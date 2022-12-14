Which gift for kids who love Playmobil toys is best?

Real-life themes, smiling figures, and countless opportunities for imaginative play have made Playmobil toys a childhood favorite for decades. Created in Germany and introduced in the U.S. in the early 1980s, these toys challenge kids to put set pieces together and roleplay with the brand’s cute characters.

There are so many Playmobil toy options available that shopping for a young enthusiast can be confusing. But regardless of a child’s interest, chances are there is a Playmobil toy available to spark their imagination.

What are Playmobil toys?

Though not as popular as Lego sets, the concept is similar. Like Lego, Playmobil toys typically come in sets with scene components and figures. However, they don’t focus as much on building. They instead aim to inspire children to be creative when they assemble the components and play with the matching figures.

Playmobil figures are renowned for their movable heads and legs, hands that are made to grasp other set accessories and smiling faces. Some sets also include animal figures with moving parts.

Playmobil sets are also appealing to youngsters for their true-to-life themes including houses, parks, farms, city scenes, vehicles and more. Each set comes with ample theme-matching accessories.

When it comes to age-appropriateness, Playmobil toys are typically rated for kids ages 4 to 12. However, it’s important to check the age rating of each set, as some are appropriate for younger kids while others have numerous small pieces that can pose a choking hazard.

Benefits of Playmobil Toys

With bright colors, fun themes, and moving parts, Playmobil toys are made to entice kids to use their imagination as they play. But that’s not the only benefit kids experience when playing with these popular toys.

Working with the small pieces helps promote hand and eye coordination.

Organizing set components prompts creative thinking.

Figuring out how pieces work and fit together develops problem-solving skills.

Discovering the themes that resemble real-life places and people teaches kids about their own environments.

Types of Playmobil toys

The most popular type of Playmobil toy by far is the playset. Each one is packed with pieces and accessories that create complete scenes when assembled. Small sets, called Take Along sets, and large sets are available. Most sets include people figures, and some come with animal figures. There are many themes available, so it’s easy to find a Playmobil gift that fits a child’s interests or hobbies.

Some Playmobil figures are sold separately, and these are great for adding to a Playmobil set. Figures typically come in packs of two or more characters plus a few matching accessories.

Tent playhouses with Playmobil graphics are also available. These playhouses are large enough for small children to play in, making them perfect for avid Playmobil fans.

Best Playmobil Toys

Playmobil Pony Farm

This Playmobil farm appeals to youngsters who love horses, as it features a horse barn and three pony figures. Three people figures, two cats, and numerous farm-themed accessories are also included in this 194-piece set.

Playmobil 123 Children’s Playground

Playmobil’s playground set is a good choice for beginners, as it has just nine pieces that are simple for kids to work with. It includes three people figures, a slide and a moving swing for a low price.

Redbox Playmobil Large Princess Castle Tent Playhouse

This princess castle playhouse checks multiple boxes: it’s great for playing house and appeals to princess fans. Parents appreciate that it’s easy to set up, lightweight and folds for storage.

Playmobil Weekend Warrior Off-Road Action Truck

We love that this collection appeals to young action buffs, but that’s not all it has to offer. In addition to an off-road vehicle with moving wheels, the set comes with a motorbike and canoe for hours of action-packed play.

Playmobil Crystal Palace

The Crystal Palace delights youngsters with a royal theme and lots of accessories. It’s embellished by crystals that illuminate with battery-powered lights.

Playmobil Modern House Building Set

With a working doorbell and lights, plus detailed accessories like a grill, plants and lounge furniture, this Playmobil house will keep kids occupied during playtime. What’s more, it’s compatible with other add-on sets for even more creative possibilities.

Playmobil Family Camper Vehicle Playset

The adorable family camper theme of this set will encourage kids to roleplay fond memories of vacation time. The detailing of the accessories fit the camper design perfectly.

Redbox Playmobil Large Police Station Tent Playhouse

Kids can act out their Playmobil adventures in this tent playhouse that features a police theme with Playmobil figure graphics. It folds flat for storage.

Playmobil Beachgoers

This pair of colorful figures features a fun beach theme that includes a beach towel, boom box and snorkeling gear.

Playmobil Fire Station

Part of Playmobil’s City Action collection, this fire station playset has realistic details that encourage imaginative play. Kids also love the working fire alarm that’s powered by batteries.

Playmobil Take Along School House

Not only is the Take Along School House portable, but it comes well-stocked with fun accessories. It includes a teacher and three student figures, plus school essentials like books, a chalkboard, pencils and more.

