Which body pillow case is best?

Body pillows are among the best tools to help you stay comfortable when sleeping, but if you don’t have a body pillow case, the pillow won’t last very long. Body pillow cases are essential for keeping your body pillow clean and protected. They are just like regular pillow cases but designed to fit the irregular shape of a body pillow. They’re also known as body pillow covers.

With its super-soft suede material that’s also easy to wash, the Fresh Ideas Microsuede Body Pillow Cover is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a body pillow case

Shape

Conventional body pillows are rectangular like a regular pillow, but stretched out in length (between 4 to 6 feet long). U-shaped body pillows are large body pillows shaped like the letter U. They’re ideal for pregnant women or people with painful joints. You can also find J-, L- and C-shaped body pillows as well as cylindrical ones.

Body pillows relieve a variety of conditions and provide extra comfort while you slumber. The more irregularly shaped ones, however, don’t have standard sizing so it can be challenging to find a pillow case that fits letter-shaped body pillows. In this instance, it’s best to stick with the same manufacturer’s pillow case as your body pillow, though this can limit your options in terms of material and color.

Dimensions

Body pillow measurements can vary widely from manufacturer to manufacturer. However, rectangular shaped body pillows offer more standardization. The most common size for a rectangular body pillow is 20 inches by 54 inches with a height between 5 to 7 inches. You can easily find body pillow covers in dimensions such as 21 inches by 54 inches, 20 inches by 54 inches or 21 inches by 55 inches that will fit your standard body pillows. When shopping for a nonrectangular body pillow case, carefully measure the dimensions of your body pillow and compare it to the manufacturer’s specs.

Material

Body pillow cases come in a variety of materials. Cotton and bamboo pillow cases feel like regular pillow cases. These natural materials are cool and breathable, which is ideal if you’re a hot sleeper. They are also easy to launder along with your bed linens.

Some consumers prefer more of a warm and cozy feel for their body pillow and choose a synthetic material like faux fur or sherpa, fleece, velvet or microfiber polyester. Satin body pillow cases offer the luxurious and cooling sensation of silk but for a fraction of the price. Synthetic pillow cases may need special care when it comes to laundering at home.

What to look for in a quality body pillow case

Color

Body pillow cases typically come in solid colors that you can match with your bedding. White, cream and other neutral colors are easy to find. For a statement, select a case that contrasts with your bedding, such as a darker color, or an eye-popping bright color. Popular faux fur and sherpa body pillow covers come in shaggy textures and natural colors to mimic fur or wool. Faux fur pillow cases can also come in colors that you’d never see in the wild, like pink or aqua.

Decorative

Because body pillows take up a lot of space in bed, opt for a decorative case to add style to your bedroom. Decorative cases have a throw pillow vibe to them and can be tufted, woven, patterned or furry.

Zipper

For a body pillow case that’ll stay on while you toss and turn with it in your sleep, select one with a zipper. A hidden zipper closure is ideal to keep the pillow inside the cover. Since body pillows are designed to be hugged and grasped, a hidden zipper won’t dig into your skin either.

Organic

For consumers with skin sensitivities, selecting an organic cotton or bamboo body pillow case may be your safest bet. Cotton is a crop highly treated with pesticides. Paying a little extra for a case that’s free of agrochemicals may be worth it if you have sensitive skin or little ones in bed with you. Be sure it’s GOTS certified to ensure that it reaches the global standard for organic textiles.

How much you can expect to spend on a body pillow case

Expect to pay between $7-$35 for a body pillow case.

Body pillow case FAQ

How do I wash my faux fur body pillow case?

A. It’s always best to follow the manufacturer’s care instructions when it comes to washing your faux fur or sherpa body pillow cover. Turn the body pillow inside out before putting it in the washing machine. Wash on a delicate cycle in cold water. Tumble dry on a low-heat setting.

How often should I wash my body pillow case?

A. Wash your body pillow case once every week or two. It’s also recommended to wash your body pillow twice a year.

What are the best body pillow cases to buy?

Top body pillow case

Fresh Ideas Microsuede Body Pillow Cover two-Pack Set

What you need to know: This is a high-end set of two microsuede body pillow covers.

What you’ll love: The smooth, suede-like finish feels nice and high quality. Made from microsuede (a machine-washable polyester,) these body pillow covers are wrinkle-, fade- and stain-resistant.

What you should consider: The colors of these cases are limited to brown or beige.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top body pillow case for money

Evolife Ultra Soft Microfiber Body Pillow Cover

What you need to know: A basic body pillow case for standard-sized body pillows that comes in every color imaginable.

What you’ll love: This affordable, polyester pillow case feels like cotton and is easy to launder along with your sheets. It comes in a plethora of solid colors and features a hidden zipper. The company also offers matching pillowcases.

What you should consider: The white color is a bit see-through, which is only an issue if your body pillow is printed or a dark color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Reafort Luxury Long Hair Faux Fur Body Pillow Cover/Case

What you need to know: A highly popular shaggy body pillow case that’s fluffy and soft.

What you’ll love: Humans and pets alike love to snuggle with this furry pillow. It comes in black, cream and two bright colors — and in two lengths. The hidden zipper is a plus. The quality is good at such a reasonable price.

What you should consider: The faux fur is only on one side of the pillow (microfiber is on the other).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

