Best KVD foundation

Like all of the products in the brand’s line, KVD foundations are 100% vegan, so they don’t contain any animal products.

Which KVD foundation is best?

KVD Beauty is a brand known for its high-performing, vegan makeup products. Some of its most popular products are its foundations, which not only offer an impressive shade range but incredible coverage.

KVD foundations are available in several different formulas that are suitable for most skin types. The brand also offers different finishes and wear times. If you’re looking for a long-wearing foundation with excellent coverage, the KVD Beauty Lock-It Full-Coverage Long-Wear Matte Liquid Foundation is the best option.

What to know before you buy a KVD foundation

Formula

KVD offers foundations in several formulas, including liquid, powder and cream.

Liquid foundation is the most common type of foundation and works well for most skin types. It blends easily and applies well with a makeup brush, a sponge or even your fingers. KVD liquid foundations are usually fairly long-wearing, too.

is the most common type of foundation and works well for most skin types. It blends easily and applies well with a makeup brush, a sponge or even your fingers. KVD liquid foundations are usually fairly long-wearing, too. Powder foundation is similar to pressed setting powder and comes in a compact. However, it’s more highly pigmented than setting powder to provide greater coverage. It’s best applied with a brush. KVD powder foundation can effectively absorb oil, but it can also emphasize dry patches, fine lines and wrinkles.

is similar to pressed setting powder and comes in a compact. However, it’s more highly pigmented than setting powder to provide greater coverage. It’s best applied with a brush. KVD powder foundation can effectively absorb oil, but it can also emphasize dry patches, fine lines and wrinkles. Cream foundation has an emollient texture that blends easily into the skin. It’s best applied with a makeup brush or sponge. KVD cream foundation usually contains moisturizing ingredients that help hydrate and nourish the skin.

Finish

Most KVD foundations have a matte finish, so they don’t have any shine to them. Some are also effective at absorbing oil, preventing the natural oils in your skin from breaking through and causing your foundation makeup to fade or crease.

You can also find some KVD foundations with a natural finish. Also known as a satin or demi-matte finish, these foundations aren’t entirely flat like a matte foundation, so they resemble natural skin for a softer look.

Skin type

When shopping for a KVD foundation, it’s essential to consider your skin type to find the right formula.

Oily and combination skin: For oily or combination skin, a KVD foundation with a matte finish is your best bet. It won’t make your skin look greasy and can actually help soak up your skin’s natural oils throughout the day. Most KVD foundations are noncomedogenic, too, so the makeup won’t clog your pores and cause breakouts. Liquid and powder formulas are usually the best option for oily and combination skin.

For oily or combination skin, a KVD foundation with a matte finish is your best bet. It won’t make your skin look greasy and can actually help soak up your skin’s natural oils throughout the day. Most KVD foundations are noncomedogenic, too, so the makeup won’t clog your pores and cause breakouts. Liquid and powder formulas are usually the best option for oily and combination skin. Normal skin: If you have normal skin, most KVD foundations can work pretty well. Liquid and cream formulas are typically the most flattering, though. A natural finish foundation can mimic the look of your natural skin, too, so it never looks too dry or oily.

If you have normal skin, most KVD foundations can work pretty well. Liquid and cream formulas are typically the most flattering, though. A natural finish foundation can mimic the look of your natural skin, too, so it never looks too dry or oily. Dry skin: If you have dry skin, avoid KVD foundation with a matte finish, which may make your skin look dull and dehydrated. Liquid formulas can work well, but a cream foundation is typically the best option.

What to look for in a quality KVD foundation

Coverage

Most KVD foundations offer full coverage. That means they can cover nearly all blemishes, discolorations, birthmarks and other imperfections. The majority can even cover tattoos. While full-coverage formulas provide a nearly flawless look, they feel pretty heavy on the skin, so some people choose to save them for special occasions. However, if you have significant redness, breakouts or other discolorations, you may prefer a full-coverage KVD foundation for daily wear.

You can also find some KVD foundations with medium coverage. They can cover most blemishes and hyperpigmentation, but they look and feel lighter on the skin, making them an excellent option for everyday wear.

Shade range

KVD foundations stand out for their impressive shade range that makes it easy for most people to find the perfect match for their skin tone. All KVD foundations are available in at least 25 shades. However, some formulas offer as many as 44 shade options.

It’s easier to find a shade that matches your skin if the foundation offers a greater number of shades. KVD not only classifies their foundation shades to identify whether they’re light, medium or deep shades but also whether the undertone is warm, cool or neutral.

Wear time

KVD foundations are known for their long wear times, but some formulas last longer than others. In general, matte foundations tend to last longer on the skin than those with a natural finish.

You can find some KVD foundations that last all day or approximately 16 to 20 hours, while others may begin fading or creasing after about 10 to 12 hours.

How much you can expect to spend on a KVD foundation

Most KVD foundations cost between $14-$38. You’ll typically pay between $14-$18 for travel-size tubes or powder refills of KVD foundations. However, full-size bottles of liquid foundation and pans of cream and powder foundation usually range from $22-$38.

KVD foundation FAQ

What’s the best way to apply a KVD foundation?

A. It depends on the formula. KVD liquid and cream foundations generally look best when applied with a makeup brush or sponge, though you can blend them in with clean fingers if you prefer. You should apply KVD powder foundations with a brush. A fluffy brush offers lighter, more natural coverage, while a dense brush provides full coverage.

Is KVD foundation safe for acne-prone skin?

A. Most KVD foundations are suitable for acne-prone. They’re usually noncomedogenic, which means they won’t clog your pores and cause further breakouts. In addition, many formulas have a matte finish that can help soak up excess oil that can lead to acne, too.

What are the best KVD foundations to buy?

Top KVD foundation

KVD Beauty Lock-It Full-Coverage Long-Wear Matte Liquid Foundation

What you need to know: This full-coverage foundation can cover everything from acne to tattoos with just a single drop and lasts all day without needing any touch-ups.

What you’ll love: The formula is transfer-resistant, so it won’t stain clothing. It provides full coverage in a small amount of foundation, so a bottle can last a long time. It doesn’t create any reflections from camera flashes in photos. It’s available in both travel-size and full-size containers. It comes in 44 shades.

What you should consider: It can look heavy and cakey if you apply too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top KVD foundation for money

KVD Beauty Lock-It Powder Foundation

What you need to know: This full-coverage powder foundation contains clay and rice powder, making it an excellent option for oily, acne-prone skin.

What you’ll love: The formula contains kaolin clay to absorb oil and rice powder to blur the look of pores and other imperfections. It has a matte finish that prevents shine throughout the day. It comes with a black sponge applicator. The compact is refillable, too.

What you should consider: It can emphasize dry patches, so it isn’t the best option for dry or mature skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Balm Foundation

What you need to know: This ultra-creamy balm foundation offers buildable coverage with a lightweight feel on the skin.

What you’ll love: The full-coverage formula can smooth the look of pores and other textures. It contains hydrating and nourishing ingredients and offers a natural finish, making it an excellent option for dry skin. It’s noncomedogenic, so it won’t clog pores. The compact is also fully recyclable.

What you should consider: It’s not as long-wearing as other KVD foundations and can transfer to clothing and other surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

