Which ‘Monsters, Inc.’ shirts are best?

“Monsters, Inc.” is among the most popular Disney movies produced by Pixar Animation Studios. If you or someone in your life wants to show off their love for the movie, what better way than with a “Monsters, Inc.” shirt? The problem is finding a quality shirt among cheap knockoffs.

Always look for officially licensed “Monsters, Inc.” shirts and pay attention to the design, color, cut and size. If you’re looking for a well-made shirt with a nice design, the Disney Pixar “Monsters, Inc.” Group Poster T-shirt is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a ‘Monsters, Inc.’ shirt

Design

The whole point of buying a “Monsters, Inc.” shirt is for an awesome “Monsters, Inc.” design, so you may need to shop around to find one you love. It’s impossible to pick a definitive best design since it’s extremely subjective. One person’s favorite shirt might be another person’s least favorite. You can, however, think about what kind of design you might like. Do you want it to feature all your favorite characters or just one? Would you like it to feature the name of the movie, a slogan or no text at all? Considering this will help you narrow down your choices.

Size

Getting the right fit is an important part of buying a shirt. Many “Monsters, Inc.” shirts are available in both adult and kids’ sizes, but some are only available in one or the other. You might already have an idea of the size that you or the person you’re buying for wears but it’s a good idea to consult the sizing chart. Sizing can vary widely between different brands, so a large from one manufacturer can be an inch or two smaller than a large from another manufacturer. Taking your measurements and comparing them to the size chart will allow you to get the perfect fit.

Cut

Adult “Monsters, Inc.” shirts are often divided into T-shirts for women and T-shirts for men. This gendered division of clothing is outdated, but “women’s” shirts are generally slim fit while “men’s” shirts have a straight cut. Of course, people of any gender can choose either shirt cut depending on their preferences. The sizing can vary between slim and classic cuts, so check the sizing chart before buying.

What to look for in a quality ‘Monsters, Inc.’ shirt

Sleeve length

Most “Monsters, Inc.” shirts are short sleeve T-shirts, but if you prefer a long sleeve shirt, you can find a handful of options, though you may need to shop around a little. If you like long sleeve shirts but you can only find a short sleeve “Monsters, Inc.” shirt that you like, you always have the option of wearing it over the top of a plain long sleeve shirt.

Material

Many “Monsters, Inc.” shirts are made from 100% cotton, which is breathable and tends to wash well. Some, however, are made from a cotton-poly blend. The added polyester can make shirts feel warmer on hot days but it generally won’t affect the feel of the shirt.

Color

Think about what background color you’d like your shirt to be. You can find “Monsters, Inc.” shirts in a range of colors from basic black and white to more vibrant hues.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Monsters, Inc.’ shirts

“Monsters, Inc.” shirts generally cost somewhere between $15-$30, but most cost roughly $20-$25.

‘Monsters, Inc.’ shirt FAQ

How do you care for a ‘Monsters, Inc.’ shirt?

A. Printed shirts are a little trickier to care for than plain shirts because the print can crack or fade if you don’t wash them correctly. It’s generally best to wash and dry them inside out to protect the print. Wash on a cool wash and preferably line dry when possible. If you must use a tumble dryer,

What characters can you find on ‘Monsters, Inc.’ shirts?

A. “Monsters, Inc.” shirts often feature several of the most popular characters on them, such as Mike Wazowski, Sulley and Boo. Some shirts focus on just one character, which is most often a main character, but occasionally a supporting character such as Randall or Celia. You might not be able to find T-shirts featuring every “Monsters, Inc.” character, but most of the best-known characters are represented.

What’s the best ‘Monsters, Inc.’ shirt to buy?

Top ‘Monsters, Inc.’ shirt

Disney Pixar “Monsters, Inc.” Group Poster T-shirt

What you need to know: This is a great choice of “Monsters, Inc.” shirt for kids and adults featuring Mike, Sulley and Boo.

What you’ll love: It comes in a wide range of youth and adult sizes, with adult sizes available in classic and slim fits. You can choose from six colors, so there’s something to suit most buyers. Solid colors are 100% cotton while heather colors are 90% cotton.

What you should consider: Some consumers report that the shirt shrinks in the wash, so be sure to wash on cool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Monsters, Inc.’ shirt for the money

Disney Pixar Monsters, Inc. Group Halloween Silhouettes T-shirt

What you need to know: This is a Halloween-themed “Monsters, Inc.” shirt featuring silhouettes of Sulley, Boo and Mike.

What you’ll love: You can buy this T-shirt in six colors and in a great range of youth and adult sizes. It’s officially licensed, so you can be sure of its quality.

What you should consider: It has a Halloween look to it, so some may not want to wear it all year, though plenty of people probably would.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney “Monsters, Inc.” Mike Wazowski T-shirt

What you need to know: This green shirt emblazoned with Mike’s facial features is bound to receive compliments.

What you’ll love: Buyers can choose from T-shirts in two shades of green, both of which are made from 100% cotton. This T-shirt comes in adult classic and slim fit sizes, as well as youth sizes.

What you should consider: The fabric is slightly thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

