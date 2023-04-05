Which Burt’s Bees baby products on Amazon are best?

Babies have sensitive skin. It’s thinner and more porous than adult skin, which is why Burt’s Bees makes their products from organic and natural materials that don’t contain chemicals.

While you may associate Burt’s Bees with lip balm, the brand has expanded into baby items that range from pajamas to bedding to bibs to shampoo. These skin-friendly products are easy to find on Amazon, so making health-conscious choices for your baby are just a couple of clicks away.

Which Burt’s Bees baby products are organic?

Burt’s Bees uses GOTS-certified organic cotton in all their cotton products, including clothing, blankets, bedding and washcloths. This certification ensures high environmental and labor standards in the harvesting and manufacturing of textiles.

While their skin and hair care products are not organic, they’re nearly 100% plant-based and formulated without parabens and other common cosmetic chemicals.

What are the top Burt’s Bees baby clothing on Amazon?

Pajamas and bodysuits

Burt’s Bees’ most popular baby items are their sleepwear. They make two-piece, long-sleeved pajama sets as well as footed one-piece sleepers. Their bodysuits, also called onesies, are a great base layer for babies. Their one-piece romper can be worn to sleep or to play.

Socks and booties

For covering little toes, Burt’s Bees makes cotton socks and infant booties, which are a cross between a slipper and a sock. Many of these items feature non-slip grips on the soles for little bees on the move. The socks are made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Jackets and sweatshirts

For lightweight outerwear, Burt’s Bees offers cotton jackets with hoods and hooded sweatshirts. Their jackets are quilted and typically feature button or snap front closures. The baby hoodies feature front zippers.

Other top Burt’s Bees baby products on Amazon

Bedding

If your baby is too little for blankets, a wearable blanket will keep them safe and warm at night. Of course, Burt’s Bees wearable blankets are made from organic cotton. So is their crib sheet, which fits over a crib mattress, and their selection of baby blankets.

Bibs and burp cloths

For feeding and nursing, a stack of burp cloths and bibs always comes in handy. Burt’s Bees offers them both in multipacks. They come in attractive, unisex patterns and solid colors.

Skin and hair care

For bath time, Burt’s Bees has got your baby covered. Whether it’s their organic terry cotton washcloths and hooded towels or their popular tear-free shampoo that doubles as a body wash. You can follow up the bathing ritual with nourishing Burt’s Bees baby oil or a diaper rash ointment.

Best Burt’s Bees baby products on Amazon

Top baby clothes

Burt’s Bees Baby Girls Organic Cotton One-Piece Romper

For sleep or play, this footed sleeper comes in sizes from newborn to 9 months. It comes in a plethora of adorable patterns, and the honey bee pattern is a fave. The material is soft and stretchy.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Unisex Booties

These cotton booties are soft as butter, keep toes toasty and are a breeze to wash. With their snap-ankle closure, babies can’t kick them off like they can socks.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Bodysuits

This five-pack of onesies features short sleeves and cute, unisex pattern choices. The organic cotton is breathable and safe for precious skin. They’re soft and easy to wash.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Socks

These adorable ankle socks come in a six-pack and sizes from newborn to 24 months. They feature eco-friendly grips on the bottom. They also stay on active feet well and don’t slip off.

Sold by Amazon

Top baby blankets

Burt’s Bees Baby Fitted Crib Sheet

Your baby will rest easy on this nontoxic, crib mattress sheet made of organic cotton. It’s soft and holds its shape. The patterns aren’t too busy and can match your nursery decor.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Reversible Blanket

This quilted jersey cotton organic blanket is thick enough to keep babies warm while also being breathable. The print is reversible and a neutral gray. The blanket can also be used for tummy time.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Cable Knit Blanket

For a heavy blanket, this cable-knit one is attractive and thick. The snuggly blanket is machine-washable and can be put in the dryer. The organic cotton cable knit looks expensive but is reasonably priced.

Sold by Amazon

Top baby products for bath time

Burt’s Bees Original Baby Shampoo and Wash

This plant-based co-wash is gently formulated to cleanse baby hair and skin. It’s a good value for budget-minded caregivers. The nontoxic formula lathers well and creates bubbles your little one will enjoy.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Hooded Towels

This set of two baby towels is made of absorbent, terry organic cotton. They make a great gift for baby showers and come in patterns and stripes that have unisex appeal.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Nourishing Baby Oil

Give your baby some extra love and hydration with this apricot oil. You can massage it into newborn and baby skin. It absorbs fast and smells pleasant, and adults love it, too.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Washcloths

For soft washcloths, babies and adults with sensitive skin will appreciate how gentle these are on the skin. They come in a three-pack and are made of organic cotton. They come in different patterns as well as solid colors.

Sold by Amazon

Top bibs and burp cloths

Burt’s Bees Baby 5-Pack of Burp Cloths

These well-sized burp clothes absorb spit-up well and dry fast. They’re a good value for organic cotton and don’t cause any skin irritation for the baby.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Unisex Bibs

These cotton bibs are organic and machine-washable. They feature an easy, over-the-head design that does away with ties, Velcro or snaps. The four-pack is also great for drool protection during teething.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.