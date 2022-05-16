Which men’s Crocs are best?

Many people are familiar with Crocs as comfortable shoes, but they’ve also earned a negative reputation as ugly shoes. However, they’ve evolved over the years and are now offered in several fashionable styles. And if you want something that’s also high-quality and durable, the Crocs Men’s Yukon Vista Clog is a top choice. It offers excellent grip on wet surfaces and has a sturdy vegan leather construction.

What to know before you buy men’s Crocs

Crocs come in many sizes

Although you won’t be doing any running or other high-impact physical activities, they should still fit you comfortably, especially if you plan on walking a lot while wearing them. Men’s Crocs range from size 4 to 17, and although they might feel stiff at first, they take some breaking in until they properly conform to the shape of your foot. Depending on the style, it might be advisable to purchase a size up, but it’s always good to consult with the official Crocs sizing chart.

Crocs are useful for work

Crocs are comfortable and provide excellent grip on wet surfaces, so they’re popular for work environments such as kitchens, hospitals, and other settings where employees are required to stand or walk for extended periods. However, before purchasing Crocs for work, check with your employer about footwear safety requirements.

Crocs now come in many styles

When you think of Crocs, you might think of the original clog shoe style, the most popular style of men’s Crocs. Clogs offer excellent comfort and are suitable for light activities such as walking.

Other popular types include sandals, flip-flops and slides. Also, although they’re less common, you can find Crocs modeled after boots and sneakers. Boots have a more robust build, making them ideal for walking on rugged trails, while sneakers are suitable for light to moderate jogging on smooth surfaces.

What to look for in quality men’s Crocs

Croslite material vs. rubber

Contrary to what some may believe, Crocs aren’t made with rubber. They’re made with a proprietary material known as Croslite. It’s something like a cross between foam and rubber and is what gives Crocs their durable build and comfortable fit. Although it’s long-lasting, it’s still lightweight, making Crocs suitable for wearing indoors and outdoors on warm days.

Unusual colors and prints

Crocs are available in hundreds of colors. You can find those with plain solid colors, but there are also those with unusual color patterns such as striped and polka dot, and others with prints such as camouflage and floral. There are also collaboration Crocs inspired by celebrities, but since they’re often limited-edition, their exclusivity makes them considerably more expensive than the average pair of Crocs.

More holes mean more breathability

All Crocs offer excellent ventilation, but if you plan to walk a lot or even jog in your Crocs, it’s best to wear shoes with as many perforations as possible. The more perforations your Crocs have, the better the airflow. However, be advised that more perforations also increase the chances of debris such as small rocks entering your shoes.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s Crocs

Slides and flip-flops usually cost $15-$30, but traditional clogs and other styles can cost $30-$50. Exclusive models or less common types such as boots and sneakers can cost $50-$100.

Men’s Crocs FAQ

How do you clean Crocs?

A. Crocs can be hand-washed quickly using soap and water to remove dirt and grime. Also, you can dry them with a cloth or leave them air drying, which doesn’t take long.

How long do Crocs last?

A. It depends on how often you wear them, but generally, they should last at least a couple of years if you wear them casually. If you wear them for work, the tread will naturally wear out faster, meaning you may have to replace them more often.

What are the best men’s Crocs to buy?

Top men’s Crocs

Crocs Men’s Yukon Vista Clog

What you need to know: These fashionable Crocs are made with high-quality materials and have a sturdy construction.

What you’ll love: They’re made with vegan leather for a durable outer construction but are still lightweight and comparable to other crocs in shape and build, making them suitable for casual walking. They provide excellent traction on wet surfaces and have a Velcro hook-and-loop strap for a secure fit.

What you should consider: Some customers report that the plastic grommet used to secure the strap isn’t durable and can snap off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s Crocs for the money

Crocs Men’s Swiftwater Wave Sandal Flat

What you need to know: These water-friendly shoes are comfortable and have a sporty design, making them ideal for casual walking.

What you’ll love: These all-purpose shoes are terrific on wet surfaces and have strategically positioned perforations for maximum ventilation and breathability. They’re made with flexible Croslite material, giving them a lightweight but durable build, and the slingback heel provides a secure fit.

What you should consider: The sole is durable enough for rocky trails, but the perforations let small rocks enter easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crocs Men’s LiteRide Pacer Sneakers

What you need to know: These Crocs are designed for those with an active lifestyle looking for an ultra-lightweight, comfortable pair of shoes.

What you’ll love: These Crocs are modeled after traditional tennis shoes and feature a soft foam insole and a durable outsole. The upper is made with flexible Matlite material, so there’s no breaking-in period necessary. Also, they’re available in13 color styles.

What you should consider: They have a narrow fit, so they may not be comfortable for those with wide feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

