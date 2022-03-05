Which nipple pasties are best?

Nipple pasties are stick-on bra cups with no straps, so you can cover your breasts under your most skin-flaunting outfits without worrying about your bra showing. Also known as petals, nipple pasties are self-adhesive nipple covers composed of flesh-colored material that fully cover both the areola and the nipple. Nipple pasties are meant to be no-show and discreet, and allow you to wear clothing that is difficult to wear with a traditional bra, such as a low-plunging or backless dress or top. The natural look and premium quality of the Charmking 4/8 Women’s Reusable Adhesive Nipple Covers make them the top choice for any buyer.

What to know before you buy nipple pasties

Materials

Silicone is the most common material for nipple pasties, since it has a gel-like feel that matches the texture of your skin. Silicone nipple pasties taper at the edges and offer a smooth line under your clothing. Polyester nipple pasties are more budget friendly than silicone nipple pasties, so they are excellent options if you only need pasties a few times per year for events. Satin nipple pasties are around the same price as polyester and more breathable.

Reusable vs. disposable pasties

Silicone nipple pasties are usually reusable and can be hand-washed and re-worn around 25-50 times, depending on their quality and how well you care for them. Fabric nipple pasties are typically disposable, since they can’t be washed. These can only be re-worn up to 10 times.

Size and shape

There are many “one-size-fits-all” nipple pasties out there, but most nipple pasties don’t work on cup sizes larger than D. Most nipple pasties also only come in one shade that won’t match darker skin tones, but there are some brands that offer light-, medium- and dark-toned nipple pasties.

What to look for in quality nipple pasties

Waterproof

You should choose waterproof nipple pasties if you plan to spend the night dancing or if you live somewhere rainy, humid and hot. You can wear these waterproof nipple pasties under gym tops, thin sports bras and swimsuit tops.

Matte finish

Matte-finish nipple pasties won’t reflect light if you are wearing a semi-sheer or sheer top, which makes them safe to wear in places where you might have your photo taken.

Storage case

Many nipple pasties come in storage cases that look like makeup compacts, so you can slip them discreetly into your purse or bag. These storage cases are perfect for traveling and can help keep your nipple pasties clean and sanitary.

How much you can expect to spend on nipple pasties

You can expect to spend anywhere from less than a dollar to more than $20 per pair of nipple pasties. The most basic nipple pasties cost about $1 per pair, while midrange pasties go for $2-$5 per pair and premium nipple pasties are about $8-$25 per pair.

Nipple pasties FAQ

What is the best way to put on nipple pasties?

A. It’s important to wash and dry the breast area before applying nipple pasties. You should also make sure that your hands are clean and dry. First, you should peel off the backing from the nipple pasty and place the sticky side of the nipple pasty over your nipple. Then you can press down on the pasty at the nipple first before flattening the edges firmly to your skin.

How do you wash silicone nipple pasties?

A. You can hand-wash silicone nipple pasties in warm water with mild soap, then place the nipple pasties face down on a towel and allow them to dry overnight. Once the silicone nipple pasties are dry, the self-adhesive should work again. Make sure to read and follow the care instructions from the manufacturer.

Can nipple pasties harm the skin?

A. Your nipple pasties should not harm your skin when they are used as directed. Silicone is fairly safe to use on your skin, but you should never apply nipple pasties to sunburned, irritated or broken skin.

If you are concerned that you might have any kind of skin reaction to the self-adhesive, then you should first do a patch test of the pasty on the inside of your arm. You should also choose hypoallergenic nipple pasties if you are concerned about allergens.

What are the best nipple pasties to buy?

Top nipple pasties

Charmking 4/8 Pairs of Women’s Reusable Adhesive Nipple Covers

What you need to know: These self-adhesive nipple covers from Charmking are a premium pick that both looks and feels natural.

What you’ll love: These reusable Charmking nipple pasties are self-adhesive, reasonably priced, lightweight and small enough to fit in a handbag. They come in flower and round shapes and can be reused at least 25 times.

What you should consider: Some customers said the nipple pasties were too thin and showed through their clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nipple pasties for the money

Quxiang 4 Pairs Pasties Women’s Nipple Covers

What you need to know: These budget-friendly nipple pasties from Quxiang are self-adhesive and provide plenty of bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: These self-adhesive Quxiang nipple covers feature a 100% money-back guarantee, a portable box ,and hypoallergenic, medical-grade silicone to help accommodate those with sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Some customers said these nipple covers didn’t offer enough concealment and showed through their clothes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nippies Nipple Covers for Women – Reusable, Adhesive Silicone Pasties

What you need to know: These reusable nipple pasties from the Nippies Store come in three color options: Coco, Caramel and Creme.

What you’ll love: These silicone Nippies nipple pasties offer all-day comfort, undetectable coverage and easy care. The nipple pasties are reusable, waterproof and simple to clean with water and gentle soap.

What you should consider: These nipple pasties might not stay on if you are sweating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

