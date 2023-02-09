Which Valentine’s Day box is best?

Despite Valentine’s Day’s association with starry-eyed lovers, chocolate and romantic outings, children can also celebrate Valentine’s Day. One of the most popular modern traditions is for children to bring Valentine’s Day boxes to school and receive cards, candy and other goodies.

Valentine’s Day boxes typically feature popular characters, themes or activities children love. The Hallmark Pokemon Valentine’s Day Mailbox is one of the best boxes due to how popular “Pokemon” is around the globe. The box incorporates the trademark Poke Ball design and comes with different Pokemon cards and stickers to decorate the box.

What to know before you buy a Valentine’s Day box

Valentine’s Day boxes are fun for children

Children enjoy bringing Valentine’s Day boxes to school and writing cards to their friends or secret crushes. It is a good chance for them to use their creativity and turn their interests into a themed box they can share with their classmates and friends.

You can place things like cards, candy and chocolates inside the box. Many boxes will also come with cards with the same theme as the box. For example, a “Harry Potter” box might also come with “Harry Potter”-themed cards.

The box can be bought or homemade

Valentine’s Day boxes are available on popular online retailers like Amazon and Etsy. A simple Google search will also reveal tons of homemade cards. It is acceptable to buy or make your own box. It really comes down to how artistic the children are and how much time is available.

Another option is to buy a box online and make custom cards. Cards can be drawn, painted or printed out and take a lot less time to craft than the box itself. Whatever route you take, make sure the child is happy with the box they bring to school.

This is a good chance to teach kids about the positive aspects of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day generally gets a mixed reception. Many people enjoy the extra opportunity to show their significant other how much they love them. Still, some people do not enjoy the more commercial side of the holiday and the pressure to do something original.

Valentine’s Day boxes are a fun, harmless way to celebrate the holiday and teach children about how to express their feelings and appreciation. It is also an excellent opportunity to teach them about the value of sharing and being kind to others.

What to look for in a quality Valentine’s Day box

A box that matches the child’s personality

Getting a Valentine’s Day box is something you should decide on together with the child using it. Children are very passionate about the things they enjoy, and this is a great chance for them to share that passion.

Many Valentine’s Day boxes are based on popular media like Minecraft, “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” “SpongeBob” and more. Kids might also want to show their interest in things like dinosaurs, space, sports or cars. Make sure the box reflects the child’s personality and interests.

Customization

Customization is ideal for Valentine’s Day boxes. Even if you decide to buy a box online, you can add small decorative items like stickers, cards, glitter and paper to give it more individual flair.

Many Valentine’s Day boxes online come with sets of cards. A sports box might come with cards shaped like various kinds of balls like soccer balls or basketballs. This might be custom enough for many children.

Size

The younger the child, the smaller the box can be. As kids get older, their social circles expand, and they care more and more about how many items find their way into their Valentine’s Day box. Try to get a box that can hold at least the same amount of treats as students in their class. Some teachers will have students give each of their classmates a card, so it’s entirely possible that one box will need to hold 10 to 30 cards or treats.

How much you can expect to spend on a Valentine’s Day box

Valentine’s Day boxes for children are very affordable. In most cases, you won’t need to spend more than $10.

Valentine’s Day box FAQ

Do adults use Valentine’s Day gift boxes?

A. While adults can give/receive Valentine’s Day gift boxes with chocolate and other goodies, Valentine’s Day boxes are typically for children. However, a handmade box is still a thoughtful gift that satisfies the person receiving it.

How old do children need to be to use a Valentine’s Day box?

A. There is no definitive answer, but most students will be familiar with Valentine’s Day boxes in elementary school. Some preschools and kindergartens might also celebrate with them.

What are the best Valentine’s Day boxes to buy?

Top Valentine’s Day box

Hallmark Pokemon Valentine’s Day Mailbox

What you need to know: This is a “Pokemon”-themed Valentine’s Day mailbox with a Poke Ball aesthetic and customizable stickers and cards.

What you’ll love: The Poke Ball design is instantly recognizable. Kids can customize the box with stickers of their favorite Pokemon. The box is sizable enough to hold a lot of letters and candy.

What you should consider: The Pokemon stickers and cards are mostly Pokemon from Generation 1.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Valentine’s Day box for money

Hallmark Valentine’s Day Cards for Kids and Mailbox for Classroom Exchange

What you need to know: This box includes 32 cards and a teacher card, so it’s great for classroom use.

What you’ll love: Choose between two designs, one featuring emoji and the other featuring cute cartoon foods, such as tacos and pizza slices. It’s a good size — not too large or too small.

What you should consider: It’s a little tricky to get the lid on once you assemble the mailbox.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Football Valentine’s Day Box For Kids

What you need to know: This is a football-shaped box with different kinds of balls to write down Valentine’s Day messages to other people.

What you’ll love: The box is sizable and shaped like a football field. It comes with goalposts and ball-shaped cards on which you can write. This is a perfect Valentine’s Day box for sports lovers.

What you should consider: Some people reported they received fewer cards than stated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

