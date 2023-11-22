Top tech deals on computers, smartwatches, TVs and more

Cyber Monday is all about tech deals. Though the big sale kicks off on Nov. 27, you can shop for hot deals right now. From now until Cyber Monday, you’ll find excellent discounts on various electronics, such as headphones, TVs, tablets, laptops and smartwatches.

The BestReviews Testing Lab has reviewed and tested several products to bring you a curated list of the best Cyber Monday tech deals. Some of our favorites include the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet and iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, but there are many more hot deals to check out now.

Last updated on Nov. 21, 2023, at 2:43 p.m. PT.

Top 10 Cyber Monday tech deals

Electronics should be your primary focus when shopping on Cyber Monday, so we’ve rounded up the top 10 best Cyber Monday tech deals ahead of the big sale. You’ll find plenty of terrific electronics, such as tablets, appliances, streaming devices, gaming accessories, TVs, speakers and headphones.

50% OFF

This tablet is excellent for gaming, taking notes, video calls and streaming HD TV shows and movies. It has a bright 10.1-inch display, 32GB of internal storage with an expandable memory card slot, 3GB of RAM for running multiple apps without lag and a battery that lasts 12 hours on a full charge.

40% OFF

Those looking for a high-powered, self-emptying robot vacuum don’t need to look further than the iRobot Roomba s9+. It has a three-stage cleaning system for lifting, loosening and eliminating dust, debris and pet hair, and PerfectEdge technology effectively cleans edges and corners.

This advanced security camera system features True Detect, which senses heat and motion to trigger red and blue flashing lights to deter criminals, and Night2Day technology for full spectrum color night vision. It has 1TB of storage, works with Alexa and Google Assistant and supports Dropbox video backup.

43% OFF

These headphones provide high-quality sound and thumping bass and feature three sound profiles, active noise canceling and one-touch pairing for easy setup. Personalized spatial audio optimizes sound for a 360-degree immersive listening experience, and voice-targeting mics filter out external noise for crystal-clear phone calls.

48% OFF

This smart TV offers 4K streaming and picture-enhancing features such as HDR 10 and HLG for a superior viewing experience. The Alexa voice remote lets you search for titles across all apps and get notifications of sports scores and weather updates. Plus, you’ll get a free six-month subscription to MGM+.

24% OFF

A cordless vacuum cleaner is perfect for getting those hard-to-reach areas of your home. This vacuum has a power trigger that optimizes power output where you need it, three preset cleaning modes and a “Motorbar cleaner head” that can do a deep clean without getting tangled with hair. Plus, the detachable design lets you use it on upholstery and car interiors.

Computer deals

If you couldn’t buy a brand-new computer earlier this year during back-to-school sales, you can take advantage of huge discounts on terrific laptops on Cyber Monday. Whether you want a high-powered gaming laptop or a computer for everyday office or schoolwork, there are many on sale right now by top brands such as Acer, HP, Asus, Lenovo and Microsoft.

46% OFF

Save big on this versatile Chromebook for schoolwork and casual gaming. It has an Intel i3 core processor, 8GB of RAM and an Intel UHD graphics card for stunning visuals when playing PC games. It has 256GB of internal storage and a 2-in-1 design, enabling it to function like a tablet.

33% OFF

If you’re a hardcore gamer who wants a powerful computer for gaming on the go, you won’t be disappointed with this high-performance laptop. It boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4 graphics card for fast and optimal gaming performance, a wide 16-inch IPS display, 16GB of RAM and a backlit four-zone RGB keyboard.

Smartwatch deals

It seems everybody sports a smartwatch these days, so if you haven’t caught up with the trend, we recommend shopping for a Fitbit, Samsung or Apple smartwatch on Cyber Monday. A smartwatch is excellent for staying connected when you don’t have your phone on you, and it also tracks health and fitness metrics.

12% OFF

Few smartwatches are as stylish and functional as the Apple Watch SE. It’s the entry-level Apple smartwatch but doesn’t skimp on the most crucial features such as advanced sensors, GPS, Bluetooth calls and Apple Pay. Its water-resistant design makes it suitable for swimming, and the 2nd Generation is 20% faster than its predecessor.

34% OFF

Health and fitness enthusiasts will love this popular advanced smartwatch for its accurate sensors and lightweight design. It has a stress-management app that reads stress levels, an ECG app for tracking heart health and a sleep sensor. Plus, it has a built-in GPS, Alexa and customizable clock faces.

Who has the best Cyber Monday tech deals?

Three retailers typically offer the best discounts on tech on Cyber Monday: Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Best Buy is where you want to shop for laptops and computer accessories, but you can’t go wrong with shopping at Walmart or Amazon.

It’s worth noting that unlike Walmart and Best Buy, Amazon allows third-party vendors to sell their products through its e-commerce platform, meaning there’s more variety. Amazon offers additional discounts for Prime members on select products, so it’s best to register for a membership ahead of Cyber Monday to score extra savings.

Why trust our recommendations?

We thoroughly search for significant discounts on highly reviewed products. Many of the products we recommend have been tested in our lab for performance, design and quality, and others are popular among regular shoppers. We don’t recommend products without good customer reviews or those with poor performance ratings. Our list is regularly updated with new deals, so check in frequently to see what’s on sale.

