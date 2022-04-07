Which Jimmy Choo perfume is best?

Since its founding more than 20 years ago in London, Jimmy Choo has developed a reputation for producing some of the finest shoes, clothing, perfumes and accessories on the market. Hollywood A-listers and heads of state alike have been spotted sporting Jimmy Choo on many occasions.

Jimmy Choo’s philosophy is to give their customers a sense of identity, and nowhere is this core principle more evident than in their perfumes, which are unique, bold and well-made. Whether you’re interested in finding a scent to spritz on each and every day or something to wear to a special occasion like a date night, there’s a Jimmy Choo perfume for you.

Each Jimmy Choo perfume transports the wearer to a different place — the source of inspiration for the scent. However, with so many different Jimmy Choo perfumes to choose from, finding the right one can be a challenge.

What to know before you buy a Jimmy Choo perfume

Perfume concentration

All Jimmy Choo perfumes are one of three concentrations: eau de toilette, eau de parfum or parfum. Each of these titles corresponds to the amount of pure perfume oils contained in each fragrance.

Eau de toilette is the weakest (though most common) of the three and usually contains 10% to 15% pure perfume oils. Eau de parfum contains 15% to 20% perfume oils, which makes it more intense and longer-lasting. Lastly, parfum contains 20% to 40% perfume oils, which makes it the strongest of the three concentrations available.

Bottle size

Unfortunately, all perfume will eventually degrade and lose its integrity. However, because Jimmy Choo is a premium brand, their perfumes will likely last longer than most. Getting the right size ensures that you get the most out of your perfume without risking unnecessary waste. If you don’t plan to use your new fragrance every day, you likely won’t need the largest bottle available, even though they’re cheaper per fluid ounce. There’s nothing worse than spending money on something fancy only to have to throw it out down the line because you didn’t get a chance to use it.

Your fragrance lineup

Before purchasing a new bottle of Jimmy Choo perfume, make sure you take stock of your current fragrance lineup. While you may not already have perfume in your routine, there’s a good chance you use other scented products, such as shampoo, conditioner, soap or body lotion. Go over these products, and determine what fragrance families they belong to. Doing this helps you determine if your new perfume complements your existing routine without clashing.

How much you can expect to spend on a Jimmy Choo perfume

Expect to spend around $30-$40 on travel-size bottles of Jimmy Choo perfume and around $60-$80 for small and medium-size bottles. If you want a large bottle that will last a long time, expect to spend at least $100.

What’s the best Jimmy Choo perfume to buy?

Top Jimmy Choo perfume

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: Inspired by the incredible biodiversity and natural beauty of Asia, this fragrance is floral, youthful and seductive.

What you’ll love: As the play on words name suggests, this perfume is meant to evoke a sense of sensuality in the wearer and those around them. To achieve that goal, this fragrance boasts fruity top notes of mandarin and peach, middle notes of spider lily and jasmine sambac and base notes of vanilla. These ingredients come together to form a sophisticated and bold profile that’s sure to leave a strong impression. To top it all off, this perfume is part of a larger “I Want Choo” line, making it easy to layer and find ancillary products that complement it.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that this fragrance is too sweet, and the spicy base notes don’t come out strongly enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top Jimmy Choo perfume for the money

Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: With a hot pink bottle that says it all, this perfume has a bold, playful scent profile that’s ideal for anyone who likes to party or go to nighttime social events.

What you’ll love: With top notes of citrus cocktail and red berries, this perfume starts off sweet and fruity. The top notes fade into middle notes of sweet peas and rose blossoms before settling into base notes of white musk with a hint of salty sea breeze and sandalwood. Overall, this perfume is exciting and seductive, making it perfect for a night out.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that this perfume is too strong at the initial spray.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Jimmy Choo L’Eau Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: If you’re in the market for a radiant, feminine perfume that’s subtle yet memorable, look no further than L’Eau by Jimmy Choo.

What you’ll love: Boasting energetic top notes of hibiscus flower and bergamot, this perfume makes a lively first impression. It has middle notes of nectarine and peony flowers that add to the sweet and fruity scent profile. L’Eau has base notes of musk and cedarwood that allow the sweetness to subtly dissipate without losing its distinctive feminine quality. As with many Jimmy Choo perfumes, L’Eau draws inspiration from traditional Asian recipes as well modern British style, and it strikes a perfect balance between the two.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that this cologne doesn’t last nearly as long as it should, especially in comparison to other Jimmy Choo perfumes.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

