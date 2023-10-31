Save on makeup, skin care and hair care products with these Ulta Black Friday deals

Though Black Friday isn’t here yet, if you love beauty products, it’s not too early to start shopping for Ulta Black Friday deals. Beauty lovers will be thrilled to find that trending items such as Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, Morphe Makeup Brushes and Ardell Faux Lashes are already marked down. These deals will be in demand ahead of the pre-holiday sales event, so now is the time to grab Ulta Black Friday deals to treat yourself or to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

After Thanksgiving dinner is over and Nov. 24 arrives, Black Friday 2023 will be in full swing. Many retailers will begin their sales on Thanksgiving Day and offer low prices throughout the big shopping weekend. Not only does BestReviews help consumers find the best products, but our team has been scouring the web for epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for years, so we know how to give our readers an edge when it comes to locating deals they love. Check out the early Ulta Black Friday deals available now at unbeatable prices.

Makeup deals

Lipstick, concealer, eyeliner, mascara and more — Ulta has everything you need to create beautiful looks that are perfect for the holiday season and beyond. Deals on trendy makeup items by top beauty brands are already available.

It’s no wonder that Tarte’s iconic concealer is a fan favorite. It goes on smoothly and provides outstanding coverage without settling in fine lines. It’s formulated with natural ingredients, such as shea and mango butters, that are good for the skin. With 37 colors, anyone can find their shade for a perfect match.

If you weren’t born with thick lashes, Ardell has you covered with faux lashes for the fluttery looks you’ll love. They feature a full fringe of lashes with invisible bands so they blend seamlessly with natural lashes. The pack includes four pairs that are lightweight and easy to apply.

No sharpening is ever required of this mechanical pencil that glides on smoothly and creates bold lines with highly pigmented colors. The formula is waterproof, too, so you can expect long, smudge-resistant wear. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

Other makeup deals worth checking out

Skin care deals

Pretty makeup will look even better when your skin is pampered. In this category, we found discounted products such as cleansers and moisturizers that will help your skin look its best.

If you’ve heard the buzz about Tula’s skin care products, you may want to give them a try with a mini from Ulta. Made with quality clean ingredients, the 24-7 moisturizing cream is perfect for daily use. Although highly moisturizing, it feels lightweight on the skin. It’s also cruelty-free.

This serum is formulated with vitamin C and bakuchiol that work like products that contain retinol to improve skin’s tone and texture. When applied regularly, it’s known to give skin a healthy looking glow. This thoughtfully made product is vegan and cruelty-free too.

Flawless makeup begins with smooth, hydrated skin. Laura Mercier’s hydrating primer is made to moisturize and prepare skin for foundation, concealer and more. It’s made without parabens, fragrance, sulfates or silicone that can be harsh on the skin.

Other skin care deals worth checking out

Hair care deals

From sleek tresses to bouncy curls, the right hair care products will keep your hair healthy and give you salon-level styles. Ulta has early Black Friday hair care deals that are too good to miss, but they’re only available from Nov. 5 through 11.

This styling tool is a fan favorite for its 2-in-1 design. Not only does it dry hair, but it also styles at the same time thanks to the round brush design that produces waves and body. It’s simple to use, so it’s ideal for beauty lovers with busy schedules.

If you love blowouts, you need to protect your hair from potentially damaging dry heat. That’s where Seen Blow-Out Creme comes in. Made with clean ingredients, this product produces a protective barrier that keeps hair healthy, shiny and bouncy. It’s made to withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees generated from styling tools.

Made with oils, extracts and acids from fruits and grains, this hair mask is formulated for enhancing curls. The ingredients work to seal hair cuticles and moisturize tresses. The results are curls that are soft, bouncy and defined.

Other hair care deals worth checking out

When do Ulta Black Friday deals start?

Just like many retailers, Ulta is rolling out Black Friday deals early. This year, the beauty company officially began introducing early Black Friday markdowns on Oct. 22 with savings up to 40% off regular retail prices. More products in various categories will be marked down throughout the weeks leading up to Black Friday.

Based on last year’s data, we expect Ulta to offer amazing deals the entire week of Black Friday. Additionally, deep discounts on some of the most popular items will be available during traditional Black Friday hours beginning on Nov. 24.

Brick-and-mortar Ulta store hours vary by location, but you can always shop the popular beauty retailer online and get fast shipping on the products you love.

Ultamate Awards and other savings opportunities

In addition to Black Friday discounts, Ulta offers other opportunities to save money on popular products. Ulta’s Ultamate Rewards Program is a free service that earns customers points on each dollar spent on the products they buy. These points can be redeemed when additional purchases are made.

In addition to Ultamate Rewards, members can also get access to coupons and free gifts when offers are available on the website. Ulta customers can save on bundles and buy one, get one deals, too. When these savings are offered, details about the promotions are listed by the product descriptions.

Another way to save when shopping at Ulta is by applying for an Ulta credit card. New cardholders will receive 20% off their first purchase. They will also earn points and bonuses on future purchases. Keep in mind that shipping is free when you spend at least $35.

Does Ulta have Cyber Monday sales?

Over the years, online shopping has become more popular than ever. Retailers have responded by setting aside the Monday following Black Friday as the big deal day for finding online deals. Top retailers offer huge discounts that are comparable to Black Friday, and Ulta is no exception. Based on the deals offered in previous years, we expect Ulta to offer deep discounts on makeup, skin care and hair care during the online sales extravaganza.

