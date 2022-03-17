Which tape for sealing an RV roof is best?

You got an RV for the freedom of the open road, but RV life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. One perk that many RV owners find is the opportunity to learn maintenance skills they wouldn’t have otherwise. If you’re overwhelmed by the idea of sealing your RV’s roof, you’ll be happy to know that using sealant tape can be an easy and intuitive process. To get yourself back on the road, pick up some EternaBond RV Roof Sealant Tape.

What to know before you buy a tape for sealing an RV roof

How extensive are your sealing needs?

Most sealant tapes are 4 inches wide by the number of feet in the roll. This width is likely enough for your needs, and all you have to concern yourself with is a long-enough roll of sealant tape. If you need more than 4r inches of width, consider a liquid sealant option or seek the help of professionals.

Type of sealant

You can use standard seal tape on its own, but a butyl tape option acts best as a second layer behind a self-leveling or non-sag sealant. That being said, for more minor needs, you can use a good butyl tape by itself.

Make sure you know what your roof is made of

Most RV’s have rubber roofs that are compatible with most sealant tapes. However, depending on age, make and model, your roof could be fiberglass or metal. Whatever your material, make sure your sealant is compatible with it. If you have a leak or opening in your roof, make sure you choose a heavy-duty sealant and use an RV cover when possible to protect it from long-term sun exposure.

What to look for in a quality tape for sealing an RV roof

UV ray-resistant

While sun-resistance isn’t as crucial as waterproofing, UV-resistance is good for protection against long-term wear and tear if you plan to use this tape as a long-term solution. A combination of UV and water over the seasons will wear down your insulation, leave you colder, and also present the possibility of structural issues, such as water damage.

Warranty

While sealant tape is made for long-term wear and tear, getting one from a brand that offers a warranty will give you extra peace of mind. Since there isn’t a huge variance in prices of different tape offerings, it’s likely worth the few extra dollars to buy from a brand that offers a robust (or even lifetime) warranty.

Ease of application (and removal, if necessary)

If you aren’t an avid DIYer, this may be your first foray into sealant. Get a beginner-friendly option if you’re doing it yourself. Beginner-friendly tapes will be easy to apply, have plenty of instructions, and also be easy to remove, should you get it wrong a couple of times.

How much you can expect to spend on a tape for sealing an RV roof

Sealant tape is a budget-friendly RV repair option. Depending on type and size, most RVers will spend between $10-$30, though it can get up towards $50.

Tape for sealing an RV roof FAQ

Can I use tape sealant without a roller?

A. This comes under the category of you can, but you shouldn’t. Lots of tapes will come with a roller included, but not all do. If you don’t have one, it’s worth the extra cost to get a separate roller and do the job thoroughly.

Is RV sealant tape a good long-term solution?

A. If you buy a quality sealant tape, it’s built to last. A good waterproof and UV-proof tape, properly installed, can be a very viable and budget-friendly, long-term solution for your sealant needs.

What are the best tapes for sealing an RV roof?

Top tape for sealing an RV roof

EternaBond RV Roof Sealant Tape

What you need to know: EternaBond is one of the most popular RV repair products, and this sealant tape holds up long-term.

What you’ll love: This 4-inch by 50-foot roll of sealant tape will do everything you need it to. One of the most durable sealant tapes available, you can use this effectively anywhere on your rig. Also, it’s compatible with all roof types and has a 15-year warranty.

What you should consider: You’ll need to buy a roller separately and, at around $50, this is one of the most expensive options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tape for sealing an RV roof for money

Dicor BT-1834 Butyl Tape

What you need to know: For simpler, more minor sealant needs, butyl tape is a cost-effective option.

What you’ll love: You can pick up 30 feet of this butyl tape for around $10. Due to its rolled shape, you can quickly transfer your butyl tape to the roof without any gaps. While thin and budget-friendly, it still waterproofs efficiently.

What you should consider: At just ¾ of an inch thick, it won’t do the same job as standard sealant tapes. For more major operations, it’s best paired with another sealant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kohree RV Sealant Tape

What you need to know: If you want something to do the job of the EternaBond for half the price, Kohree is the best of both worlds.

What you’ll love: These 50-foot rolls of sealant tape come in 2- and 4-inch-wide versions, and both can be had for under $30. This butyl option is solid and wide enough to be used on its own while being easier on your wallet. It’s both waterproof and UV-resistant.

What you should consider: No roller is included with this roll of sealant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

