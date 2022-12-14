When selecting a present for your sister, be sure to consider her interests and, even more importantly, her dislikes.

Which budget gift for your sister is best?

Buying your sister a great present doesn’t have to take forever, and it doesn’t have to cost a ton of money either. There are thoughtful and loving things you can find at a decent price point, some of which look much more expensive than they actually are. So whether you want something personalized so it’s one of a kind, funny because you and your sister have that sort of relationship or even just something nice that she’ll get a lot of use from, here are the best gifts to get your sister when you’re on a budget.

Personalized gift

Afuly Rustic Double Picture Frame (Grey)

This grey-edged double frame comes with two picture slots, so you could customize it with a picture of you and your sister as kids on one side and you and your sister now on the other. The frame is constructed from engineered wood and available in two sizes. Photos are not included.

Whimsical gifts

Cool TV Props Parks and Recreation Leslie Knope Compliments Checklist

Whether your sister loves the show “Parks and Rec” or just loves lifting up her friends and family, this notepad features a checklist of fun compliments from the series so your sister can call you “a poetic, noble land mermaid” or “a beautiful, rule-breaking moth” whenever she pleases.

M MOOHAM 925 Sterling Silver Morse Code Bracelet – U GOT THIS

This cord bracelet is outfitted with sterling silver beads positioned to spell out “U GOT THIS” in Morse Code. It’s sweet, unique and adjustable.

Sam And Lori Inspirational Cuff Bracelet Bangle Motivational Mantra – You’re Awesome

This stainless steel cuff bracelet has a lovely sun, moon and star pattern on the outside with the phrase “Sometimes you forget you’re awesome so this is your reminder” stamped on the inside. It’s also adjustable, so just squeeze or pull a little for the right fit.

Practical gifts

Philips Water GoZero Active Bottle with One Fitness Filter

This 20-ounce plastic water bottle comes with a filter so your sister can fill up anywhere and still get a refreshing, filtered drink. There’s a built-in indicator that flags when the filter should be replaced, and every part of the bottle is dishwasher-safe except for the filter.

Eat What You Watch: A Cookbook for Movie Lovers by Andrew Rea

This cookbook features recipes inspired by over 40 movies from early Charlie Chaplin films to contemporary cult classics. It’s a great way to eat dishes that pair perfectly with movie night.

Dosmix Wireless Stereo Retro Speaker

This bluetooth speaker is available in four retro colors with gold accents and is compatible with both smartphones and tablets. It’s stylish, small and portable, so your sister can listen anywhere.

TOPLANET Sleep Headphones

These sleep headphones are great for side-sleepers. They will allow your sister to cover her eyes and listen to some music quietly in bed or on the go when traveling. The headphones are wireless and have auto timers, so they can be set to turn off even if the wearer has fallen asleep.

Earnest Living White Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser

This attractive essential oil diffuser is quiet, fragrant and has timers that can be set to turn the diffuser on and off. It also has several colorful light features, so it can be used as a nightlight in the dark.

Qusleep Diamond Weighted Blanket

This grey weighted blanket is 48 inches by 72 inches in size and weighs 15 pounds. It has a diamond quilted pattern and provides comfortable, reassuring pressure in times of stress or anxiety.

