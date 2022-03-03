Which ripped jean jacket is best?

Denim is a staple material in the fashion industry. Denim jeans have been popular since they were invented by Levi Strauss in 1873. They’re as long-lasting as they are comfortable thanks to the way the cotton yarn is spun and dyed. Along with pants, denim has also become a popular type of jacket. They usually come with chest pockets, button closures and sometimes even include distressed fabric.

Ripped jean jackets come in all shapes, sizes and colors. The best one is the JudyBridal Oversized Denim Jacket that comes with a loose fit, various distressed sections and a soft texture.

What to know before you buy a ripped jean jacket

The idea behind distressed clothing

Distressed clothing consists of several areas of a garment that look worn out or ripped. In ripped jean jackets for example, the manufacturer will use tools such as sandpaper or seam rippers to make a normal jacket look worn down. They can also use bleach or paint to add splatters of color to the clothing. The idea is to create a piece that looks pre-worn, possibly even for several decades. If you put on a pair of vintage jeans from the 1980s, you’ll notice naturally worn features like frayed hems, small stains and a softer feel thanks to years of washing. Distressed clothing aims to replicate the look and texture.

History of ripped clothing

Ripped and distressed clothing saw their popularity soar in different music eras. In the 1980s heavy metal bands began wearing distressed denim pants. That trend continued in the 1990s with the grunge era in which bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam popularized ripped clothing. Punk music bands also wore distressed fashion in the form of ripped jeans and T-shirts. In the mid-2000s, brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister began producing pre-ripped jeans. This put the distressed style back in the mainstream, particularly for students in high schools across the country.

Jean jackets as a fashion staple

Jean jackets in particular have been a staple in the fashion industry for over a century. The first-ever article can be traced back to Germany in the early 1800s. Levi Strauss, the inventor of the jean, brought the style to the United States some years later. It was originally designed for blue-collar workers such as miners and railroad workers. However, it didn’t take long for the jacket to become a part of popular society. Today it continues to be a popular piece of everyday fashion.

What to look for in a quality ripped jean jacket

Oversized fit

Jean jackets are meant to be worn over the top of staple pieces like T-shirts or hoodies. So it’s best if the jacket has some extra room in the sleeves and chest. Oversized fits are designed to offer more space. If you normally wear a size small, an oversized jacket will still have the same length sleeves and bottom, but there will be wider hems around the arm and more material on the back. This gives you plenty of space to wear comfortable clothing underneath. They give you an oversized look without the extended lengths that would come with an XL size.

Button closures

There are many types of button closures for jackets. Denim usually has metal buttons that slip into hemmed notches on the opposite side. This has been a staple part of these jackets for decades. It’s how you can tell an authentic denim jacket from a cheap knockoff. Avoid snap closures at all costs. They don’t look nearly as high quality as metal buttons. Even if you plan to leave your jacket open all the time, having buttons will still add to the jacket’s overall look.

Chest pockets

Chest pockets are another underappreciated part of the jean jacket. Much like button closures, they may seem impractical to the casual wearer. But, they too add a great deal of texture and style to the piece. Most high-quality jackets will have two pockets on either side. They should sit in the chest area and their size should match that of the jacket. If it’s an oversized garment, the pockets should be taller and wider. If it’s a regular fit, the pockets should be more narrow. You may not use them to store items, but their look adds a lot to the jacket’s style.

How much you can expect to spend on a ripped jean jacket

Ripped jean jackets cost $20-$38.

Ripped jean jacket FAQ

Is denim good at trapping in body heat?

A. This largely depends on the piece you’re buying. Most denim is heavyweight cotton which means it can add to the warmth of your outfit. But, cotton is also very breathable so a denim jacket isn’t always the best at trapping in body heat.

Are all denim jackets made with 100% cotton?

A. Some denim jackets use a blend of polyester and cotton. These are best for warmer temperatures where your jacket is mostly acting as a fashion accessory. Polyester can also make your jacket softer and more comfortable.

What’s the best ripped jean jacket to buy?

Top ripped jean jacket

JudyBridal Oversized Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This comfy denim jacket has an oversized fit making it the perfect way to layer your outfit.

What you’ll love: It comes in four unisex sizes from small to extra large. It has metal button closures on the front along with two chest pockets on either side. There are several distressed sections along the chest, sleeves and back. It’s made with 100% cotton and it’s fade resistant.

What you should consider: The chest pockets and sleeves do not have metal button closures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ripped jean jacket for the money

Romwe Women’s Distressed Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This slim-fitting denim jacket comes in a variety of styles for every occasion.

What you’ll love: There are six styles for this jacket. There’s acid wash, frayed hems, puffy sleeves, extra distressed, light denim and dark denim. Each one is made with 85% cotton and 15% polyester. This jacket is lightweight, comfortable and won’t stretch over time.

What you should consider: Some reviewers mentioned there are too many rips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LifeHe Men’s Distressed Denim Jacket

What you need to know: The LifeHe denim jacket offers a classic fit with just the right amount of ripped sections.

What you’ll love: It’s made with a combination of polyester and cotton. There are metal button closures on the front, sleeves and chest pockets. It comes in a dark blue and light blue color with just a few subtly distressed areas. The jacket is machine washable with like colors.

What you should consider: The sizing does not go past large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.