Enjoy a warm fire no matter where you’re headed with one of these portable fire pits

There’s something about a roaring fire that sets the perfect mood for a party or gathering. But if you’re getting together with friends at the park, a festival or a campsite, you’ll need a fire pit that you can take on the go.

Some portable fire pits are more versatile than others, so you can cook food in addition to enjoying the light and warmth from the fire. You can also choose from both propane- and wood-fueled pits, depending on where you’re headed and what the fire regulations in the area are.

If you’re interested in buying a fire pit you can take to the park, beach or campsite, check out these 13 portable fire pits that create the right atmosphere for any party.

What to look for in a portable fire pit

Weight

A portable fire pit shouldn’t be too heavy, or you’ll have a tough time lugging it in and out of your car and to your party site. Some portable models weigh as little as 5 pounds, but others weigh as much as 30 pounds. In general, it’s best to choose a fire pit weighing no more than 20 pounds to ensure you can easily transport it wherever you need it to go.

Keep in mind that propane fire pits are usually heavier than wood-burning fire pits because of the propane tank’s weight. They’re easier to light, though, so you may want to put up with the added weight for the more user-friendly operation.

Folding design

Some portable fire pits have a foldable design, so they disassemble quickly when you want to take them on the go and fit easily in a bag or the back of your car. You can find some fire pits that fold completely flat, making them the easiest to pack and store. Other models have folding legs, so they aren’t as compact. But they often come with a carrying bag that makes transporting them easier.

Best portable fire pits

Under $100

UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit

This durable stainless steel fire pit and grill is available in small and medium sizes and folds to just 1.5 inches thick. It takes only 30 seconds to set up and has a stable base with wind-break sides to keep the fire burning even in windy conditions. Sold by Amazon

Bad Idea Pyro Cage Mini Portable Fire Pit and Campfire Stove

Made of 14 gauge steel, this portable fire pit is fully enclosed, so you can enjoy your fire outdoors responsibly. The design keeps the fire off the ground for safer burning and better airflow. It also has integrated handles that make it easy to carry. Sold by Amazon

$100-$150

Flame King Portable Propane Outdoor Gas Fire Pit

This propane fire pit takes only minutes to set up and doesn’t require any tools for assembly. It has a self-igniting system, so you can start your fire quickly. It also comes with a UV and weather-resistant cover and a fabric handle to make it easier to transport. Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Sunnydaze Steel Portable Folding Wood Burning Fire Pit

With folding legs and a carrying case, this fire pit is lightweight and easy to take with you on the go. It’s made of steel and has a high-temperature paint finish, so it’s durable enough to stand up to regular use. Sold by Home Depot

Camplux Portable Propane Fire Pit

This lightweight fire pit assembles quickly without any tools at the park or your campsite, so it’s an excellent portable option. It uses propane, allowing for a clean, smokeless burn. It also comes with natural lava rocks to enhance the look of the flames. Sold by Amazon

Campfire Defender Pop-Up Fire Pit

This portable pop-up fire pit takes less than 60 seconds to set up without any tools. It can use wood or charcoal for fuel and features stainless steel mesh to promote effective airflow without letting the ashes fall through. Sold by Amazon

Heininger Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit

This lightweight propane fire pit makes it easy to take the fire with you to the park, beach or campsite. It’s made of galvanized steel and has a gloss enamel finish to improve its durability. It’s also suitable for all weather conditions and includes decorative rocks to enhance its appearance. Sold by Home Depot

$150-$200

Camp Chef Redwood Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit

This sturdy, portable propane fire pit has a matchless ignition and produces smokeless flames for a fuss-free fire. It’s made of heavy-gauge steel and features a heat control knob that easily adjusts the temperature. It also comes with a carrying bag. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Ignik Outdoors FireCan Portable Fire Pit

This compact fire pit can be set up nearly anywhere and creates a safe fire by elevating it above the ground. It has mesh sides to improve airflow for larger flames and comes with a hose that has an adjustable regulator. The legs collapse for easy storage, too. Sold by Backcountry

Outland Living Portable Propane Fire Pit

This propane fire pit allows you to enjoy a lively fire without any mess afterward. It’s lightweight and easy to set up, so you can take it wherever you go. It also features matchless auto-ignition, allowing you to start your fire without any hassle. Sold by Amazon

Primus Kamoto Open Fire Pit

This fire pit folds up for easy transport and storage. It has durable steel construction and ventilated side panels to block the wind. It also comes with a grilling grate for cooking. Sold by Backcountry

$200 and up

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit

This stainless steel fire pit has a double-walled design that helps improve airflow and the burning process. It has an ash pan that prevents clogs and keeps the ground from getting too hot. It weighs just 20 pounds, too. Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

TIKI Portable Fire Pit

This lightweight fire pit has built-in handles that make it easy to carry to the park, beach, lake or campsite. It’s made of 16-gauge stainless steel and has a weatherproof powder-coated exterior for improved durability. It also has an ash pan for easy cleanup. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.