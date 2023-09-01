ThirdLove is offering up to 50% off sitewide and more

If you’ve been meaning to go bra shopping, it turns out you’re in luck this Labor Day weekend. ThirdLove, an undergarment and loungewear retailer known for their well-fitting bras, is having a major Labor Day sale. It’s offering up to 50% off sitewide plus an extra 20% off all purchases over $150 from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4.

As you transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, you may want to add some new bras into the mix to accommodate your fall and winter clothing. Or, you may just want to treat yourself to some luxurious new bras at budget-friendly price points.

What makes ThirdLove bras stand out

ThirdLove is a female-founded brand with a mission of making bras that feel as good as they look. The brand offers bras with elevated fabrics, fits and feels, so you can toss your sexy uncomfortable bras or your comfy ugly bras.

The bra that started it all was ThirdLove’s 24/7 T-shirt bra. Smoothing and supportive, the bra can be worn under virtually any garment. It comes in 10 gorgeous colors in the smooth fabric, as well as three beautiful lace options. But the best part is that it’s the first bra to come in half-cup sizes, so every shape and size breast can find the perfect fit.

Beyond the T-shirt bra (which has amassed over 10 million customers to date), the retailer offers a variety of bra options for different activities and needs. There are wireless bras, full-coverage bras, minimizers, sports bras, racerbacks, strapless bras, bralettes and more. ThirdLove also makes nursing bras, post-surgery bras and training bras.

To find your perfect fit, the brand offers a virtual fitting room via its website, which aims to find your exact size by asking a series of questions. It takes into account your sizing at other popular bra brands, as well as your specific fit complaints from those other brands. Once you select from options like preferred colorways and desired coverage, the brand will send you a curated list of recommendations based on your preferences.

Other great products ThirdLove offers

While you’re perusing ThirdLove’s website for your new favorite bra, you may want to check out the brand’s other category offerings. ThirdLove has a great underwear selection, including bikini-cut underwear, thongs and shapewear. Its activewear collection includes chic sports bras and leggings, and its sleep and lounge section includes cozy pajamas, silk eye masks and stretchy camisoles.

More Labor Day weekend bra sales to watch

There are other places offering great discounts on bras this Labor Day weekend as well. Lorna Jane, which specializes in activewear, is slashing prices on its sports bras. From Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, you can score 30% off of all the sports bras on the brand’s website.

Additionally, activewear brand Love & Fit is offering 15% off of its selection of sports bras from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4.

Best bras to shop during Labor Day weekend sales

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

Ultra-thin memory foam cups mold to your breast shape, while pleated, adjustable straps stay put on this demi-coverage bra. It comes in sizes A through H (including half-cup sizes) and 32- through 44-inch band sizes.

ThirdLove Form 360 Fit Wireless Bra

Available in five classic colors and six limited-edition designs, this wireless bra is made from a soft, seamless stretch knit and has adjustable straps and a back closure. It offers moderate coverage with scaled cup sizes for a more comfortable fit.

Lorna Jane Compress & Compact Sports Bra

This maximum-support power-mesh bra is designed to keep you secured, no matter your physical activity. It has adjustable straps and a back clasp, as well as removable padding. You can choose from 21 beautiful colors in sizes XXS through XXL.

Lorna Jane Lotus Longline Sports Bra

If you’re looking for a bit more coverage in your sports bra, this moisture-wicking bra with four-way stretch could be a great match. It’s made from a soft, lightly brushed fabric with a flattering matte finish, and it offers an intricate, strappy back. Pick from 14 colors in sizes XXS through XXL.

Love & Fit Incline Strappy Sports Bra

This medium-support bra has a flattering strappy design, but it’s also adjustable for the perfect fit. Rose gold hardware elevates the look even further, while sewn-in padding adds support. It comes in sizes XS through 3XL.

