat-eye hook. It also has an acrylic coating that reflects light and a UV paint layer that allows it to glow-in-the-dark.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Clam Snow Dop XL Jig

The unique design creates a 3D effect to attract all fish. It’s available in two weights and nine neon colors. The crystals reflect in water to appear like snow glistening so it’s easy to see in dark water. Additionally, it has a rough texture so fish can easily grab onto it.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Clam Jamei Plastic Soft Bait

This jig mimics the look of insects and shrimp because of the tails and cilia hair. The plastic material is soft and stretchy to capture fish such as bluegill, perch and small trout. It’s available in three glow colors or luminous.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tessa Schaal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.