Which gift for a young entrepreneur is best?

Starting a new venture is an exciting time. A person generally starts multiple businesses before one manages to grow. The journey isn’t always smooth and it takes a ton of heart and dedication, but the results can more than pay off. Show the young entrepreneur in your life the best support possible.

What is an entrepreneur?

An entrepreneur creates a new business and works on their personal vision often over countless hours, days and even years. According to Merriam-Webster, most of the risks and rewards of the business fall to the entrepreneur, meaning that the position is often high-stakes and requires hard work, knowledge and confidence.

There are a fair amount of risks related to being an entrepreneur, mainly because most of the responsibility and financial commitments tend to fall on their shoulders. Entrepreneurs tend to have less certainty than others when starting because they are giving life to an entire business and not just beginning a new position in a set company with a relatively clear path. However, the rewards of being an entrepreneur can sometimes heavily outweigh the risks. For example, Forbes explained that most of the people associated and placed on the Forbes 400 list tended to be entrepreneurs.

Best gift for curious future young entrepreneurs

Education can help prepare and teach potential entrepreneurs about the broad variety of business avenues and strategies that are available to them. Research and necessary tools such as books can help build confidence and provide the needed concepts and ideas before a young person even starts. Information really does give an aspiring entrepreneur the power to take better charge of the future. Although real life situations are generally the best teachers, it always helps to come prepared with additional tools and previous knowledge.

Gifts for aspiring young entrepreneurs

The Empathy Set: Powerful Communication Tool

The value placed on emotional intelligence and empathy within the workplace continues to grow. Aspiring entrepreneurs can potentially benefit from these two sets of cards that put into words both needs and feelings. Each set comes with 56 cards to help place, understand and describe needs and feelings.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Continuous learning is a priority process that can help sharpen a potential entrepreneur in any field imaginable. This ebook reader is waterproof and only needs to be charged weekly instead of daily to keep up with usage. You can opt for an ad-supported or no ads version and choose between two different storage capacities: 8GB and 32 GB.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for starting young entrepreneurs

A young entrepreneur often brings passion and excitement to a new venture or project. This enthusiasm is important and can be even further built upon with an added boost of support. Tools needed for an entrepreneur vary depending on the business but the general idea is that there is almost always something that can be done to lend a helping hand.

Entrepreneurs frequently have days that vary in speed and intensity from sitting in an office chair to driving to a meeting. Perhaps consider making a celebratory business shower once the young entrepreneur begins their journey or simply consider one of these thoughtful gifts to let them know that you are cheering them on.

Gifts for young starting entrepreneurs

COSSINI Premium Business Portfolio With Zipper

This brown business portfolio is made from vegan material. It includes a solar-powered calculator and a pen. The binder zips closed in order to better ensure that important contents do not fall out.

Sold by Amazon

Two Tumbleweeds Store Hatch Notebooks

This notebook comes in slate gray and midnight blue. There are over 150 pages and the notebook encourages planning and organizing within three different assigned sections. It weighs about 12 ounces, so this notebook is ideal for traveling or on-the-go planning.

Sold by Amazon

Desk York Laptop Table

This is an adjustable laptop table that adds an extra layer between your lap and laptop with no assembly needed before its first use. The laptop table comes in two colors such as black and silver. A cooling fan is inside of the table in order to help lessen the heat from the device. It’s ideal for working from the sofa or simply finding a better position when working from a desk.

Sold by Amazon

MaxGear Metal Business Card Holder for Men & Women

Take a more classic and refined approach to support a young entrepreneur with a timeless stainless steel cardholder. The cardholder comes in a range of different colors such as metallic grid and black. Each cardholder can carry 10 to 20 cards depending on the density of the material. Each cardholder is about 4 inches in length by a little over two inches in width and less than half an inch in height.

Sold by Amazon

Unibene 6 Pack Slim Gold Ballpoint Pens Black Ink 1 mm

Provide the ideal office supply with stainless steel black ink pens that have a medium ballpoint. The extra slim pens are visually more refined than the majority of disposable pens. They come in packs of six and also come in a retractable version.

Sold by Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 Laptop

For a larger budget option consider giving the gift of the internet and a wider range of business opportunities with this laptop with a 15-inch screen. This computer runs on an operating system called Windows 10 S. This laptop includes four gigabytes of physical computer memory and an LED display.

Sold by Acer and Amazon

VIZ-PRO Magnetic Dry Erase Board

Everyone needs a place to jot down ideas, notes and tasks. This dry erase board is made from aluminum and has a magnetic surface. It comes in a variety of sizes, including 36-by-24 inches. It’s recommended that only dry-erase markers are used on the board to protect the integrity of the writing surface.

Sold by Amazon

