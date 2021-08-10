Best Pyrex bowls

Pyrex actually consists of two separate companies, Pyrex and PYREX — one of which makes dishware, while the other makes laboratory equipment — following a split by both brands from the original namesake’s parent company.

Which Pyrex bowls are best?

Pyrex is well-known for making high-quality, durable bowls. Some people pass them down from one generation to the next. The trusted brand is a safe pick for purchasing new kitchen bowls, especially if you want something that holds up for years to come.

If you’re deciding among models, the Pyrex 100 Years Mixing Bowl Set, with its multiple sizes, lids and classic frosted glass style, is a great choice.

What to know before you buy Pyrex bowls

Glassware

The Pyrex brand bowls are made with tempered glass, which makes them safe to use in the oven, freezer, dishwasher and microwave. They can withstand very hot and very cold temperatures without breaking.

Warranty

In addition to having a robust build, Pyrex glass bowls also come with limited warranties from the company—another reason to with this classic brand. Most of Pyrex’s bowls also come with a limited 2-year warranty on the glass hardware, which can be helpful in case one of them does break.

Easy storage

Pyrex bowls are easy to store; there are nesting sets that take up little cabinet or counter space.

What to look for in quality Pyrex bowls

Storage lids

Many love the storage lids that come with certain Pyrex bowl sets, and there’s a reason why. They keep food fresh for days. You can prepare a recipe in a Pyrex dish and then use the same dish to store the leftovers, which means fewer dishes to clean. There are also a variety of glass bowl sets which can be purchased with lids, which are great value for the price.

Size

As far as the size of what Pyrex bowl you should buy, it comes down to personal need and preference. Pyrex offers a wide variety of sizes for its bowls, which are usually measured by the volume they can hold. While some of Pyrex’s smallest bowls contain as little as six ounces, others can hold up to four or five quarts. These larger bowls are very handy as mixing bowls.

Bowl shape

Another important feature to consider when shopping for Pyrex bowls is the overall shape of the bowls. While mixing bowls typically offer a deep, slanted wall that’s great for mixing, other models may have a less-slanted wall with more or less depth. If you plan to use them as dishes for dining, in addition to using them as storage containers, small bowls with 90-degree walls can sometimes be tough to use for things like cereal or soup.

How much you can expect to spend on Pyrex bowls

While an individual Pyrex bowl costs only around $10, there are many sets available that offer a better value for the price. A four-piece Pyrex bowl set, for instance, will cost roughly $20-$45, depending on whether they come with lids.

Pyrex bowls FAQ

Are Pyrex bowls dishwasher safe?

Yes, Pyrex bowls are dishwasher safe. Pyrex says that you can wash its glass bowls on the top rack of a dishwasher.

Can you microwave Pyrex bowls?

Yes, according to Pyrex, you can microwave its glass bowls. However, some users have had issues with microwaved bowls shattering after prolonged use, so users may want to proceed with caution when using a Pyrex bowl in the microwave.

Can you microwave Pyrex lids?

While Pyrex does say its lids are microwaveable, most users who have tried it seem to agree that it warps the lids and should be avoided.

What’s the best Pyrex bowl to buy?

Top Pyrex bowl

Pyrex 8-Piece 100 Years Glass Mixing Bowl Set with Lids

What you need to know: This 8-piece mixing bowl set features four separate bowls, each with its own sealing lid, with a stylish frosted glass design.

What you’ll love: The bowls come in four sizes, including 3-cup, 6-cup, 10-cup and 4.5-quart. Lids color options include navy, blue, turquoise and purple.

What you should consider: This set can be more expensive than other bundles or buying bowls one at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pyrex bowl for the money

Pyrex Simply Store Glass 14-Piece Glass Bowl Set with Lids

What you need to know: This Pyrex bowl set features seven separate bowls with lids, ranging in size from single-cup bowls to a 7-cup bowl.

What you’ll love: This quality set comes at a very reasonable price. Glass is dishwasher, freezer and top-rack dishwasher safe. Lids are BPA-free and are also freezer and dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: Some users found these bowls to be too deep compared to other mixing bowls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set

What you need to know: If you don’t need lids for your Pyrex bowls, this 3-piece mixing bowl set offers the same powerful Pyrex glass in three reasonable mixing bowl sizes.

What you’ll love: These bowls can hold 1 quart, 1.5-quarts and 2.5-quarts. Pyrex bowl lids can also be purchased separately.

What you should consider: Many buyers ended up purchasing storage lids down the road.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

