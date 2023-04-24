Every hair type and texture can benefit from products that improve hair’s resiliency from the inside out. The patented bond-repairing technology in the Olaplex system can minimize breakage, reduce frizz and boost shine on all kinds of hair — even extensions. Whether you want more protection for regular color treatments or simply desire healthier hair, Olaplex products are popular because they really work.

In this article: Olaplex No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector and Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo.

What is the Olaplex system?

Olaplex products are formulated to be used in a system. The official first two steps of this system take place with professional Olaplex products and must be done in a salon. You can find a nearby salon that uses the Olaplex system on the brand’s website.

The in-salon steps are technically optional, however, and if you want to skip to Olaplex No. 3, it’s an excellent at-home treatment with quick and easy results. It won’t replace the results achievable by the in-salon products, but it can still treat and repair damaged hair.

Olaplex key ingredients

The success of Olaplex products is due to a patented key ingredient called bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which restores the bonds that keep hair’s protein structures stable. By restoring, realigning and strengthening these bonds, Olaplex products repair and prevent damage.

Olaplex also prioritizes the environment in both its formulations and packaging. Olaplex formulas are vegan and free from sulfates, phthalates and phosphates. The company is carbon-negative and takes steps to protect forests and water by minimizing its packaging.

Olaplex at-home products

The Olaplex system includes shampoo and conditioner, styling products, hair masks, hair oils and more. These products can help hair stay healthy between salon visits, even if it’s routinely given chemical treatments and coloring.

However, Olaplex products are a good choice to maintain health and shine for any hair, since they can’t really be overused. They’re also safe to use in any combination to help you achieve more manageable hair, reduce frizz and protect hair from pollution.

FAQ

Q. How often should I use Olaplex?

A. That depends on how damaged your hair is. Some products or routines, such as pairing No. 0 and No. 3, should be used two to three times a week for very damaged hair and weekly or sporadically for normal hair. Other products, such as the No. 4 shampoo, No. 5 conditioner and No. 6 styling treatment, are safe to use daily.

Q. What causes hair damage?

A. Hot tools, such as blow dryers and flat irons, are a common cause of hair damage, but products used for coloring and styling can also be culprits. While it’s possible to minimize damage from those sources, hair can also be damaged by environmental or lifestyle sources. So even if you don’t color your hair, it’s still susceptible to damage from UV rays and pollution, as well as the mechanical actions of brushing your hair.

Best Olaplex products

Olaplex No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment

This treatment is formulated to work as a two-part system with No. 3 to repair and strengthen weakened bonds in the hair shaft. It helps prime hair for repair to damage caused by tools and styling chemicals. While No. 0 isn’t intended for use alone, it can make No. 3 more effective.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Dermstore and Amazon

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Use this pre-shampoo treatment in conjunction with No. 0 to strengthen hair, reduce breakage and minimize split ends. It can be used up to three times a week to repair very damaged hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Dermstore and Amazon

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

An Allure Best of Beauty award winner, this nourishing shampoo repairs and protects hair while leaving it easier to style. It helps prevent split ends and frizz.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Dermstore, Violet Grey and Amazon

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Follow the No. 4 shampoo with this highly moisturizing conditioner. It prevents frizzing and split ends and helps make hair more manageable.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Dermstore, Violet Grey and Amazon

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme

This lightweight leave-in treatment is formulated to smooth and repair hair strands while also helping hair dry faster to reduce damage. It’s suitable for all hair textures.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Dermstore and Amazon

Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

Formulated with antioxidant-rich red algae extract, this serum helps styles last longer and adds shine while protecting hair from pollution, heat and damage. It can protect hair for up to 72 hours and from styling tools up to 450 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Dermstore, Violet Grey and Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.