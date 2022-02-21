Which dark purple lipstick is best?

A dark purple lipstick can really bring a look together. It’s not quite as bold as black but still adds depth and drama to the silhouette of your lips. Dark purple is a deep and vivid color, available in a wide variety of shades. Some steer towards a plum tone while others lean towards a berry finish. The one thing they all have in common? They look stunning. For a rich, creamy color that will last, check out MAC Matte Lipstick in Smoked Purple.

What to know before you buy a dark purple lipstick

There are a few things to consider in searching for a dark purple lipstick that you’ll love. If ingredients or cruelty-free practices are important to you, then you’ll want to keep that in mind. Dark purple is as close as you can get to black lipstick while still having color to it and that color can be hugely impacted by the finish your lipstick comes in, so you’ll want to consider the finish too.

Cruelty-free and vegan products

A cruelty-free or vegan cosmetic product will usually be labeled as such and often feature a little bunny logo indicative of this distinction. While the cruelty-free or vegan status of a brand might differ from line to line, usually brands like to be cruelty-free or vegan across the board. So if one of their lipsticks is cruelty-free, chances are all of their lipsticks are.

Choosing a finish

There are several lipstick finishes to consider. A glossy finish will have the most shine to it while a matte finish has no shine and often provides the most dramatic effect when it comes to darker colors like purple. Then there are sheer and satin finishes as well as metallic finishes. Sheer is soft and subtle but might require frequent reapplication, which isn’t practical when it comes to darker colors. A metallic finish, on the other hand, will add some vibrancy and often enriches darker tones like purple.

Applicator type

While you might associate a tube with lipstick, there are also lipsticks that come with a doe foot applicator on a stick like you might be accustomed to seeing with lip gloss. Both options work great when applying dark purple.

What to look for in a quality dark purple lipstick

The thing about a darker toned lipstick is that even the slightest imperfection is twice as noticeable as it would be with a lighter color. As a result, you’ll want a lipstick that will hold up to daily use without fading, smudging or completely drying out your lips.

Longevity

Ideally, you want a lipstick that will last all day long. Some quality lipsticks boast lasting for up to 10 hours, but this can be tricky when it comes to darker shades. The fade of a darker color on your lips is more quickly noticeable than the fade of a lighter color. At the very least, you should find a lipstick that won’t wear with the assistance of a good setting spray.

Smudging

No lipstick is going to be indestructible, but a quality lipstick shouldn’t smudge at the slightest touch. At the very least, it should pass the glass test, leaving no print or a barely visible print on a drinking glass after one sip.

Nourishment

Remember that a creamy lipstick doesn’t necessarily translate into a moisturizing one. Look for the use of moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, beeswax or natural oils as these might help to keep your lips from drying out.

How much you can expect to spend on a dark purple lipstick

A dark purple lipstick usually costs somewhere between $6-$30 based on the brand you’re looking at. Some brands even go up to $50.

Dark purple lipstick FAQ

What is the difference between cruelty-free and vegan?

A. Cruelty-free means that the product was not tested on animals in any way while vegan means that no animal products were used in the making of the product.

What does phthalates-free and paraben-free mean?

A. This means that certain harsh chemicals and chemical preservatives are not used in the making of a product.

Do I need lip liner with this lipstick?

A. While you can use lip liner if you’re more comfortable with it, most dark purple lipsticks are thick and deep enough that they look great and provide beautiful contrast without the use of lip liner.

What are the best dark purple lipsticks to buy?

Top dark purple lipstick

MAC Matte Lipstick (Smoked Purple)

What you need to know: This creamy matte dark purple lipstick comes in a 0.1-ounce tube applicator.

What you’ll love: The color is rich, deep and creamy while maintaining a smooth matte finish. It can last most of the day if worn carefully. This lipstick is also phthalates-free and paraben-free.

What you should consider: Though creamy, it doesn’t provide much moisture and can make lips feel dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Top dark purple lipstick for money

NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick (Oh Put it On)

What you need to know: This is a creamy matte dark purple lipstick in a 0.13-ounce tube with an applicator stick.

What you’ll love: The velvety color is vivid and long lasting, holding up well without leaving dark prints on drinking glasses. It’s made with avocado oil and vitamin E. All NYX products are cruelty-free.

What you should consider: It can smear easily if not given time to dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick (It’s Electric)

What you need to know: This is a metallic dark purple lipstick infused with pink sparkles in a 0.14-ounce tube applicator.

What you’ll love: The metallic finish is striking and distinct while the color itself is long lasting. It provides a unique look at a great price.

What you should consider: This lipstick is somewhat sheer and some users don’t like the feel of the sparkles on their lips.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

