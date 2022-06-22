Which Maytag dishwasher is best?​​

The kitchen is the busiest room in most homes. It’s the place we cook, of course, but we also like to eat and socialize there. And when we’re done with cooking and eating, we need to clean up.

In modern kitchens, an automatic dishwasher is an essential, and trusted brand Maytag has been making reliable dishwashers since 1960. If you’re considering a Maytag dishwasher for your home, the Maytag 24-Inch Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher is an excellent choice. It has a third rack with a special wash zone that has more loading space and cleaning power.

What to know before you buy a Maytag dishwasher

Built-ins

Built-ins are the type of dishwasher most people have in their kitchens. They fit snugly between cabinets and under the counter. All Maytag built-in dishwashers are made to be compatible with standard cabinet heights and widths. The standard dishwasher is 24 inches wide and 34 inches tall.

Front control vs. top control

Maytag dishwashers feature either a front-control or a top-control panel.

Front-control dishwashers have buttons and/or touch controls high up on the front of the dishwasher door. This gives you the quickest access to the controls and lets you operate them without having to open the door first.

dishwashers have buttons and/or touch controls high up on the front of the dishwasher door. This gives you the quickest access to the controls and lets you operate them without having to open the door first. Top-control dishwashers have their controls mounted on the upper surface inside the door. This hides the controls and gives you a sleek, unbroken exterior that looks good and is easier to clean.

Quiet operation

Dishwashers are the noisiest appliances in the kitchen. They’re noisy because they are spraying water under high pressure against dishes, glassware, flatware, utensils, pots and pans. Noise levels the human ear can hear are measured in A-weighted decibels, which are written as dBA. To be considered only moderately noisy, a dishwasher must have a dBA rating of 60 or less; under 45 dBA is considered to be fairly quiet. Most Maytag dishwashers fall in the 47-50-dBA range.

What to look for in a quality Maytag dishwasher

Filtration

Powerful and effective, Maytag dishwashers blast leftover liquids and foods off the surfaces of everything you put inside. The loose debris is collected and filtered as the water is continually recycled. The more particles that are removed, the cleaner the water that is washing your dishes.

Racks

Most Maytag dishwashers come with two racks, but some offer a shallow third rack that holds loose utensils. Racks are made in many configurations, but most are made to hold dinnerware and cookware so they get the best wash possible. Some Maytag dishwashers have a higher-than-average space for the upper rack, so you can fit extra pots and pans with each load.

Extras

Maytag dishwashers offer these extra features:

The PowerBlast cycle uses high-pressure jets and superheated steam to clean off any caked-on liquids and solids.

cycle uses high-pressure jets and superheated steam to clean off any caked-on liquids and solids. The Heated Dry function circulates hot air to reduce your drying time.

function circulates hot air to reduce your drying time. The Leak Detect system alerts you if there’s an issue and automatically drains the tub.

How to load a dishwasher

The best way to wash cookware and dinnerware is to organize it so you get the maximum cleaning coverage and cleaner results. The worst thing you can do is overcrowd it.

Load the bottom rack first: Place large items facing the center of the tub and at an angle. Place the biggest pieces near the back wall of the tub.

Place large items facing the center of the tub and at an angle. Place the biggest pieces near the back wall of the tub. Load the top rack next: Here is the place for cups, bowls and all dishwasher-safe plastics. Stand things at an angle so they drain properly and leave enough space so nothing overlaps.

Here is the place for cups, bowls and all dishwasher-safe plastics. Stand things at an angle so they drain properly and leave enough space so nothing overlaps. Load the shallow third rack last: If you have a third rack, this is where your cutlery goes. Otherwise, utensils go in a basket in the bottom rack.

How much you can expect to spend on a Maytag dishwasher

Maytag dishwashers typically cost $600-$1,000, depending upon their finish and features.

Maytag dishwasher FAQ

What is a panel-ready dishwasher?

A. All built-in dishwashers show only one side, the door that sits flush with your cabinet doors and drawers. Panel-ready dishwashers are built to accommodate fitting a thin metal panel that complements your surrounding cabinetry.

Why can’t I put cups and glasses on the bottom rack?

A. Items in the bottom rack get direct spray and a harsher wash than things in the upper racks. The bottom rack is not designed to hold cups and glasses in the proper position either.

What’s the best Maytag dishwasher to buy?

Top Maytag dishwasher

Maytag 24-Inch Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher

What you need to know: Its third-level rack with a special wash zone has more loading space and cleaning power, and its noise rating is a quiet 47 dBA.

What you’ll love: Its utensil basket is made of stainless steel to stand up to serving spoons, ladles, tongs and more. The upper rack glides on premium ball bearings and the steam-sanitize option removes most bacteria with a high-temperature rinse. Set the four-hour delay, choose long or short heated dry and walk away.

What you should consider: Some people say the dryer doesn’t get every dish completely dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Maytag dishwasher for the money

Maytag 24-Inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher

What you need to know: This dishwasher blasts away stubborn food with hot steam and filters even the smallest particles for really clean dishes.

What you’ll love: Its controls need only a tap to activate. Increased rack heights mean you can wash with one load instead of two. If you spring a leak, the detection system senses the problem, drains the tub and alerts you. Dual power filtration filters out and disintegrates food, and the heater function dries dishes quickly. The noise level is 50 dBA.

What you should consider: This dishwasher doesn’t work well with powdered detergents.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Maytag 24-Inch Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel Front Control Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: Skip scrubbing, soaking and pre-rinsing with dual power filtration.

What you’ll love: This dishwasher uses higher water temperatures, high-pressure jets and hot steam to clear food off your dinnerware and cookware. A power blast cycle disintegrates dried-on egg yolk, peanut butter, oatmeal and more. The full tub is built of stainless steel for years of service, and the noise level is only 50 dBA.

What you should consider: Some people say the height adjustment is difficult to set properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

