Which corner hamper is best?

Laundry baskets come in many forms, but one of the more commonly used space-saving solutions is the corner hamper. Corner hampers are shaped to fit into a room’s corner, often with a rounded front that’s harder to run into when walking by. As one example, this excellent Corner Bamboo Laundry Hamper with Lid also includes a removable liner, a top with a handle and an ergonomic rounded front side for optimal space.

What to know before you buy a corner hamper

Location

Where you plan to put your corner hamper may help you determine which units work best. A laundry hamper should fit into a space both physically and in terms of its style. Matching a hamper’s style to surrounding decor and furniture may or may not be important to you, though it’s relatively easy to do with so many models available.

Type of corner hamper

Different types of corner hampers may work better for your individual needs. While you could get away with a square or rectangular hamper in the corner, those with a rounded front tend to be the most popular models for corner hampers, and they save a touch more space than the former. You can also find corner hampers that include multiple laundry compartments or other models with additional features.

Lids and liners

Other standard options that are useful but aren’t included with every hamper are lids and removable liners. Laundry hampers with lids are appreciated for their odor-reducing qualities, while the addition of a removable liner in hampers allows users to remove and wash the unit more easily. Mid-range and high-end corner hampers often include both a removable liner and a lid, though buyers looking to save money may be able to go without them.

What to look for in a quality corner hamper

High capacity for laundry

Depending on how much space you have, you’ll likely want to get a hamper that holds the most laundry possible. While corner hampers with a large volume usually take up more space, they can also be useful for fitting full loads of laundry. Ultimately, the best corner hampers make good use of the space they take up while maximizing the amount of laundry they hold.

Space-saving

Buying a corner hamper that saves space in your room or closet can be a game-changer. The effect may be marginal, but in certain rooms, a corner hamper can make or break the amount and use of surrounding space. Finding a corner hamper with a space-saving shape can be especially helpful for those with minimal closet or bedroom space, or those placing hampers in a bathroom.

Well-designed

While having a well-designed corner hamper may matter more or less to specific buyers, it’s also fairly easy to match a hamper’s overall design with other furniture and decor in a given room. For that reason, many buyers choose hamper models that are well-designed and have a similar feel to other things in the same room. A hamper’s design comes down to various factors like the material, finish and overall size and shape.

How much you can expect to spend on a corner hamper

While cheap corner hampers can cost as little as $15, most mid-tier units range from $20-$60.

Corner hamper FAQ

Do corner hampers with lids really prevent odors?

A. While cheap corner hampers forego a lid, many people prefer units with a lid to prevent laundry odors from filling the room. Laundry hampers with lids can be especially helpful for those who participate in activities that make them sweaty or dirty.

Can you buy corner hampers for bathrooms?

A. Corner hampers for bathrooms exist, depending on how much space you have. While many corner hampers aren’t specifically designed for bathrooms, most smaller models work fine for the average residential restroom.

What’s the best corner hamper to buy?

Top corner hamper

GOFLAME Corner Bamboo Laundry Hamper with Lid and Liner

What you need to know: This is an excellent bamboo laundry hamper for the corner, featuring a rounded front as well as a lid and a removable liner.

What you’ll love: Made from high-quality bamboo, this corner laundry hamper offers a warm look for any bedroom or closet space. The lid includes a convenient handle for removal and replacement, and it can be purchased in either natural or black finishes.

What you should consider: This corner hamper took a while for some people to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top corner hamper for the money

Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Wicker Corner Laundry Hamper with Liner

What you need to know: For those on a budget, this corner hamper offers a simple laundry solution with a durable bamboo wicker exterior and a removable liner.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most affordable corner laundry hampers out there, and it stands at 24 inches tall, offering a high laundry capacity compared to some models. This corner hamper also features a removable liner that’s made from cotton canvas and is easy to wash.

What you should consider: This laundry hamper doesn’t include a lid, so some buyers elected to buy other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Birdrock Home Corner Laundry Hamper with Lid and Liner

What you need to know: For something a little different, this espresso-stained bamboo corner hamper includes a lid and liner like many models, but with a slightly more rounded front side.

What you’ll love: Along with its dark bamboo finish, buyers love this hamper’s tightly fitting liner and fold-back lid. This laundry hamper stands at 24 1/2 inches tall, with the straight sides each measuring just over 15 inches wide.

What you should consider: This corner hamper is fairly pricey compared to many other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

