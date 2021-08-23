Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
59°
Indianapolis
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Crime in Indianapolis
Your Local Election Headquarters
Remarkable Women
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
NewsNation Now
National and World
CBS4 Digital Exclusives
Viral
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Links on CBS4
Press Releases
Automotive News
CBS4 Investigates
Weather
Indianapolis Weather Forecast
School Closings and Delays
Indiana Weather Radar
Watches & Warnings
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
Sports
NCAA Basketball Tournament
Indiana Pacers
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
2022 Indy Golf Card
About Us
Contests
Meet the CBS4 Team
TV Schedule
Advertise with Us
Send a News Tip
Sign up for Email Newsletter
Closed Captioning
Community Calendar
Work for us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Brushes & Accessories
Best Tarte makeup brushes
Top Brushes & Accessories Headlines
Are beautyblenders worth it?
Best Harry Potter makeup brush
Are those expensive vibrating skin brushes worth …
Beautyblender review: Can this makeup sponge apply …
Best eyebrow brush
6 most popular makeup brushes on Sephora
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
More Brushes & Accessories
Best cheap makeup brushes
Best hair brush
Best boar bristle brush
What is the best makeup brush cleaner?
Best dry brush
How much COVID funds Indiana colleges gave to students
Company with complaints in Indiana, sued in Texas
Indiana stores caught selling vape products to minors
6,600 sex assault kits to be tested in Marion Co.
State to investigate Ellettsville police finances
Vroom faces thousands of complaints from car buyers
BBB warns of woman’s picture used in potential scam
CBS4 Investigates: Stopping hackers during tax season
Customers ‘heated’ after installing solar panels
Vets face long waits and more at Indy VA hospital
View All CBS4 Investigates
Popular
Biker wants answers after struck by car
How much COVID funds Indiana colleges gave to students
Woman dead after northeast side shooting
Rise in youth homicides in Indy
Indy woman’s remains found in remote Illinois area
2022 Carb Day headliners announced
Indianapolis family says glass sink exploded “like …